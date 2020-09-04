The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons on Friday voted against recommending a pardon for a former Cambria County detective and Cambria County Drug Task Force member who pleaded no contest in 2015 to tipping off a Johnstown drug dealer about the progress of a police investigation.
Justin B. Arcurio, 37, had hoped to have his conviction on a misdemeanor count of hindering apprehension or prosecution wiped from his record.
He told Board of Pardons members during a hearing Tuesday that he hoped to return to a career in law enforcement. He is ineligible for certification as a police officer in Pennsylvania as a result of his conviction, and what he called “a slight hiccup in (his) criminal history” has also kept him from being hired by several police departments in Maryland, he said.
His pardon application was considered by the five-member Board of Pardons, which includes Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a psychiatrist, a corrections expert and a victims’ representative.
The board’s vote on Arcurio’s application was split – Fetterman and the psychiatrist, Dr. John P. Williams, voted in favor of recommending a pardon for Arcurio, while corrections expert Harris Gubernick and victims’ representative Marsha H. Grayson voted against.
Shapiro abstained from voting because technical problems during Arcurio’s teleconference hearing Tuesday prevented him from participating.
If a majority of the board had voted in Arcurio’s favor, the board would have sent a recommendation to Gov. Tom Wolf that he approve the pardon. The final decision would have been up to Wolf, who has the discretion to approve or disapprove of any favorable recommendation submitted by the board.
Arcurio was accused in October 2015 by the Office of Attorney General of “knowingly and intentionally warn(ing) an individual of the impending discovery of heroin trafficking activities.” He pleaded no contest the next month to hindering apprehension or prosecution and was sentenced to spend two years on probation and perform 50 hours of community service.
On Tuesday, he acknowledged sharing information about an investigation into a Johnstown drug dealer with the man’s girlfriend, with whom he was having an affair, but said that his only motive in sharing the information was to convince the woman to leave her boyfriend and become a productive member of society. Without his knowledge, he said, the woman shared his information with an acquaintance, who in turn passed it on to the target of the investigation.
In other cases out of Cambria County considered Friday, the pardons board voted against recommending a pardon for Kenneth E. Blough on counts of accidents involving death or personal injury and DUI, but did recommend a pardon for Shawn M. Kelly on counts of disorderly conduct and criminal conspiracy – delivery of marijuana.
