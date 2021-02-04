The Upper Yoder Township Zoning Hearing Board denied the petition of Steve and Carol Purich to modify the use of their property at 116 Rockwood Lane from residential to educational.
The decision followed a list of concerns and points of opposition from among the 25 township residents who attended the hearing Thursday evening at the township building.
There was one resident in support of the proposal, saying it would be “good for the community.”
But among the vast majority of residents’ chief concerns were traffic and safety.
The Puriches have donated their property to Tranquility Garden Inc., which is applying for nonprofit status so that it can provide programs for free or at a low cost.
Its board of directors, including Purich, aims to make the property an educational and wellness retreat that would welcome small groups between five and 15 people for philosophy and mindfulness training by one to two instructors.
Tranquility Gardens especially aims to serve community leaders including teachers, medical professionals and veterans, according to Tresa McVicker, executive director.
The Puriches did not attend the hearing due to health issues, said Tim Leventry, Tranquility Gardens’ legal counsel for the hearing.
Their health is the same reason the couple had moved from their Rockwood Lane property and turned it over to a board of directors to maintain for the Johnstown community, Leventry said.
Tranquility Gardens’ board consists of Chairman John Davis, a software engineer and Upper Yoder resident; Executive Director McVicker, Ph.D in holistic science; Barb Duryea of Conemaugh Health System; Jim Huerth, president and CEO of AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services; Bill Locher, senior vice president of commercial banking at Somerset Trust Co.; Eric Schwerer, Ph.D, professor at Pitt-Johnstown; and Steve Purich.
Davis delivered a statement from Purich during the hearing.
“My mission is for the betterment of the entire community,” Davis said on behalf of Purich.
“I want the community to share my joy in the property and to benefit from what we have created.”
Over the course of 26 years, Purich created a personal retreat with trails, a labyrinth, statues and historical artifacts he collected from world travels as an estate planner.
The closest house to Tranquility Gardens is about a quarter of a mile away and belongs to Don and Patricia Falcone.
“We are the closest house to tranquility gardens,” Patricia Falcone said. “We had 100% tranquility. We have a constant stream of people coming to find Tranquility Gardens. It’s already had an impact on our tranquility.”
McVicker testified during the hearing that the academy would be a place for small groups to have a retreat for a day or a few hours outdoors. There would be no overnight stays, she said. She said security plans and promotion would be aimed to decrease trespassing that happens currently.
Tracy Davis and her husband raised four children at their home at 165 Rockwood Lane.
“I’m opposed to Tranquility Gardens becoming an educational place,” she said. “We bought the property because it was nice and private. And Tranquility Gardens is a tranquil place. After listening to Ms. McVickers, it sounds beautiful and therapeutic – unfortunately, it’s just in the wrong area.”
The Puriches petition for a change in the use of the property included requests for two variances to township ordinances.
One variance was requested to allow the approximate nine-acre piece of land to operate as an “academy.” Township ordinance requires a minimum of 10 acres for a school.
But Leventry said those ordinances were set with buses in mind. Tranquility Gardens, he stressed, would have nothing remotely similar to a typical school.
However, minimal traffic increase would still be an increase, said Kyle Shaffer. His family has owned wooded property bordering Tranquility Gardens for 125 years, he said. His father Roy Shaffer and brother Ryan Shaffer were also present at the hearing.
“For generations, we’ve hunted in woods near the gardens,” Shaffer said. “I’m opposed to this. We’ve already seen an increase in trespassing.”
After many of the same concerns aired by residents, Leventry delivered his final statement on behalf of Tranquility Gardens.
“Obviously, there are people here who are adamant about their property just like Tranquility Gardens are adamant about their property,” he said. “Steve Purich has put many years and a lot of money into the property to make it better for the community. It’s already been used in a similar way to what we are proposing. Nothing would change, except now it would be much more organized and people would be coming at set times.”
After all testimony was heard, the four-member zoning hearing board took a few minutes to deliberate before denying the Puriches’ petition. Board members Robert Walker, John Onufro, William Burns and Robert Varner unanimously opposed the petition. They offered no further comment after the hearing.
McVicker said the decision was “disheartening.”
“This was for the betterment of the community,” she said.
