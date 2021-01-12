SOMERSET – Board members announced Tuesday they were able to spend every dime – plus $1,000 in interest the money generated – of their $6.6 million in federal Cares Act dollars on efforts to help struggling businesses, internet-needy school students and overwhelmed county drug and alcohol programs, among other efforts.
And while much of it was directed to help offset 2020 losses, investments in Somerset County’s 911 center and two broadband internet projects will likely have long-term benefits for county residents, commissioners said.
More than $692,000 to Cresson-based In the Stix added wireless technology to radio towers near Mount Davis, Berlin and Ogletown, among others, enabling high-speed internet to be available to neighborhoods up to 10 miles away from the sites, while another provider, QCOL Inc., added fiber-optic cable in the Lower Turkeyfoot and Addison Township areas that will enable them to expand internet offerings to homes and businesses in the years to come, Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
“That adds the gold standard for broadband to close to one-fifth of the county – that’s a huge ‘get’ for us,” she said. “This gives QCOL the backbone to branch off ... and grow it from there.”
Walker noted In the Stix had already added wireless internet transmission capabilities to one Somerset County tower and that the CARES Act funds fast-forwarded their plans.
At a time the pandemic has made the need for reliable internet services greater than ever, more of Somerset County is better prepared, he said.
In a separate move, part of a $2.4 million allocation for county response and outreach during the pandemic allocated funds to enable Somerset County 911 dispatchers to field calls from their homes if the pandemic forced department-wide quarantines.
Laptops equipped with computer-aided dispatch systems and other technology were secured early during the pandemic – and put to use when COVID-19 hit the 911 center, the board said.
“We took the approach that we don’t know how long this pandemic will last. And what if we have these types of needs again?” Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said. “In future emergency situations ... these systems can come in use for us.”
Many of the county’s additional allocations made headlines in November and December.
That included $1.22 million in support to more than 100 Somerset County-based small businesses, each of which received up to $25,000 in reimbursement for their pandemic losses.
The board acknowledged they expected even more businesses would apply for the reimbursement grants. But with several business-minded grant programs touted this year from several different government levels, board members said it’s likely some small business owners became overwhelmed by the process.
“We tried to make our process as simple as possible. But those were the (government-required) parameters of the program we had to work with,” Dawson said.
The board ended up making larger reimbursements available to those who did apply and qualified for help – “but we know the need for funding was much greater than the resources we had,” Tokar-Ickes said.
“Hopefully,” Walker added, “we’ve helped a lot of people.”
With schools shutdown and operating with virtual classrooms much of the past year, efforts to support district communities were among the biggest targets for support. In addition to QCOL and In the Stix’s projects, three other projects created community drive-up “hot spots,” where families could watch Zoom lessons and submit classwork. The Somerset Area School System extended Wi-Fi services across its campus, and Windber Area partnered with Conemaugh Township, North Star and Shade-Central City to add more than 100 separate internet access points across those areas to enable students to easily connect to remote classwork.
“Hundreds” of Meyersdale students living in the district’s most rural areas have already used drive-up access points through a separate project that added hot spots at New Hope Church, Wellersburg Fire Department, Garrett Volunteer Fire Department and Summit Mills Grace Brethren Church, the board said.
The funding was also used by the county to offset its own expenses, such as safety-minded gear and office retrofittings.
The county had until Dec. 30 to spend its dollars or return them to the U.S. Treasury.
