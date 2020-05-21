Westmont Hilltop School Board members adopted a corrective action plan during the Thursday meeting in response to a performance audit from the Pennsylvania Auditor General’s office in which there were four findings.
According to the report, Westmont failed to retain appropiate documentation to support $1.6 million received in transportation reimbursements, maintain records for contracted bus drivers, conduct all fire drills and accurately report the number of nonresident student data to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The scope of the audit was from July 2014 to June 2018.
After approval of the plan, board member Kamal Gella asked Superintendent Thomas Mitchell if there were any “big corrective” actions needed that would require significant effort.
“In general a lot of it has to do with record keeping,” Mitchell said. “As the audit was going on we addressed a lot of those.”
Three of the four findings do apply to record keeping.
District management’s response for these shortfalls is that during the time investigated a district administrator, who no longer works for Westmont, was responsible for these duties and not present when the fieldwork was completed.
Additionally, several construction projects were occurring, which required the administrative office to move several times.
“The prior administrator whose responsibility it was to retain the documentation was among the employees who had to relocate several times,” the response states.
“Some supporting documentation was found during the audit fieldwork, but not all supporting documentation requested by the auditors for the audit period was able to be located by the current administration.”
In response to the failure to retain records, the district has implemented an ongoing monitoring process for bus driver credentials and to maintain the proper records for said drivers along with new retention practices and a storage location to ensure all documents relating to the transportation data are saved.
As for the fire drills, the district claims in the report that all security and fire drills had been completed for the time period but the documentation of such actions was not maintained. The new record retention practice will cover this aspect of the findings as well.
School officials have also implemented training for the appropriate employees in relation to the under-reporting of nonresident student data and internal control procedures to make sure that data is accurate.
Westmont will be receiving a $38,000 reimbursement because of this inaccuracy.
The response to each of the findings was the auditor being “encouraged” by the corrective responses from the administration.
Board members commended Mitchell and other faculty involved for participation in the audit.
