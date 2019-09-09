Tribune-Democrat reporter Jocelyn Brumbaugh is host Bo Moore’s guest Tuesday on the “Laurel Highlands Live” show on WNTJ, 1490 AM in Johnstown, and WNTI, 990 AM in Somerset.
Beginning at 7:10 a.m., you can hear their discussion of Cambria County government, the upcoming local elections and this week’s anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
The interview also can then be heard beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday as a podcast at www.tribdem.com.
Each Tuesday, a member of The Tribune-Democrat newsroom joins Moore for a look behind coverage of local news.
