JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Central City native Nicole Gomer darted through the crowd at Peoples Natural Gas Park on Friday evening, looking for the perfect spot to set up her chair to hear one of her favorite Thunder in the Valley acts, the Jake and Elwood Blues Revue.
“I’ve loved them for as long as I can remember,” she said.
Gomer had on a shirt depicting the Saturday Night Live characters’ faces and said the reason she attended the rally that day was to see the act, which is licensed by Blues Brothers Approved Ventures, LLC.
The impersonators dress exactly like the characters created by Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi from the popular SNL skits and movie, including the black suits and ties, white shirts and sunglasses.
They also performed the same zany dance moves the comedians used to.
The Blues Brothers took the stage to the song “I Can’t Turn You Loose” and played popular blues songs made more famous by the SNL act, such as Isaac Hayes and David Porter’s “Soul Man” and “Everybody Needs Somebody to Love,” originally recorded by Solomon Burke.
Gomer’s favorite tune that the internationally performing duo plays is The Chips’ “Rubber Biscuit.”
“These guys, they’re just spot on,” she said. “I’m just glad they brought them back.”
It’s been a few years since the Blues Revue had played at Thunder and this time around the pair were a main act at PNG Park, starting the hour-long show at 8 p.m. before Jasmine Cain entertained fans at 10 p.m.
At the beginning of the show, the Jake Blues impersonator joked that they hadn’t been to town for awhile because they were in jail – a callback to the end of “The Blues Brothers” movie.
“It’s like bringing old friends back,” Visit Johnstown Executive Director Lisa Rager said.
She described the Jake and Elwood Blues Revue as “outstanding entertainment” and noted the fame the duo have garnered.
“It’s just great to have them back,” Rager said. “They were such a staple of Thunder for so many years.”
Karen Howell and Jon Snyder were glad to see the revue back in Johnstown as well. The pair used to watch the performers each year when they played in Central Park.
“They’re just like them (Aykroyd and Belushi),” Snyder said.
Howell said she enjoyed seeing a variety of different acts brought to the rally, such as the impersonators.
Cliff Bromley, a first-time visitor to Thunder in the Valley from Lancaster, said he had never seen the Blues Brothers performers, but was looking forward to it.
Local Riley Vaught and his fiance Emily Findley shared the expectation.
“I’ve heard of them, but I’ve never seen them,” Vaught said.
This was the couple’s second day at the festival, and they were taking in as much of the entertainment as they could.
Findley said she liked being around all the motorcycles, and Vaught said he’s “always loved the atmosphere” of Thunder, which is why he’s been attending since he was a child.
“I look forward to it every year,” he added.
Blairsville residents Lee and Cathy Lloyd had seen the Jake and Elwood Blues Revue before and enjoyed it, which is why they brought their friends from Ohio to see the show.
“We used to watch the original on Saturday Night Live,” Lee Lloyd said.
For Brian Maust, watching the impersonators reminded him of his youth.
“I watched the Blues Brothers when I was a kid, so I’d like to see these guys,” he said.
The Meyersdale man was also looking forward to hearing Cain perform.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
