Libby Eddy, Gary Antol, and Jeff Scheller will perform at 7 p.m. March 31 as part of a coffeehouse series at Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St.
Eddy, Antol and Scheller are three of the busiest bluegrass and old-time players in the region. They love to share their passion of presenting authentic, original and classic American music.
Eddy and Antol formed the Weedrags and Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers, describing their music as Appalachian bluegrass.
Scheller performs with Antol in the country band, the Millbilllys, and also plays in Well Strung, Tiger Maple String Band, Midnight Rooster and The Boom Rockets.
Refreshments will be served. Donations will be accepted.
Information: 814-445-4627.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.