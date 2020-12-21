A month ago, Angela Herbein didn’t imagine she would be without her husband, John, at Christmas.
Even at 82 years old, he was an avid runner and steadfast weightlifter who’d been at her side for 37 years, she said.
“We both got COVID,” Herbein said. “Mine got better. His didn’t.”
The Johnstown woman was among those welcomed at a “Blue Service” at Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship on Monday that also streamed for folks at home struggling during the Christmas season.
Organized by Cambria County Drug Coalition’s faith-based committee, the group first organized the interdenominational event three years ago to support those grieving loved ones lost to the drug epidemic – but has extended the invitation to those struggling with losses of all kinds, including the pandemic, depression and other pain.
Committee members representing six local churches lit Candles of Hope, shared scripture and sang Christmas songs, while reminding those listening that they were not alone.
Organizers said while it’s natural to grieve and have conflicting feelings during the holidays – including emotions that can fracture relationships – especially during a difficult pandemic – there are others who understand that pain and point to support from a higher power, members said.
“Conflict seems to be everywhere in our world – especially with this raging pandemic,” Conemaugh Church of the Brethren Pastor Craig Gaunt said. “But God’s message comes through loud and clear: Peace on earth. Goodwill to men.”
That peace means something more than a ceasefire or the concept of tranquility, he said. It’s a “wholeness” found by turning to God and “the King of peace,” Jesus Christ, Gaunt said.
“Let not your hearts be troubled,” Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship Pastor Jim Gay said, quoting the Book of John.
Committee members from Emmanuel Baptist, Our Mother of Sorrows, Bridge to Life and First Presbyterian also participated.
Cambria County Drug Coalition Director Ronna Yablonski said the organization’s goal was to give people hope – much like the story of Christmas itself.
“At times like this, that message is even more important,” she said.
“And that is, that there are people here in our region who can support you and resources that can help. No one is alone.”
Angela Herbein praised the group for Monday’s event as it drew to a close.
“It was uplifting, encouraging and hopeful,” she said. “I didn’t know what to expect when I entered tonight. But I’m glad I did.”
