The following events for children and adults will be held at Buck Hill Amphitheater at Blue Knob State Park, Park Road, Imler:
• Animal Tracks will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday. Attendees can learn about tracks local animals leave in mud and snow, and make an animal track guide.
• Tree Scavenger Hunt will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday. Participants will learn about local trees through a scavenger hunt and make a tree leaf booklet containing some of the common trees of the area.
• Watercoloring Wildlife will be presented at 10 a.m. Sunday. Attendees will learn about wildlife in the area and their habitats and then have the opportunity to create a watercolor.
Information: 814-276-3576.
