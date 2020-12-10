Blue Knob All Seasons Resort in Claysburg will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with limited terrain available for skiing and snowboarding.
The resort will open Upper Mambo Alley to the mid-station loading area of the Route 66 chairlift and also the Snow Drop Beginner Area and the chairlift that serves that area.
Lift tickets will be $30 for adults, and $25 for juniors 12 and younger, seniors 65 and older, military and first responders.
Blue Knob will close during the week and plans to reopen Dec. 18 for the season.
Information: 814-239-5111 www.blueknob.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.