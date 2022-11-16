CLAYSBURG, Pa. – Blue Knob All Seasons Resort in Claysburg will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Nov. 25 through Nov. 27 with limited terrain available.
Summit Ski & Sports and Mueller’s Pub in the Summit Lodge will be open and a limited menu will be offered at Summit Cafe.
Photos for season passes will be taken from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Summit Lodge for pass-holders who would like to pick up their season passes prior to opening day.
Additional updates will be posted at www.blueknob.com.
