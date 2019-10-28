Blue Knob All Seasons Resort will hold a job fair for seasonal positions from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Summit Lodge, 1424 Overland Pass, Claysburg.
Applications will be accepted in all departments, including ticket and retail sales; food and beverage positions; rental shop; lodge maintenance; life attendants; snow making crew; ski/snowboard instructors; and ski patrol.
Employment applications can be downloaded at www.blueknob.com/employment.
Those unable to attend the event can email the application to humanresources@blueknob.com.
