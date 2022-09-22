BEDFORD, Pa. – Put on your best pair of blue jeans and welcome in the fall season with an outdoor party.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford will hold its Blue Jean Bash from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday in the Mouse Grass Memorial Garden at the museum, located in the Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St., Bedford.
“The concept behind it is to make the community aware that we are here, and also allow the community to come in,” said Christi Draves, site director of SAMA-Bedford.
“A lot of the SAMA events we do end up being so large-scale that it’s harder for the people we truly serve to attend them, so this is an event for the community.”
The bash will feature live musical entertainment in the straw bale amphitheater along with an open mic pickfest that will feature local musicians.
Those interested in singing can call SAMA-Bedford at 814-589-3020 to reserve a spot.
“We’ll also have some karaoke software and some instruments, so people can hang out. And it’ll be very relaxed,” Draves said.
There also will be local food favorites available, along with a cash bar from Olde Bedford Brewing Company or BYOB.
A 50/50 raffle will be offered throughout the event.
Proceeds will benefit the development of SAMA-Bedford’s new Children’s Discovery Gallery, which will have its opening on Oct. 21.
“We’re taking over one of the upstairs galleries, and that whole room will have art on display that will fall in line with the current exhibition and activity-based learning for community use,” Draves said.
“It’s getting a whole makeover, and there will be different activity stations where kids can build and create.”
Cost is $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event.
Registration is recommended and can be done online at www.sama-art.org/event-list.
Attendees must be 21 or older.
“We hope to create an awareness that the museum is inviting,” Draves said.
“We have the art and the experience of that in a free location, so we want to build awareness that we have a great resource here, especially for children.”
For more information, email bedford@sama-art.org.
