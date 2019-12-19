During the holiday season of glad tidings and joy to the world, people get so caught up in their own celebration they fail connect with those suffering loss and pain.
A special Blue Christmas church service Thursday in downtown Johnstown was built around lifting those who are hurting.
"Our culture as a whole is uncomfortable with people's pain," speaker Cheryl B. Keafer said during the service in First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St.
"We want them to just get over it; get back to normal. But people don't seem to realize that pain changes us."
Keafer, who is executive director of Johnstown-based United Methodist Human Services, went on to encourage those who are hurting or suffering loss to take their pain to God, who has not forgotten them.
"The goal isn't getting back to normal," Keafer said. "It's finding the new normal, because some things will never be the same."
Citing verses from the Bible, Keafer said God tells those suffering to wait.
"It's really the most wise instruction, because no amount of effort on our part to try to get back to normal is going to speed us through pain," she continued. "Grief has a timetable all its own and God understands this."
Thursday's Blue Christmas service was organized through the faith-based coalition of the Cambria County Drug Coalition.
Families who have lost loved ones to drugs and those suffering in recovery may have difficulty celebrating the holiday, Keafer acknowledged.
"Know that God sees, and he waits with you," Keafer continued. "God is not weary with your pain. God will strengthen you when it feels like there is no hope. Dare to wait and to see his hand at work. He will give strength: Strength to walk, and then to run and then to live again."
The Rev. Yvette Madison of Praise Center Full Gospel Church, 200 Cooper Ave. was the second speaker, reminding about 30 people in attendance that Christmas is the celebration of Jesus' birth, and that Jesus understood pain, but also shares joy and celebration.
Others participating included Natalie Kauffman of the drug coalition; organist Richard Kimmel of First Presbyterian Church; and musical artists Joanne L. Peoples of Praice Center Full Gospel Church; and Tyler Roxby and Kayt Shumaker of Bridge to Life Church.
Another Blue Christmas service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Bethany United Methodist Church, 112 Leventry Road in Richland Township. The church has observed a community Blue Christmas service for several years in conjunction with the support group Soul Survivors, which meets at the church.
