JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As Penelec crews worked on an electrical vault at the corner of Locust Street and Gazebo Place in downtown Johnstown Tuesday a small explosion occurred around 2:30 p.m.
Todd Meyers, company representative, said the crew was performing planned work – upgrades of the underground network are being performed to prevent or minimize future service disruptions – when they attempted to operate a switch and it failed.
This led to at least the city's Public Safety Building being without power for a short time.
It's unclear if any other areas were affected.
Meyers said the switch, which was operated by the crew above ground and outside the vault, caused the explosion that was noisy but not serious.
No injuries were reported.
