EBENSBURG, Pa. – The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in memory of Marcy Brodish from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., Ebensburg.
Brodish died on Aug. 1 after a battle with brain cancer.
She was an active volunteer with various community organizations and donated nearly eight gallons of blood to the American Red Cross during her lifetime.
To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code EBENSBURG, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app or call 1-800-733-2767.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.