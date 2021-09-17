It's not known when a Wisconsin man who's facing charges in Bedford County in connection with a shooting incident last year will be extradited to Bedford County, as he is also wanted in at least one other jurisdiction, the prosecutor for the central Illinois county where he's currently jailed said Friday.
Orsino Thurman, 37, of Milwaukee, is being held at DeWitt County Jail on $75,000 bond, facing a rash of charges stemming from an alleged child abduction and high-speed chase on Wednesday, according to Illinois authorities and media reports.
Thurman faces charges in DeWitt County of domestic battery, aggravated battery, child abduction, aggravated fleeing and eluding, endangering the life of a child and illegally possessing a weapon, according to a news release from the Clinton Police Department in Clinton, Illinois. He is also accused of exchanging gunfire with a Schellsburg man on Aug. 24, 2020, during a Black Lives Matter march along rural U.S Route 30 in Bedford County.
"He also has a warrant out of LaSalle County, Illinois, as well as a warrant from Bedford County," said Dan Markwell, DeWitt County state's attorney.
Markwell said on Friday that formal charges against Thurman likely will not be completed until next week. Multiple police agencies are filing reports on the incident, he added.
Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts was unavailable for comment on Friday.
Clinton police said that Wednesday's incident began with a report of domestic assault at a motel. Thurman allegedly sped away from the motel with a child in his vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase. The chase ended in adjacent Macon County, where Thurman surrendered the child after the car's tires were punctured by stop sticks and SWAT and crisis negotiators became involved, Clinton police said.
State troopers from the Bedford barracks have been searching for Thurman since he was charged on May 7 with exchanging shots with Terry Myers, 51.
Troopers said that Thurman was part of a group of 30 activists who were traveling on foot and in vehicles from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C., for the March to Washington 2020 gathering on the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a Dream” speech.
A caravan of about 12 vehicles stopped on the Myers’ property along U.S. Route 30 at 10:30 p.m., when Myers accused them of trespassing. Thurman allegedly fired a pistol at Terry Myers and his father, Elmer Myers, after Terry Myers fired two warning shots from a 12-gauge shotgun, according to state police. Myers then fired a third time, hitting Thurman with birdshot in the face and body, troopers said.
Thurman is charged with aggravated assault and illegally possessing a firearm. Both are felonies. He also is charged with two counts each of simple assault and reckless endangerment, which are misdemeanors, and two summary charges.
Fellow activists have said that Thurman was providing security as they traveled to Washington. Thurman is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess a firearm, court records show.
Terry Myers faces charges of harassment and reckless endangerment. He was ordered to stand trial following a preliminary hearing on June 19 before District Judge H. Cyril Bingham, of Bedford. The judge dismissed a felony charge of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault against Myers during that hearing.
