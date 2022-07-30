JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - A blighted property in Westmont Borough has been demolished.
The building on 132 Erie Street was razed in recent weeks. The property was one of several that citizens raised concerns about to Westmont Borough.
In 2020, residents spoke up about the condition of both the Erie Street property and the lot at 152 Tioga St.
The same year, Cambria County tax claim officials confirmed with The Tribune-Democrat that 132 Erie St. and 152 Tioga St. properties were purchased in 2019 at a judicial tax sale because previous owners had not paid taxes on them for years.
The Tioga Street property was purchased for $750 by Whitaker, who resides in Murrieta, California.
Nicholas Krowchena, who resides in Philadelphia, according to county records, bought the 132 Erie St. property for $3,592 in the tax sale
The Tioga Street property was purchased by Tioga Capital LLC. on Aug. 23, 2021, according to online records.
The Erie Street property was purchased by Damian Alexander Webb of Crescent City, California, on Jan. 14, 2021, for $10,000.
Online records do not reflect recent sales.
In 2020, Amy Hughes, who lived next to 132 Erie Street told the borough council that broken glass had been visible by the home, and animals lived in the home which had been abandoned for years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.