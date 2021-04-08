EBENSBURG – A blighted Johnstown property will be demolished sooner than expected as Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County officials on Thursday added it to the list of planned spring tear-downs throughout the county.
The duplex with a garage, located at 612-614 Franklin St. in the Kernville section of the city, has received major code violations, is considered a major nuisance and was going to be the subject of a hearing in the courts, said Renee Daly, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority.
BAM Excavating, of Northern Cambria, submitted a bid of $10,000 to add the structure to the list of its planned spring demolitions. BAM had previously submitted a bid of $31,200 to the authority to raze five blighted properties in Cambria County.
“We had originally had the property on the round for this coming summer,” Daly said during a meeting. “Because of the severity of the blight and the urgent need for this removal, we have requested this to be added to this current contract.”
The structures previously included in the spring round of demolitions are located at 771 Somerset St., Johnstown; 1237 Main St., Franklin Borough; 219 Gable St., Brownstown Borough; 210 Coleman St., Hastings Borough; and 1229 Deveaux St., West Carroll Township.
Daly said that BAM was looking to take down the Franklin Street buildings as either its first or second project once work began.
