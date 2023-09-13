PORTAGE, Pa. – Work on the bleachers at the historic Portage Area High School Stadium should begin within a couple of weeks as the first phase of improvements there.
The Portage Area School District board on Wednesday voted to award the construction contract to Allegheny Restoration Inc., of Greensburg. The company submitted the low bid of $415,540 for the restoration project.
In a related matter, the school board agreed to pay The EADS Group $104,900 to design a new locker room building at the stadium.
Built in the 1930s, the Portage stadium was a project of the Works Progress Administration, an employment and infrastructure program to provide work during the Great Depression. The History Channel says that the program put about 8.5 million Americans to work over its eight years of existence, building schools, hospitals, roads and other public works.
A few years ago, crumbling concrete was discovered during an inspection. That led officials to close most of the bleachers and the locker rooms, which were located under the bleachers. Additional seating was installed.
Superintendent Pete Noel said that The EADS Group is to design a new 80-by-40-foot locker room building for the stadium. Design and bidding will be done over the winter.
“Construction, likely, will begin in the spring and be ready to go before football season next year,” Noel said after Wednesday’s meeting.
In other matters, the board voted to reject a $225-per-ton bid by Penn Keystone Coal Co. to supply coal for the high school boiler. The board voted to advertise for new bids.
Business Administrator Jeff Vasilko said that it was the only bid submitted and did not include some of the test results required in the request for bids that was advertised earlier this summer.
Vasilko said the district paid $174 per ton last year.
Noel said the school has five boilers, with four natural gas boilers plus the coal boiler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.