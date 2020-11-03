HASTINGS – A Reade Township woman will appear in Cambria County court, accused of breaking into an unoccupied house to steal antique dolls, authorities said.
Danielle J. Gillam, 41, of the 300 block of Reade Street, Blandsburg, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Hastings Borough police, Gilliam and two others allegedly broke into a house in the 700 block of Ridge Road in Susquehanna Township in November and then loaded their truck with antique dolls and other items. Police said they recovered a sack full of dolls that were left outside.
Police said Gilliam was trying to sell antique Wizard of Oz dolls online. The dolls were later identified by the family who owned them.
Gilliam was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit burglary.
Gilliam is free on $50,000 unsecured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.