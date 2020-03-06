A 78-year-old woman was run over and killed on Thursday evening in the parking lot of a Blairsville-area shopping plaza.
Darlene Ann Shaffer, of Blairsville, had just left the Rite-Aid store at Resort Plaza and was walking to her car when she was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo that was exiting a parking space, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said Friday.
Shaffer was trapped under the Jeep after it struck her and had to be extricated by firefighters. The collision happened at 6:24 p.m., and Overman pronounced her dead at the scene 24 minutes later. Official rulings on the cause and manner of her death are pending.
The name of the Jeep’s driver was not released on Friday.
Resort Plaza is located along U.S. Route 22 in Burrell Township, just east of Blairsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.