A Blairsville man died Monday when his motorcycle struck a utility pole in Conemaugh Township, Indiana County, authorities said.
Mark Abraum Sprague, 39, of East Ranson Avenue, and a passenger were riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle along Tunnelton Road in Clarksburg when he failed to make a left curve, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman said in a release to media.
The motorcycle left the road and struck a utility pole.
Sprague died from blunt-force trauma. Speed was not a factor in the 6 p.m. crash, but alcohol may have contributed to the crash, Overman said.
Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department, Lifestat Ambulance Service and state police responded.
