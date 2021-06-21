A Blair County woman died Sunday after she was thrown from a motorcycle that landed on top of her in Allegheny Township, Cambria County, authorities said.
Sierra K. Farabaugh, 21, of the Duncansville area, was a passenger on a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound on Columbia Street when the crash happened at 11:16 p.m., Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
The male driver lost control of the motorcycle, which crossed into the southbound lane and off the road into tall grass that was 3 to 4 feet high, Lees said.
The motorcycle traveled about 50 yards before the couple was thrown from the bike.
Lees pronounced Farabaugh dead at the scene.
An autopsy showed that Farabaugh died from mechanical asphyxiation due to the weight of the motorcycle when it landed on her, Lees said.
The male operator was taken to UPMC Altoona. His name and condition were not available.
Farabaugh and the driver were not wearing helmets, Lees said.
Pennsylvania State Police, Loretto volunteer firefighters and Cresson EMS were at the scene.
