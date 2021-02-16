Roaring Spring’s more than 150-year history with a paper mill may be coming to an end – and, with it, nearly 300 jobs.
Wisconsin-based Appvion, the current operator of the Blair County paper mill, plans to close the plant by April, the economic development agency Altoona Blair County Development Group told WTAJ-TV on Tuesday.
Appvion is the latest of several companies that have owned and operated the mill, which produces hundreds of different grades of papers, including colored, high-speed inkjet, security and archival papers on three mill machines, its website shows.
The plant processes woodchips and logs to produce the “pulp” needed to make paper products on site.
Just four years ago, the plant employed more than 470 people.
U.S. Rep John Joyce, R-Blair, said he was disappointed to learn the company was planning to close the facility.
“Our region is home to a committed workforce – an asset both to our robust manufacturing industry and to our community,” he said in a statement to The Tribune-Democrat on Tuesday.
“Losing these workers would be a great detriment to our region, and I will work with employees affected by this announcement to keep these dedicated Pennsylvanians working within our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.