CRESSON - A Blair County man will stand trial, accused of crashing his vehicle into a utility pole in Cambria Township while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, authorities said.
Caleb Lee Lanzendorfer, 29, of Roaring Spring, was ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson.
According to a criminal complaint, state troopers from the Ebensburg barracks were called to Sheetz, in Cresson Township, on Dec. 14 where they found Lanzendorfer passed out behind the wheel of a 2004 Mazda SUV. The vehicle was still in drive and his foot was on the brake.
A trooper opened the door, placed the vehicle in park and awoke Lanzendorfer.
Lanzendorfer allegedly drove off northbound on state Route 53, passing three or four vehicles that were stopped at a red light. Lanzendorfer passed a vehicle at the intersection of state Route 53 and Powell Avenue on the right side, driving on the sidewalk, the complaint said.
Lazendorfer lost control and struck a utility pole. The vehicle stopped and he climbed out and ran away, the complaint said.
He allegedly fought with a trooper who caught him in a family’s backyard.
Troopers charged Lanzendorfer with DUI, illegally possessing a Taurus .380 pistol, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, fleeing police and false identification to law enforcement. He also faces multiple summary violations.
Lanzendorfer is being held in Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg.
