A Blair County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Friday.
The one-count indictment, returned on July 8, named Jesse Daniel Ginter, 39, of Williamsburg.
According to the indictment, on or about March 12, 2018, Ginter unlawfully possessed with intent to distribute furanyl fentanyl, methoxyacetyl fentanyl, cyclopropyl fentanyl, U-47700, AMB-Fubinaca, carfentanil, fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine.
If convicted, Ginter faces up to 20 years in prison and fine of up to $1 million.
U.S. Attorney David Lew in prosecuting the case.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, FBI and state police conducted the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.