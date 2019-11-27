HOLLIDAYSBURG – Blair County District Attorney Richard A. Consiglio announced on Wednesday he is retiring effective April 1 after more than 15 years.
First Assistant Peter Weeks will take over on April 1.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the District Attorney of this great county and (to) have had the opportunity to work with our local law enforcement, judges, attorneys and other public servants,” Consiglio said in a news release. He was first elected in 2005.
Consiglio has been an attorney for 48 years and a prosecutor for 30 years. He has tried over 500 criminal cases before juries including prosecutions for child abuse, drug crimes and murders, including three death penalty cases and six other murder cases.
“I have been truly blessed that the citizens of Blair County have entrusted me with the powers and responsibilities that come with this office,” Consiglio said.
Weeks was a drug prosecutor from 2007-17 and has supervised and prosecuted over 3,000 drug cases, Consiglio said. He has been first assistant district attorney since 2018. He has prosecuted drug-related offenses, assaults, child abuse, sexual assaults and homicide cases.
“His experience and temperament will serve the people of Blair County in a positive way,” Consiglio said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.