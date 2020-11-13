Blair County is canceling all jury trials through the end of the year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials there announced Friday.
District Attorney Peter J. Weeks in a press release objected to the decision by President Judge Elizabeth Doyle, citing “real-world legal repercussions that can include an incarcerated defendant’s release,” although he added that he understands and respects that the court and the county commissioners reserve the authority to make the decision.
