EBENSBURG – Although he was enjoying the makeshift water chemistry lab at Lake Rowena in Ebensburg on Friday, Blacklick Valley High School student Ethan Luko said his favorite part of the out-of-classroom excursion was the fly-fishing demonstration.
The freshman was one of more than three dozen students from the school that participated in a fish release and environmental education day as part of the Trout in the Classroom program.
“It’s pretty nice of them to put everything together to get us out and get hands-on learning,” Luko said.
Friday’s event is an annual occurrence organized by Blacklick Valley technology education teacher Shane Rudnik.
The educator is also the Trout in the Classroom adviser and started the release and conservation event in 2015.
The program is Trout Unlimited’s environmental education endeavor that serves as “a gateway stewardship experience for students.”
Blacklick Valley students started their day at 8:45 a.m. by releasing trout into Howells Run at Festival Beverage in Ebensburg.
They then moved to Lake Rowena, where four stations were set up to continue their education.
Students cycled through presentations led by representatives of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Mountain Laurel Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
Teens in ninth through 12th grades learned about macro- invertebrates that inhabit the lake, studied water chemistry samples from the body of water, were taught fly-fishing techniques and learned safety lessons when participating in outdoor activities, such as fishing.
Ashley Frank, a high school science teacher, said her students in biology and honors biology are familiar with these activities because of classroom work.
However, she highlighted the benefit of getting out into the field to learn more.
“They kind of know a lot of this stuff, but they get to see it firsthand (here),” Frank said.
Rudnik added that this is the “fun part” and also touted the benefits of the hands- on activity.
“I think it’s a good experience,” junior Kaydence Killinger said. “It teaches a lot of different things you need to know when you’re out there, especially being a smart angler.”
Killinger considered herself to be fortunate to have been taught some of the skills by her grandfather, but also commended her school for providing herself and peers with the opportunity to learn more about conservation.
Follow Joshua Byers on Twitter @Journo_Josh.. He can be reached at 814-532-5054 .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.