EBENSBURG, Pa. – When Alexander Babel won a Ford Focus at Admiral Area Peary Vocational Technical School’s Miss School Miss Out event on Tuesday, he couldn’t help but thrust his arms in the air and let out a joyous yell.
“It’s one of the best feelings in the world,” the senior said.
Babel was one of two vo-tech students who earned the right to try and start the car by having perfect attendance, being on the honor roll, being student of the month and going above and beyond at school.
Students from sophomore through senior year are rewarded with tickets for completing these requirements and those tags are collected through the three years.
At the annual awards ceremony, a student from the morning classes and one from the later group are then chosen based on their accumulated good standing.
In addition to Babel, who’s home school is Blacklick Valley High School, Penn Cambria student Kamryn Wheeler also had a chance at the vehicle.
This is the second year the vocational school offered a free car to students, but the first time the blind key option was used.
Neither Babel or Wheeler knew if their key would start the car.
Lisa Kuhn, Admiral Peary co-op coordinator, left it up to the crowd to decide who went first, and Babel’s culinary classmates made more noise for him, so he got to do the honors.
Babel said as soon as he put the key in the ignition and heard the vehicle begin to beep, he knew the Ford was his.
When the engine started, it was just extra confirmation.
His parents came running from the crowd to celebrate with their son when he leapt from the vehicle with a smile.
“He deserves this so much,” his mother Kristel Babel said.
His father, David Babel, echoed the sentiment.
“I was just so proud of him,” David Babel said. “I didn’t care what he won, just that he was recognized.”
The vehicle was purchased by Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School from Stoystown Auto Sales, and the students in the auto-tech program went over it, fixing anything that needed done.
Kuhn said giving a car away is providing independence for the student who wins, and being able to gift that is priceless.
She organized Tuesday’s event and said both Babel and Wheeler earned the right to try their keys because of all the good they’ve done throughout their years at the school.
Wheeler was somewhat disappointed that she didn’t win, but was happy for Babel.
As a runner-up, the early childhood education student was awarded a television that was donated by Ebensburg Walmart, which she was still excited about.
Babel will attend Pennsylvania Highlands Community College this fall to continue his culinary studies and is looking forward to being able to drive his new car to campus.
