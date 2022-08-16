NANTY GLO, Pa. – Blacklick Valley mother Jessica McKeel said back-to-school shopping was never easy, but her recent cancer diagnosis has made it even harder.
This year, those troubles were lightened for at least four of her six school-aged children – the other two are in high school – because they were all given brand-new clothes, shoes, school supplies, such as backpacks, and haircuts on Tuesday – for free.
That’s thanks to an anonymous Blacklick Valley alumni who donated several thousand dollars to outfit the entire elementary student body.
“I’m just grateful,” McKeel said. “I couldn’t be more happy and appreciative.”
She added that she always said as long as her children “have socks, shoes and clothes, they’re good,” all of which they got on Tuesday.
The “Back to School Blessings Bash” was held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the elementary auxiliary gymnasium, where community members and teachers volunteered their time to help.
The entire room was lined with clothing separated by size with rows of shoes in the middle.
In the corner of the room, beauticians were giving free haircuts, and at the front, the First Baptist Church of Nanty Glo provided food and refreshments.
“It’s all about giving these kids dignity and hope,” Amy Kanich said.
She and her husband, district Superintendent William Kanich, helped to organize the event.
Both noted the percentage of disadvantaged families at Blacklick and how the participation showed the need for the Blessings Bash.
“I think it’s amazing – how the community came together,” William Kanich said. “It’s truly a blessing.”
Susan Morris, an elementary teacher and volunteer, described the bash as “such a positive thing.”
After hearing what was planned, she knew she wanted to lend a hand, especially because she’s taught in the district for the past 20 years.
“We have a nice place here, a nice community,” Morris said, adding that she’s glad to give back.
Blacklick parent Tracey Kelley said she wished she knew who the donor was because she’d like to “give them a great big hug.”
Back-to-school shopping is a large undertaking for her, she said, and this year she didn’t know how she would afford school supplies.
“This really does help,” Kelley said.
She wasn’t the only one looking forward to the opportunity.
Kelley said her daughter, Kaylynn Leventry, couldn’t wait for Tuesday and was extremely excited about her new clothes, shoes and all the other items.
Camille Collins, 6, said she was also happy about getting to browse the clothes and get some shoes.
However, what she was most looking forward to was the food, because her stomach was growling, she said.
“I’m very appreciative for them doing this,” parent Amber Sturchio said.
Sturchio noted the state of the economy is making it tough for parents, and the bash helped alleviate some of those problems.
Keatz Matthews, her son, said the event was awesome, and he was thankful for a blue backpack and orange shoes.
A community volunteer, Roxanne Forcellini, said she signed up to help because “when you do one holy moment, it spreads out to everyone else.”
She was amazed by the amount of goods available and the generosity of the alumnus who made it possible.
Extras from the bash will added to a similar event in Altoona on Wednesday that Amy Kanich is helping with as well.
