EBENSBURG – Cambria County officials on Thursday took a step toward the construction of an acid mine drainage treatment plant designed to clean up 25 miles of Blacklick Creek and turn it into a viable fishing stream.
The purpose of the planned Vintondale-area facility is to collect and treat three major sources of acid mine drainage in the Blacklick Creek watershed, said Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection spokeswoman Lauren Fraley. It’s one of several planned active acid mine drainage treatment plants in and around the Cambria-Somerset region.
The Cambria County Board of Commissioners paid $42,000 on Thursday for a 10.47-acre strip of land in Blacklick Township that will accommodate a road to one of the old mine portals from which contaminated water is pouring into the creek, a necessary step for the construction of the plant. The parcel could also be used for recreational purposes after the road is built.
“They need that land for construction of (the road), but they also need the land for recreation value, where people can fish, picnic, hike in the future,” said Cambria County Solicitor William Gleason Barbin.
The plant itself will be located just over the Cambria County line in Buffington Township, Indiana County, according to Fraley. It’s now nearing the completion of the design phase.
Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-2021.
One of the pollution sources to be treated by the plant is well-known to Vintondale residents and users of the Ghost Town Trail’s Vintondale trailhead. The Vinton No. 6 boreholes are drilled through the bed of the North Branch of Blacklick Creek; they appear as three small fountains of water that can be seen from the bridge that carries Main Street over the creek in Vintondale. According to the DEP, an average of 1,080 gallons of acid mine drainage per minute flows into the creek through the boreholes.
The two other sources to be treated by the Blacklick Creek plant each spew out a little more than 700 gallons of acid mine drainage per minute, according to DEP; one flows into the North Branch of Blacklick Creek and the other flows into the creek’s main stem.
“It’s great news for Cambria County and our region,” President Commissioner Tom Chernisky said of the planned facility. “It’s going to clean up acid mine drainage. It’s going to clean up Blacklick Creek. It’s going to be great for our local economy. It’s a $15 million investment in Cambria County – people working together to clean up our streams.”
A $12.6 million acid mine drainage treatment plant in Cresson Township has begun cleaning acidic discharge from underground mine pools from three abandoned mines in the area.
It’s expected to clean up 21.5 miles of area waterways – 15 miles of Clearfield Creek and 6.5 miles of Sugar Run.
Construction of the plant, located along Shaft Road just outside Sankertown, began in July 2017 and was completed late last summer, and as of April, the plant was scaling up its operations to come fully online, Fraley said. It has the capacity to treat 4,400 gallons of acid mine drainage per minute. That’s about 6.3 million gallons per day.
Other active treatment plants in Cambria County include the Lancashire No. 15 plant in Barr Township, the Barnes & Tucker Mine 20 plant in West Carroll Township and the St. Michael plant near St. Michael. The $13 million Lancashire No. 15 plant helped clean up almost 30 contaminated miles of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River between Northern Cambria and Cherry Tree after it came online in 2011. Part of that stretch is now a wild brown trout fishery.
Planned treatment plants in the watersheds of Shade Creek in Somerset County and the Little Conemaugh River in Cambria “are in the development phases and would be considered longer-term projects,” Fraley said.
The development process includes site evaluations, design and engineers, communication with local communities and watershed groups, land acquisition, bidding and finally construction.
The Little Conemaugh River plant would be located in Portage Township, just northwest of Portage Borough. DEP documents indicate that the plant would treat outflow from three major acid mine drainage sources – the Hughes borehole, the Sonman boreholes and Miller Shaft – and discharge the treated water into the Little Conemaugh River. Fraley said the facility “will lead to the establishment of a viable fishery where the Little Conemaugh River meets the Stonycreek River” in Johnstown.
“That would drastically improve the water all the way to the Point in Johnstown,” Len Lichvar, vice chairman of the Stonycreek-Conemaugh River Improvement Team, told The Tribune-Democrat earlier this year, referring to the planned Little Conemaugh River plant. “If this active treatment system comes in, that certainly will change the dynamic of that waterway.”
In addition to these existing and planned “active treatment systems,” there are numerous passive treatment systems throughout the Cambria-Somerset region. In passive treatment systems, acid mine drainage is directed through a series of ponds and basins filled with limestone, which neutralizes some of the acid in the water.
