JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown junior Alexis Johnson moved through the outdoor exhibit “Black Lives in Focus” on Monday, she was filled with joy.
“I think it’s really nice that they are trying to bring more focus to Black voices,” she said.
Johnson was one of dozens of students who attended the opening of the multimedia exhibit, which features 31 pieces of art from photos to drawings, quotations and more, placed along the walkway between Whalley Chapel to Blackington Hall.
The installation was organized by Pitt main professors Bria Walker and Sylvia Rhor Samaniego under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Clyde Wilson Pickett and with support from the Center for Creativity, as well as several other school and community representatives.
One aspect that Johnson appreciated about the display was that many of the artists featured were younger.
She said that’s not seen often.
Jem Spectar, president of Pitt-Johns-town, told the students and faculty that it was an honor to host the installation and hoped they could all learn something during its time on campus.
Prior to leading the group through, Spectar stated that he wanted them to leave with “critical reflections and thoughts that will educate and elevate” everyone moving forward.
Eric Gamble, a freshman, walked through the images with his friends for the first time Monday.
“I like that they’re showing things like this on campus,” he said.
Gamble added that featuring diverse installations is a benefit for everyone.
The multimedia exhibit is one of four pieces to “Black Lives in Focus.”
The other three are a “Say Her Name” Memorial Gown project, multimedia tour of historically important sites of Black history on the university’s Pittsburgh campus titled “Black Built Pitt,” and the establishment of diversity.pitt.edu, which serves as a hub for events and programs that “put Black lives in focus” at Pitt.
Manisha Nigam, a chemistry professor at Pitt-Johnstown, described the installation as “phenomenal.”
“I hope more and more similar exhibits are shown to our students,” she said.
Nigam also spoke about the importance of providing voices to Black artists and said she like to see more education and training in diversity and inclusion provided on campus.
The “Black Lives in Focus” multimedia exhibit will be on display through Friday before being packed up and moved to another Pitt campus – it was at Oakland and Bradford before Johnstown.
