Barbara Zaborowski, dean of library services at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, will present “75 Years of Black History in Cambria County” at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
The presentation will cover the growth of the Black community from 1800 to 1875 and how national events were experienced at the local level.
Topics also include early Black settlements, Underground Railroad activity and the impact of the Civil War.
The free event, offered by Gallery on Gazebo, will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
Registration is required at pennhighlands.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwvde2orj0vGdyoRM3F0ZJSCpclX7h8YZD7.
