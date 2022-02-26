I am a 15-year-old Black male living in America that does not see me as good enough to be included in society.
I live in constant fear of gun violence and crime that plagues boys that look just like me.
I understand what it means to be excluded.
Daily, I live with all the stereotypes and discrimination that come with having my Black skin.
For all accounts, I really am an endangered species.
“In the United States, generations of young Black males, ages 15 to 24 years, are prematurely dying from homicide and suicide.”
Despite what society says about me, I know it is important to be included in every aspect of life.
I am a Black teen with braids, I love colorful clothes, I wear Jordans.
Did I mention I attend a private school, I get good grades and I come from a loving family?
Why shouldn’t I be included?
I plan on having a successful future, where I can positively contribute to my family and my America.
Negative racial stereotypes are deeply engraved into our consciousness, and we need to make more of an effort to become inclusive through understanding and compassion.
All races, cultures, genders and religions can positively contribute in an inclusive world.
My vision of an inclusive culture is when we all can value each other as family.
We become more inclusive by learning about other cultures and understanding that everyone has value.
If we only sit back and listen to the stereotypes, we cannot make our America stronger or better.
We need to all stand up and dispel the myths about Black males and others who have been systematically not included in society.
I personally am working with my school’s Black Student Union to educate our community on our cultural beliefs so we have a more inclusive culture.
I am also a photographer and I use my photos to help others see the beauty of my culture.
Shady Side Academy started out as an all-white school
for boys in 1883, but now it is ranked as one of the most diverse private high schools in the Pittsburgh area.
I feel proud to attend a school that values diversity and inclusion.
When I am on campus, I enjoy having lunch with my Korean friend, meeting up with my Jewish teacher or laughing with my Irish teammate.
I am a part of my school’s varsity football team, and our prominent belief is “family.”
When you need someone to protect you on the field, you count on the best person.
Heading to the end zone, you have each other’s back, and that’s what inclusion should be.
An inclusive culture entails a society where I exist.
Black boys should not be fearful of being pulled over by police, and my America should value me being at the table.
I am committed to joining with future generations to work together to stop hate and division in our society based on ignorance and exclusion.
To value inclusion, try to better understand who I am as a person.
Don’t be afraid of me. I am not only what you see on the news.
Let’s start a conversation.
