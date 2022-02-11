Black History Month | 'There's always open doors': In bad times and good, churches play key role in Johnstown's Black community

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories exploring Black history in the Johnstown region during February.
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Beginning around 1840, members of Johnstown’s Black community would gather inside a little log church on the corner of Vine and Union streets to hear Wallace Fortune, the local minister, preach.
Fountain was a barber who had taught himself to read, according to an April 24, 1873, Johnstown Tribune article that described “the rather sparse colored population of this city at that period,” most of whom were employed by the Allegheny Portage Railroad canal system.
Few details are known about the house of worship, but it is the first congregation mentioned in the 150-year-old article that chronicled the history of Black churches in Johnstown.
An 1854 map of Johnstown and Conemaugh that was donated a few years ago to the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College-affiliated Cambria Memory Project identifies an “African Church” on that street corner.
So was the building the first Black church in Johnstown, founded in 1800? Historian Barbara Zaborowski thinks so.
“1840 is pretty early,” said Zaborowski, the dean for learning resources at Penn Highlands. “That’s all during the canal era, which was happening at that time. That would have brought a lot of the early African Americans into the Cambria County area, working on the canal. So, yes, I’m sure that’s probably the earliest church, the 1840 one.”
From those early years to today, many Black churches have served the Johnstown region through hardships including three major floods, the need for the Underground Railroad to move former slaves out of the South, Ku Klux Klan threats, the Jim Crow period, the 1923 Rosedale incident in which people of color were banished from the city, day-to-day personal losses and struggles, economic downturns and the separation of local families as generations of young adults have left to seek better lives elsewhere.
They have been there for the good times, too – the births, the weddings, the fellowship, the spiritual growth, the evangelical efforts, the volunteer work, the days when steel was king, the Civil Rights movement.
“When African Americans came to the area, people were a part of everything about the fabric of Johnstown,” said Jeffrey Wilson, deacon of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. “There were African Americans here during the 1889 flood, even though you don’t see very much about that, in the early 1900s, the Industrial Revolution, so forth.
“Through the Black church, that was a complete social climate – women that were involved in social activities, the missionaries of the church, the usher union of the church, the nurses of the church. All of these were not just spiritual ministries in the church, but they were actually part of a community or a society where, when you’re shut out and you’re discriminated against in so many other places, in so many other ways, it was a way that these men and women could get together and still have some influence, still be able to communicate and plan and assist their families.”
‘A social gathering’
The 1873 Johnstown Tribune article was written about 26 Black people who attended a Methodist Episcopal Church service organized by Rev. M.W.L. Knox.
Other preachers and congregations had come and gone since the 1840s, but according to the article, the Black community in then-recent years had “abandoned their idea of keeping up a distinct church organization, and if any of them felt like attending divine service they were compelled to go to the churches of their white brethren.”
The succession of Black churches had been broken – but, as explained in the Tribune article, with a “recent accession of a number of colored people who are employed at the Woodvale tannery,” a decision was made to form a new church. That congregation still exists today in the form of First Cambria African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 409 Haynes St., now recognized as the oldest Black church in Johnstown still in existence.
A Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission marker commemorates the church’s contribution to the city: “Formed 1873 in the loft of the Woodvale Tannery by workers there. Organized as Cambria Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 1874, at Napoleon and Dibert Sts. About 1877 it moved here. Washed from its foundation in the 1889 flood but later restored.”
Through modern times, First Cambria has been a central part of Johnstown’s Black community – religiously, culturally, politically, educationally and economically.
“The church served the purpose of socialization,” said Clea Hollis, a longtime member of the church and president of the local NAACP chapter for 10 years. “These people were scattered all over town with the same problems. What are you going to do about it? So the church became a social gathering.”
The Rev. Sharon Johnson, who joined in 1966, said the church “helped me to develop a closer relationship with my Lord and savior. It also put me in touch with people who I’ve come close to.”
‘Trials and tribulations’
Many black preachers left indelible marks on their congregations and all of Johnstown – among them, the Rev. Andrew Tilly (Pleasant Hill Baptist Church), the Rev. Fitzhugh Lyons (Mount Sinai Institutional Baptist Church), the Rev. Simon Marsh (Bethel AME Church), the Rev. Alfonzo Surrett (St. James Missionary Baptist Church), the Rev. Franklin Moore (Shiloh Baptist Church) and Bishop Joseph McGauley (Jefferson Memorial First Born Church).
In 2021, the span that carries William Penn Avenue over railroad tracks downtown was renamed in honor of Tilly, who served Pleasant Hill in the nearby Prospect section for 47 years.
Tilly and his wife, Margaret Tilly, founded Baptist Youth Fellowship in the mid-1960s.
“Hundreds of young people over the years came through the BYF, where they got Christian education, but they also got life-sustaining skills and they also were taught the ways of organization and being able to be connected to not only the community, but understand politics as it relates to the church,” Wilson said.
Tre’von Williams, now 22, participated in the BYF program.
“Going through that program taught me a lot about life and about all the trials and tribulations that Black people have faced,” Williams said. “It also taught us a lot about Black history, and taught us how to cope with things and manage different things, and it taught us our rights.”
BYF helped Williams learn how to “see things differently, like things that we might not have been taught in school,” he said.
First Cambria AME Zion Church has also been instrumental in educating the children of the community, including by supporting and funding the Greater Johnstown Minority Scholars Club. Hollis recalled with pride the first time a Black student, who also happened to be a member of the parish, was named valedictorian at Greater Johnstown High School.
“The founders of the club (saw) that minority students were getting their share of recognition, so the club was formed and is still in operation,” Hollis said. “Currently, five students are awarded scholarships from the Community Foundation (for the Alleghenies). Guidance counselors from the area schools make recommendations. The scholars have existed for 37 years with the support of local schools.”
‘The church needs help as well’
Johnstown’s Black population grew significantly during the Great Migration, going from 450 people in 1910 to nearly 3,000 in 1923, as steel mills recruited them to leave the South for work in the area, according to the Johnstown Area Heritage Association.
The bustling city was home to almost 70,000 people in 1920. Now, only approximately 18,400 live in Johnstown. The population decline, young adults drifting away from the church and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have caused a large reduction in attendance on Sunday mornings.
“People have lost touch with the church, and it’s a shame because, in my opinion, that is what’s wrong with society today,” said the Rev. Sylvia King, pastor of Christ Centered Community Church. “It’s that we have lost touch with the institution that is in charge of giving us a moral foundation, if you will, to help rear us to become law-abiding, God-fearing, respectful citizens. Nowadays, it seems as if people only reach out to the church when they need something, and they feel that the church is obligated to help them. While the church is there to help people, the church needs help as well.”
King, a Johnstown City Council member, said the church is where she learned about community, public speaking and leadership. She wants that type of experience to exist for future generations of Johnstown residents, and that starts with getting people back into congregations, she said.
“The church has to be careful that it doesn’t commercialize itself, nor does it use gimmicks to try to get people back into the door,” King said. “We have to stand on the foundation of Christ. The church has to be careful. Just continue to preach the gospel. Continue to lift up the name of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.”
The lack of participation is particularly acute among children and young adults, according to local church leaders.
“Unfortunately, there has been a breakdown in young people coming to church,” Johnson said, “and that’s not just at First Cambria, but that’s at churches everywhere that I’m finding out. ... There seems to be a gap between my generation and my children. I made sure that they attended, but they never made sure that their children went to church, so there’s that gap for right now. But, thanks be to God, my children and their generation are starting to recognize the fact that there is a God and that he does serve a purpose in their life. We continue to try to impress that message on people in the community.”
Williams is an example of a young adult who remains connected to the church.
“I believe that I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” Williams said. “That’s one thing that I live by and my family lives by. Every morning, my mother would send me different Bible verses just to get my day started. Our church, it’s a way to get away from the outside world. Come in, hear the word of God, and just have a good time, listen to music.”
His attendance slacked when he was in college, but he returned because “it was important to me to go back and return to church because I had a lot of stuff that was going on in my life. I knew that I needed to go into the house of the Lord and basically just sit there and clear everything that I had inside of me, with everything that was going on throughout my life the past couple years.”And now he is teaching the next generation about the importance of faith and the church.
“I just plan on reaching out to my nieces and nephews,” Williams said. “I take them to church. Me, my mom, my grandmother, we take the kids to church – all the grandkids, my nieces, nephews. We just plan to keep on doing it that way.“It starts with the family first, then branching out to people that are having issues in the community or troubles.
“There’s always open doors at our church. I’ll just spread the positivity that I’ve gotten from the church, and hopefully that will persuade people to want to come and try to find out for themselves.”