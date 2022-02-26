You would think after 60 years since integration happened, we African Americans would be equal, but we are not.
What is equality? Equality is people of all races, genders, ethnicities, having the same rights and being treated the same as everyone else.
Have we reached equality yet? No, we have not reached equality. We are still fighting for it.
What is inclusion? Inclusion is individuals being represented in society and feeling included.
The actual definition of these terms does not hold meaning until we give them purpose and see how each shapes our society.
We keep speaking about racism, segregation and adversity as if they are in the past tense.
Meaning we rejoice about overcoming slavery and segregation, while we are also fighting systemic racism and police brutality.
Why is there a disconnect between what is in the past and the present?
Or what can we do to address the situation and find a solution?
The way to obtain an inclusive culture starts with dismantling the idea that there is no form of segregation now.
One example of modern-day segregation is how neighborhoods are separated by race and class.
Communities that are highly populated with Caucasians are classified as suburbs.
However, areas heavily populated with African Americans and other people are categorized as “ghettos” and “hoods.”
The ghettos and hoods are also impoverished, causing the children that attend those schools to be at a disadvantage to their wealthier counterparts.
Johnstown is a reasonable case in point.
Additionally, try to differentiate a suburb, Richland, from a ghetto, Johnstown.
The false narrative is that it is a place with a bad reputation, poor living situations and bad people.
The problem is that because of that false narrative of Johnstown, people stereotype us as ghetto.
Likewise, it is upsetting that Johnstown, a diverse town with people of color, gets false stereotypes spread about the people who live here.
As a Black woman, I feel thankful to have grown up in an area like Johnstown where I can express my culture freely.
However, even though Johnstown is diverse, we need to still work toward inclusion within our cultures.
As a community, we can positively influence change starting with our schools and the materials we educate our children on.
Providing more teachers of color with jobs and teaching history about diverse individuals from various ethnicities, races, genders or sexual orientations.
Furthermore, making schools and other buildings sanctuaries for children to flourish will better aid our community.
Importantly, inclusive culture looks like my existence and another’s thriving, flourishing, without conflict, but coexisting together.
Inclusivity is little children from different areas of town playing, loving, learning from the diversity.
One child with box-braids and a darker complexion, one child with straight hair and a fair complexion.
They are different, but they respect each other’s hardships, and they help when a friend is in need.
Learning from the innocence of children, the way that they do not discriminate or appropriate, will strengthen us.
All they want is to be loved and included and that can carry on in our classrooms.
The inclusive culture is the principle of reaching equality.
Making a change starting in our town can inspire others to do the same.
This change helps everyone be at peace and live a happy life, living as one in harmony.
