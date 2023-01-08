JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Organizers of The Tribune-Democrat’s Black History Month poster and essay contest are urging area students and teachers to submit their entries by 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
The contest is open to students in all grades at area school districts.
Prizes will again be awarded in three age divisions, listed here with the prompts for preparing entries:
• For pupils in kindergarten through Grade 4: “Depict a famous African American figure today who is making a difference.” Posters should be no larger than 24 inches by 36 inches.
• For students in fifth through eighth grades: “Consider a time when you were the only person with a specific characteristic in the entire room. Example would be only middle schooler in group of high schoolers. Did people treat you differently or were they inclusive? How did this make you feel? Explain your experience.” Posters and short films or multimedia presentations are permitted.
Posters should be no larger than 24 inches by 36 inches.
• For students in ninth through 12th grades: In an essay, answer this question: “What is one step that you believe could be taken to help combat discrimination, and why do you believe that action would be effective?” Essays should not exceed 550 words.
The first-, second- and third-place winners in each division will receive plaques and cash prizes.
Here’s the link for uploading submissions: www.tribdem.com/site/forms/black_history_month.
Submissions may be delivered beginning Monday to The Tribune-Democrat, 425 Locust St., Johnstown, Pa. 15907.
Winners will be announced and published in The Tribune- Democrat and online at www.TribDem.com in late February.
In addition, posters and essays will be displayed throughout February at Bottle Works in the Cambria City section of Johnstown. Members of the community will be able to vote and help select the winners.
Mercedes Barnett will help judge the entries, along with hosting a reception for winners on Feb. 25 at Bottle Works.
