Black History Month | 'Love for community': Businesses say embracing inclusion is a path to success

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A fashion show – with models on a runway, photographers snapping pictures, designers talking shop and vendors selling chic goods – took place right in the heart of downtown Johnstown last weekend.
The event was the creation, the vision of Camillya Taylor, owner of Camille’s House of Styles Salon and Boutique.
It was out of the ordinary for a city that is not often known for being trendy or glamorous.
Countless hours of preparation over the past few months went into organizing Johnstown Fashion Week, a gathering that Taylor hopes grows into a recurring event.
Meanwhile, during the same time, Calvin Berkins was busy owning and operating Shear Magic, a business located in downtown, only a few buildings away from where the fashion show took place. For a decade, his barber shop has been a place for haircuts, conversations and community activity, such as when the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons secretary hosted a workshop called “Put Your Pardon in the Pipeline” there.
Their efforts over the years have led to Berkins and Taylor becoming two of the most prominent Black business owners in the region.
While earning that distinction, they have stressed the need to not just focus on one group of potential customers, but rather to foster inclusion.
“On the outside I’m brown, you see my brown skin,” Taylor said. “I’m Black. But most people don’t know that my family is very diverse. My children’s father is biracial, so they have a Caucasian side and an African American side. My mother is very mixed.
“For me, even though my skin is brown, I have a love for community.”
She further emphasized her belief that in order to operate “a successful business in Johnstown you have to think of community first.”
‘Good for everyone’
Shear Magic is open six days a week, with Berkins and two employees providing haircuts.
He has seen growth around his building in recent years, with city officials attempting to develop the central business district.
“I really like the fact that they’re bringing in lots of people, lots of new businesses,” Berkins said. “That’s good for downtown. That’s good for everyone because the more the merrier. …
“It means a lot because it gives Black folks places to come and white folks. It gives everybody places.”
He soon hopes to remodel the interior of his building.
Berkins expects to pay for the work himself.
“I don’t want to come off as being upset with the financial institutions, but I would just wish they would loosen up their grip on Black businesses and Black business owners because we want to expand stuff, too,” Berkins said. “Everything I’m doing here is out of my pocket.”
‘Meet the need’
Taylor is a hairstylist and fashion designer who owns what she refers to as a “one-stop shop” in the city’s Moxham neighborhood.
Her work has evolved over the years to include a store downtown and hosting the fashion show.
“Most people go into a community and see what they have and try to duplicate it,” Taylor said. “I go into a community and see what they do not have and try to meet the need in the community.”
The fashion show grew out of her desire to provide people an opportunity to learn about and use the products that she and other designers make.
“A lot of people are into (fashion),” Taylor said.
“But their question always is, ‘Well, where do I wear that to?’ It’s not only having a small business with great ideas, now you have to create a place for them to wear them, wear the outfits. That’s the hard thing because the business is way bigger than just being a hairstylist.”
Support system
A group of local Black leaders recently met with Cambria Regional Chamber representatives to discuss ways to grow Black-owned businesses – and other economic issues affecting the community.
“We agreed that it would be great to have a source that people could go to if they specifically were looking for minority-owned businesses, so that they could support them,” Amy Bradley, the chamber’s president and CEO, said.
“The other thing they asked us to look at, and we agreed to help with, is to create something – whether it’s a pamphlet or a link on a website – where people who are moving into the area or may be new to the area could go to as a resource,” she said, “with not just businesses owned by African Americans, but churches that the congregation is Black, or just places to socialize and that kind of thing. They felt like there’s a lot of information out there, but it’s not an easy thing to find for people.”
Other organizations also offer assistance to new businesses.
Johnstown Area Regional Industries provides funding and knowledge.
“We have definitely loads and loads of funds that support helping the community, helping people get into business,” said Linda Thomson, JARI’s president and CEO. “The best part about all of the funding that we have is it comes with technical assistance, so anybody who does work up to getting funding from us – like the before and the after – we can provide technical assistance to them to support them going into business.”
Thomson said that every JARI lending program “accommodates diversity.”
Blake Fleegle, a coach with JARI’s Startup Alleghenies, walks entrepreneurs through the steps needed to open a small business, including securing financing.
“Whether it’s Black, or economically disadvantaged or any disadvantaged community, costs, especially when launching a business, is one of the largest barriers to entry,” Fleegle said. “To have access to professionals who can help you and walk with you is pretty invaluable.”
Fleegle assisted Taylor, who speaks positively about the experience and sends other people who are looking to start businesses to him. Other business owners spread positive word of mouth, too.
“Their recommendations are the biggest way that we’ve grown and been able to help so many people,” Fleegle said.