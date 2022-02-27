JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Alana Donald wore an African dress and Clyde Williams dressed in overalls and a flannel shirt to portray garments worn by slaves who worked the cotton fields in the South during a remembrance of Black culture on Sunday at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Johnstown’s Hornerstown section.
About 25 members of the church on Hickory Avenue participated.
“We want to remember that we didn’t always have a suit, shirt and a tie to wear,” the Rev. Ralph E. Johnson Sr. said. “It’s a remembrance of what God has done for us.”
Donald said she purchased the dress while researching clothing that was worn by African women.
“I watched numerous videos and read numerous articles on women of Africa,” she said. “Those who come over from Africa to the United States wear these as a symbol of power. It’s a simple garment, a reference to my Black, African American culture. ... I take pride in wearing this.”
Williams, a church deacon, said: “I know where I started and where I’m going. I’m just a blessed man.
“God’s been so good to me,” Williams said. “From cancer and diabetes – and here I am.”
