My grandmother once told me that culture is like a quilt.
To create a good quilt, you need to bring together a variety of unique pieces. These different pieces are then sewn together with the same thread that holds them all together.
Similarly, our society is made up of many unique individuals.
We are all different, but when we come together, we create a beautiful and unique culture, much like a quilt.
What holds a quilt together is the thread, connecting all the pieces together. What we need in our culture is a common thread of respect for one another that holds us together so we can flourish.
One thing that has taught me about respecting individuals is my experience in a music league. In this league, we are all unique in where we come from, what we believe, how we identify and how we act.
Although we have these differences, we all are alike in the fact that we have a common love and appreciation for music and the arts.
This experience has given me the opportunity to embrace others with not only their diversity as individuals, but also in their unique qualities as talented artists and musicians.
This has taught me that our differences should not take away from our respect for one another as individuals, but it should add to it.
For as many things there are that divide us as individuals, there is one thing that can bring us together to form a culture and this is art.
People from all walks of life enjoy experiencing the arts, whether it is looking at a painting in a museum, going to a concert or even eating a meal.
People often create art as a way to express and share their emotions with others.
When experiencing art, we can often empathize with the emotion created by the artist.
This empathy allows us to put aside our differences and be compassionate toward one another, creating a platform for us to use our voices to help and respect each other.
As an individual who has been given a platform to speak out, I have decided to use my voice to spread a greater awareness for respect and inclusivity for all individuals.
With my words, I encourage others to use their platforms to be compassionate to those around them and to empathize with everyone.
One voice alone is not going to solve our problems as a society, but if we all use our voices and speak up, we can create an inclusive culture where we celebrate our differences.
We may not all look the same, act the same, or think the same way, and this should be appreciated because it defines us as individuals. Using our thread of respect, we can combine these individuals to create an inclusive culture.
Instead of trying to sew a quilt made of one piece of fabric, you have to try and find a way to incorporate all of the different colors, patterns, and textures, to create a beautiful masterpiece.
