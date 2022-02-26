Treating everyone equally, fairly
An inclusive culture looks like a society where it is widely believed that everyone should be treated equally and fairly.
This includes the acceptance of different kinds of people and jobs.
In an inclusive culture, it should be a society where acceptance is more general than specific, because when things turn specific then people and things start to become excluded.
The reason that there are not a lot of inclusive societies and cultures is because a lot of people don’t know or accept what it truly is.
An inclusive society is where everyone is equal despite the color of their skin, their sexual orientation or their gender.
A misconception of these cultures is when most people or organizations try to be inclusive, but they exclude the majority of the population which just simply cannot happen.
Again to the fact of generalization and how groups of people or organizations fail to be inclusive is that they get way too specific. Most organizations feel that they have to add every new sexuality and gender and at that point they are excluding every one they missed which in some cases can be a lot of people.
When making a society like this it takes a lot of convincing and support from the right people. For an inclusive culture to work the population has to truly believe and use the practices that the culture tries to teach.
The hardest part about this kind of culture is trying to get people to do the stuff they say they will do because a lot of people make empty promises.
A way to convince people into accepting this kind of society is telling them the benefits. One of the many benefits would be the decrease in cases of anxiety and an increase of population morale. Increases in morale could lead to more motivation and efficiency.
Efficiency leads to jobs being done better and quality work means a better nation and when 300 million people work their best there isn’t a lot we couldn’t do. Along with boosts of efficiency, a boost of creativity would take place inspiring others and more people would invent things and change the way we live everyday life.
How do we positively influence this idea for others? Ways to convince others is very simple and very challenging at the same time because not all people are open minded and willing to accept we all work better together. We are all human, this statement is very powerful if analyzed.
The fact that we are all special is something we live on but not a lot of people like to say we are all the same, we are all one species. The fact that we all go to war, fight, separate and hate each other all because we have different character traits or thoughts is just childish and moronic.
The people of our nation, our world need to learn to grow up and accept that these little differences are exactly what they are, little differences and not to judge others based on these, but on the content of their character.
Cultures include all types of people
An inclusive culture looks particular and almost impossible in today’s society. Inclusive cultures are embracing of others, and they work together to make society better. Inclusive cultures include all types of people.
Culture means lifestyle, or the way people live. Cultures all have different morals or ideals.
Nowadays, I believe there aren’t many inclusive cultures especially in the U.S. Living in the U.S. feels as if we are fighting among one another. As a society we should all feel equal and included. Which would succeed an inclusive culture.
We can positively influence inclusive cultures by pointing out the strengths and virtues such as: higher productivity, increased creativity, and decreased vulnerability to legal challenges.
Having an inclusive culture would be very beneficial especially to people of color. People of different ethnicities have to react as one and include everyone. People of different ethnic backgrounds to this day have issues with opportunities, freedom and prosterity in the U.S.
People of different diversity aren’t treated equally, and normally have a harder time living on earth. As a society, we must come together to create an inclusive culture so we can have the benefit of being together as one instead of being separated by skin color, gender, or backgrounds. Our culture isn’t “fair,” which makes it hard for us to overcome battles together if we are against one another.
We need to embrace ourselves as humans, and that’s all because that is what truly matters. It’s very important for us to include everyone no matter their lifestyle, where they originated from, racial backgrounds or traditions. We must include everyone indefinitely to become an inclusive culture.
As a society getting everyone to agree would be impossible, but the majority rules when it comes to equality within one another. To create a better culture, we must listen and reflect upon the upcoming issues we may face. Insults to those that aren’t necessarily the same as you are unneeded and not recommended.
It is best for us as a society to end the comments that ridicule, demean or humiliate anyone. Even if you’re not saying it yourself it isn’t difficult to stand up and say something in regards to the person getting hurt by the comments. Ask them politely to stop and simply demand it is not deemed necessary.
Equality is all about ensuring that every individual has an equal opportunity to make the best out of their lives. If everyone gets granted their own opportunities instead of following in the footsteps of someone relative to them the world would be a better place no doubt.
As an example, children growing up are going to reflect on what they see around them rather than opening their eyes to all the greater possibilities of their lives. Growing up in prosperity is normally easier for children to become successful because that is where they originated from. In the U.S. today, if you are living poorly, there is more of a chance of violence and drug abuse. Growing up as a child living in poor living conditions in a poor area may cause children to get into street violence and horrific crimes.
This is why it is so important to bring society together to become a more inclusive culture.
Right path toward success
An inclusive culture is a culture where everyone is accepted. I view this as a culture where you feel welcome, no matter who you are. A place where you receive respect, live a positive life, and a place that portrays equality.
This is so important in order to build a stronger body of citizens, not just personally, but especially as a whole. An inclusive culture will put us on the right path toward success, and help influence a turning point in society.
There are many positive aspects of living in an inclusive culture.
To be inclusive means to celebrate our differences and embrace our different ideas.
These ideas will form progress in taking today’s society and turning it into a place that will thrive. I can influence this on other people by embracing my opinions, as well as encouraging others to express theirs.
Sharing ideas to a group that is willing to listen will be beneficial in developing a place where everyone is able to come together. This unity will affect all aspects of public life and make it simpler to be inclusive of all types of people.
The inclusion of diverse people is very important in more ways than one.
The saying, “there is no I in team” takes a large role in the idea of people coming together.
This exemplifies how there will be no favorable progress made through just one person.
If everyone comes together and shares their ideas, there is a possibility for advancement.
An inclusive culture is a place where everyone is accepted, as well as their thoughts and ideas.
This will lead to a smarter and superior society, where everyone’s ideas are put into perspective.
In the end, everyone will have their part in the movement towards a better place. A place where diverse people can come together and celebrate their differences. A place where integration will influence new ideas to form a better surrounding. An inclusive culture is the way of the future, a better future.
Will you be a part of it?
Promote positive outlook for everyone
Do you strive for a more inclusive culture? Do you want what is best for the people in our culture? If so, everyone could come together to make a difference.
For many years, people have struggled to accept differences and get along.
This can cause a lot of damage in our society. With the right ideas and perspectives I truly believe that we can all make a change in the world.
Doing so, everyone might have the chance to feel loved and motivated. It is known that whenever someone feels alone and hated they are likely to become more sad and lose all intentions to do daily activities.
We should all want a positive outlook for every person in the world today.
Some ways we could do that is to develop an inclusive culture.
An inclusive culture is a culture that embraces everyone’s differences. With an inclusive culture it develops a healthy workplace for the human society to move forward with life. In my point of view an inclusive culture is very important.
An inclusive culture to me is a place where people from all walks of life such as the disabled, poor, colored, etc., all feel equally loved and appreciated.
We need to include people from all different cultures and backgrounds.
Furthermore, we do not know what goes on in people’s lives behind closed doors. Being that one person in someone’s life can change it more than you think. Some people just need a friend to show them how great they are.
We also need to aim to include everyone in different activities, organizations, political views and more. Every human being has the right to have the same amount of chances as everyone else. Discriminating people is not right and it will get you nowhere in the world.
Inclusive can be simple things such as schools, shops or sports that everyone can participate in. I feel this can bring people together and allow people to get along easier. Ethnicity, diversity, equality and beliefs are some of the biggest topics in the world today. It should not be a tough subject to talk about but we make it one because everyone has different beliefs.
It is OK to have a different opinion but you should not downgrade others for theirs.
Everyone believes in different things but we just need to set that aside and love people for who they are inside.
There are many ways you can positively influence the visions of an inclusive culture for others. One way is to build connections with people. It doesn’t always have to be people you know, I feel everyone should get out and get to know new people.
We should embrace differences and make everyone feel wanted. Every person is unique in their own way so we should point out their strengths and virtues. This could show someone how great they really are, leading them to encourage others.
To sum up, I feel if we take action we can really make the world a better place. We can restore it with love.
We can become all in.
Inclusive cultures should be top priority
Many cultures around the world are not inclusive, which can lead to many downsides in workplaces. A healthy workplace or a classroom of diverse students will lead to many benefits.
Cultures like this will lead to everyone being happier and more innovative.
When people are more encouraged by their peers, they tend to work better and have a positive impact on others. Having others to help can drastically improve not only your mood but also the others around you.
In my opinion, inclusive cultures should be a top priority. If everyone is happy and healthy, they are more productive when compared to when they are excluded and lonely.
To me, an inclusive culture looks like people from every background all coming together to work as one.
Nobody is judgmental of one another and everyone learns from others.
Being the boss of someone does not mean that you always know more than someone else, as I feel that everyone is good at something.
The main part of an inclusive culture is everybody earns their role, not it is determined by race or religion. Helping others and being selfless is something I feel is necessary in the modern world, and in an inclusive culture where people are more accepting, these traits would be had.
To influence these types of cultures, generally being a nice person would help push these ideas forward. Being negative and critical of someone based on something that is out of their control should not be a thing, as they can’t change that.
Such situations happen due to someone having a different race or religion than someone else.
The modern world has too many ways to harass someone else, but being nice and everyone doing their part to help makes a difference.
For this reason, I feel like an inclusive culture is one where people judge people based on their character, not their race or religion. Everyone should be treated with respect, as respecting others allows others to respect you.
Inclusive cultures can be influenced by everyone doing their part to help others and be respectful. People that are happier and healthier when working around others will be more productive and boost their mood. In contrast, people that are unhappy and getting reprimanded for things outside of their control will be less productive and worsen their mood.
Inclusive cultures are needed and they make the world a better place.
Inclusive culture is good for society
An inclusive culture is a very diverse culture with no prejudice or discrimination against anyone. Having an inclusive culture is good for society.
Everyone should be included and no one should be left out because they are different. An inclusive culture makes people feel proud of their differences.
No one should be ashamed that they are different from their peers. Diversity is key to making a community feel inclusive.
An inclusive culture to me just looks like a normal culture in everyday life.
It includes people of different race, gender, religion and sexual orientation.
No one would be excluded. People would be allowed to wear whatever they want.
Everyone would be unique in their own way.
This culture can be anywhere from a workplace to just the community. In today’s life we have an inclusive culture.
It is important to influence the vision of an inclusive culture to others. This helps make sure that it is there in the future. The culture stays around by influencing the vision for others.
A way to influence the vision is to teach kids about including others. Teach kids at a young age so that they can help the culture last longer. Another way is to punish things like bullying so that it cannot have an effect on the culture.
An inclusive culture makes society better!
Promote positive influences on others
All around me and you, there is culture. There are not many issues with these societies. The biggest issue is acceptance.
Some cultures are not accepting of others. I will talk about how you can include other cultures to yours. I will talk about what an inclusive culture looks like to me and how you can positively influence that.
The first point I would like to speak about is culture and what it is. Culture is a group of people who share similar beliefs, manifestations or achievements collectively. Culture is very important to all the points I will be talking about. It makes all this happen.
Cultures can be discarded and forgotten very easily. This happens when all the attention gets focused on one culture and the attention is directed toward that culture.
Inclusion is very important to me, one way you can create an inclusive workplace or environment is to include people with all kinds of differences and disabilities, also to make them feel welcome and valued for their contributions. This is very important to a society because this is how you create a diverse and inclusive community. This allows everyone’s voice to be heard. However, not everyone’s voice is always heard. This creates my next point of, being included doesn’t just mean “having a seat at the table.”
Being included means being heard and being useful. Not sitting there and not being allowed to contribute, that is not inclusive, it is seemingly inclusive but not in reality.
The last point I would like to cover is about positive influence. A positive influence can be the difference between someone having a terrible day or a great one. Although that is good, we are talking about a different kind of influence, the influence to encourage and uplift people no matter race, culture or disability.
We must use our voices together to educate and encourage this. To let people participate, and to have a positive impact.
Let me elaborate on the impact. Many people believe that an impact is a simple little thing that slightly alters an individual, while this is true, it is not what I am referring to.
An impact is doing something to make a difference, but a large one. You may do this by being inclusive or by helping in your community to make a big difference.
This could be simple or major – such as shoveling driveways or helping the community firefighters.
In conclusion, diversity and inclusion are a very important trait to society. They are not valued as much as they should be and are sometimes forgotten. To avoid this we must try our best to do the things I listed above. This is very helpful to make the world a better place.
Now is the time to make a change.
Common thread of respect for each other
My grandmother once told me that culture is like a quilt.
To create a good quilt, you need to bring together a variety of unique pieces. These different pieces are then sewn together with the same thread that holds them all together.
Similarly, our society is made up of many unique individuals.
We are all different, but when we come together, we create a beautiful and unique culture, much like a quilt.
What holds a quilt together is the thread, connecting all the pieces together. What we need in our culture is a common thread of respect for one another that holds us together so we can flourish.
One thing that has taught me about respecting individuals is my experience in a music league. In this league, we are all unique in where we come from, what we believe, how we identify and how we act.
Although we have these differences, we all are alike in the fact that we have a common love and appreciation for music and the arts.
This experience has given me the opportunity to embrace others with not only their diversity as individuals, but also in their unique qualities as talented artists and musicians.
This has taught me that our differences should not take away from our respect for one another as individuals, but it should add to it.
For as many things there are that divide us as individuals, there is one thing that can bring us together to form a culture and this is art.
People from all walks of life enjoy experiencing the arts, whether it is looking at a painting in a museum, going to a concert or even eating a meal.
People often create art as a way to express and share their emotions with others.
When experiencing art, we can often empathize with the emotion created by the artist.
This empathy allows us to put aside our differences and be compassionate toward one another, creating a platform for us to use our voices to help and respect each other.
As an individual who has been given a platform to speak out, I have decided to use my voice to spread a greater awareness for respect and inclusivity for all individuals.
With my words, I encourage others to use their platforms to be compassionate to those around them and to empathize with everyone.
One voice alone is not going to solve our problems as a society, but if we all use our voices and speak up, we can create an inclusive culture where we celebrate our differences.
We may not all look the same, act the same or
think the same way, and this should be appreciated because it defines us as individuals.
Using our thread of respect, we can combine these individuals to create an inclusive culture.
Instead of trying to sew a quilt made of one piece of fabric, you have to try and find a way to incorporate all of the different colors, patterns and textures, to create a beautiful masterpiece.
Teach people to be welcoming of others
What does an inclusive culture look like to you?
To me, an inclusive culture would look like a place where everyone is accepted.
At its core, being inclusive means to not exclude any groups or individuals involved in something. So, an inclusive culture should follow that rule and include everyone no matter their race, ethnicity, religion, sexuality or socio/economic class.
Inclusivity is most needed in workplaces, schools, establishments/ businesses, and in households or between family members. Our society has been built on the concept of judging and excluding those who are different. Because of this, getting society to change so dramatically and expecting everyone to automatically accept the people and things that they were always told to fear and distance themselves from, is pretty naive and credulous.
To build an inclusive culture, we need to learn how to teach others that change and movement isn’t always a bad thing, and that being inclusive and welcoming could help our country grow and prosper.
Ways to be inclusive include: fair pay and treatment in workplaces, little to no discrimination in health care/medical treatment, and being respectful of other peoples values and boundaries.
I can positively influence this vision in many different ways.
One way I can influence my community is by educating those around me. For example, teaching people that others who follow a different religion (or don’t follow one at all) should still have their values and rules respected.
Another way is by treating others with kindness and showing people that just because we are different, doesn’t mean that anyone should be treated any more or any less than one another.
An example of this would be treating someone of a different sexuality than mine with kindness and respect and expecting them to treat me the same way.
Lastly, I can positively influence those around me by giving to those who are less fortunate than I, and attempting to talk to them or become their friend.
One of the best ways to positively influence someone is simply to listen to them and try to understand what they’re going through. Actions speak louder than words, and understanding (or at least attempting to) isone of the most important and impactful actions that you can do for another.
To me, an inclusive culture would be a place where we are free to be ourselves, and a place where we can learn to accept each other and ourselves.
Crucial need for an inclusive culture
Why should we as a society have an inclusive culture? How could an inclusive culture benefit everyone in our society? Well an inclusive culture is diverse.
An inclusive culture will be accepting of all people, regardless of their race, ethnicity, sexuality, religion, political opinions, and will be open to new ideas. In an inclusive culture bias should not be held toward a group of people, and new ideas should be taken into consideration. However in order for progress to be made we also have to be patient and accepting of other people’s opinions who may not be as open minded to a diverse culture yet.
For example we can start to have an inclusive culture in school environments.
According to Cultural Diversity, “Children as young as 2 1/2 to 3 years old become aware of and begin to take in socially prevailing ideas, feelings, and stereotypes about people and about themselves.”
This proves that it is important to teach children from a young age that no matter what their personal opinions are about another person’s lifestyle they must still treat them with respect and professionalism.
Another valid lesson that young children should learn is that they should be treated with earned respect in a work environment.
As a society we can help to encourage children to learnmore about other cultures, and show them the beauty of other lifestyles.
Another example of having an inclusive culture is through the media. We can show people with various cultures on television shows and on social media platforms.
According to Social Media Fact Sheet, “seven-in-ten Americans use social media to connect with one another, engage with news content, share information and entertain themselves.” This means that about 70% of the United States population is influenced by what we as a society post on social media.
When more people choose to post about their cultures and life experiences, more people are exposed to a variety of lifestyles.
Lastly, another example of how we as a society can help to normalize an inclusive culture is by including people of other cultures in different industries, specifically the cosmetic industry. This is very important for the health and skincare of people with darker skin tones who do not have as many options for makeup.
According to Ethnicity and Racial Diversity in Beauty: Where Are We At?, “For example, darker skin tones often have higher sensitivity to an inflammation cascade, leading to problems like hyperpigmentation, dark spots, rosacea and blackheads.” This proves that if we as a society do not provide a variety of makeup products for various skin types, we are also endangering the welfare of many citizens with various ethnic backgrounds.
In conclusion supporting an inclusive culture is very important to giving everyone an opportunity to have a more preferable and healthy lifestyle.
You can help to normalize different cultures by including others, and treating others with the respect they have earned.
As a society, we need to show the beauty in all cultures, and influence others to speak out about these major issues in our current society.
Work to put all the pieces together
The beauty of the world lies in the diversity of its people.
In my eyes, an inclusive culture is an environment that encourages diversity and allows for people to be themselves.
Inclusivity is very important in all aspects of life and is a requirement for growth.
Everyone deserves to be valued and appreciated for their differences.
Everyone deserves to be recognized and have a sense of belonging.
Diversity is not making everyone the same, but embracing our uniqueness.
Each and every person has their own strengths and weaknesses. Some people are good at taking leadership. Other people are good at following directions and contributing their part.
Regardless, these differences make inclusivity very important and promote creativity and innovation. An inclusive culture thrives with bringing people from every background and combining all of their differences into a powerful force.
This can be seen in makeup and beauty advertisements.
With the hundreds of shades of skin and skin types, beauty companies can show their diversity by making sure everyone feels represented.
Anyone can influence and promote an inclusive culture in their life and help spread the idea to others. To start, small things such as treating everyone equally and making sure everyone feels comfortable can really make a difference.
Even things like learning about another person’s home country or correctly pronouncing a foreign name can make others feel welcomed. Some of the other things you can do to promote inclusivity is keeping an open mind and recognizing your own unconscious personal bias.
Even if you are not aware, everyone has some type of internal bias that they project onto others. Learning how you view other people and how much you truly value them can really help combat this.
Diversity is not just gender or race. It is a growing subject and can include any part of your identity from sexual orientation to hobbies. Inclusive cultures can be seen anywhere in today’s age and come with success. The smallest things can make places such as schools and workplaces more welcoming. Including pronouns when you meet new people, celebrating or recognizing various religious holidays, learning about a culture you never heard of, and much more.
A great analogy to diversity and inclusion are puzzle pieces.
Although every piece is different, they all need to work together to form the final picture.
Support people with small gestures
To most people inclusive cultures are only seen in big events. While it can be shown in a big event or a sophisticated way, inclusive cultures can be supported by small gestures.
To me, an inclusive culture is a society where everyone has the same chances, and their differences are celebrated, not rejected. Inclusive cultures can be found anywhere. They can be found in an area the size of a town, city and even a country.
There are many ways people can positively influence inclusiveness.
To start with, by helping people and by being kind, people feel more comfortable and welcome. One way to do this is to compliment people on something. It is very easy to do, and it can change a person’s entire day. It can be as simple as telling someone that their shoes are nice.
Including people is easy and should be illustrated by everyone.
Social media can also play a huge impact on whether or not people feel included. Instead of saying rude things about people, saying nice things can help boost a person’s confidence and make them feel appreciated in society.
By being nice to people on social media, other people can be influenced to say or do something nice as well. This can lead to a chain reaction where many people start to become nicer. Without all of the hateful comments that people send, inclusive culture can be easily reached.
By including people in things, everyone’s life is enhanced.
Being introduced to different types of people enables the ability to learn more about other cultures and societies. Including these types of cultures should be embraced by everyone because it allows people to experience differences between cultures.
In the end, having an inclusive culture requires everyone to support each other’s differences. People need to be nicer to others even if they are from different cultures.
Small gestures help to influence inclusiveness by making everyone feel welcome in their society.
By having an inclusive culture, people are able to learn more about each other.
A virtual reality world of equality
An inclusive culture looks like a group of nonidentical people, not just by looks, but by personalities and interests with no discrimination.
The idea of everyone being connected and embracing each other’s differences such as disabilities, gender, race, religion, sexuality, etc.
An inclusive culture by having no discrimination between people in my school and the area in general.
I also don’t see an inclusive culture when schools split students by their capability to learn and obtain knowledge quicker than others.
That’s why there are honors classes and basic classes.
In many areas of the world, there are severely noninclusive areas that are racist and prejudiced toward people of color.
There are people who do not support people’s sexualities.
There are ways to influence this in the world.
For my first option, I think creating a web page involving this idea and expressing it would benefit this vision.
The idea of making it worldwide would strike many different people. Some issues would occur such as striking the wrong group of people, which could cause outbreaks and the page getting shut down.
A way to not have this happen would be to make sure you have a sturdy base and structure to the website and enough supporters to keep the page growing and grabbing the eyes of more people.
My second option is to buy a building and create a safe haven for those people cut off from all the prejudiced people.
The coolest way to put this vision in people’s minds is to make a game and be able to create whatever person you choose.
This would be cool if more people owned a headset because you could create a virtual reality world of equality.
This would help get the word out, and then it would slowly affect the world.
Those are my ideas on how to positively advertise these ideas to people, and create a vision to put in the minds of others.
Positive influence can effect change
An inclusive culture is when people from different races, sexuality, religions, etc., come together.
An inclusive culture is when differences are embraced.
It brings everyone together from many different backgrounds.
The different cultures come together and spread peace, and make people’s differences OK and beautiful.
Cultures from around the world are important to know, not only to accept all people, but to learn how people live.
The positive influence can affect or change someone or something in an indirect, but usually important and good way.
I can then send that positive vision for others by spreading the word that it is OK to be different in every sense of the way.
If people embraced someone else’s differences, people will know that their being is valid.
If others knew that people could and would be more accepting of others and cultures, and the way they live their lives on a daily basis.
People would finally understand by spreading the word of how everyone is different and how that is a good thing.
Inclusive culture embraces differences
An inclusive culture is one that embraces and celebrates differences.
Taking part in an invasive culture means to feel included and welcomed as an individual.
This type of environment has people of many different backgrounds and diverse characters.
People in an inclusive culture respect everyone no matter what you look like, what you believe in or what you do.
It’s an environment where you should be able to be confident in yourself and shouldn’t feel like people are judging you.
You can positively influence this vision for others in many ways.
One way is by being inviting to others. You can also boost their confidence to make them feel better about their insecurities or their differences.
For example, many people struggle with body image, jealousy, self-doubt, disabilities, and mental and physical disorders.
If you know that someone is struggling, boost their confidence by telling them things that you would like to hear from others.
Let them know that everyone is different and that they should celebrate and embrace what makes them different.
Another way to positively influence this vision of an inclusive culture is to simply be kind.
When someone is feeling down, something as little as asking them to sit by you, talking about how they are feeling, or even just giving them a hand in something if it seems like they are struggling will positively influence them to do the same thing to others.
In eighth grade, I was in virtual schooling. When I came back to in-person school this year, I hadn’t talked to anyone for a very long time. I was very nervous that I would have no one to sit by at lunch.
The first day of ninth grade was the day that I came back. I was asked if I wanted to sit with a group of friends. This warmed my heart. I felt included and welcomed.
Now, when I see someone sitting alone at lunch, I like to ask them to sit by me, because I have been in that situation.
Now, I feel more included at lunch. Overall, if you have been in an inclusive culture, then you know that it’s a good feeling and it most likely had a positive influence on you.
A simple action makes big difference
What does an inclusive culture look like?
When I hear the question, “What does an inclusive culture look like to you?” I picture all of the things an inclusive culture entails.
I picture people welcoming others into their homes.
I picture people getting along with one another without creating enemies among themselves.
I picture people listening to what others have to say without getting angry; people accepting others for who they are, and members of society not letting politics, personal beliefs, skin color, ethnicity and religious values define a person.
An inclusive culture is a place where all people, regardless of any differences, feel accepted and welcomed.
I believe that the main way a society can feel like an inclusive culture is purely the idea of treating all people with kindness and respect.
Kindness goes a long way, especially in societies where people may feel lonely or left out of certain things.
All people can relate to an experience where they felt that they were alone and not included.
It is important for people to be accepting of others for who they are and show love for one another, regardless of any differences.
This action of all inclusiveness can make people feel a sense of belonging in a community and can cause a chain reaction to occur, longer than some may think.
All inclusiveness allows people to feel welcomed in a society in which they never thought they could be fully a part.
By having people feel like they truly belong, it ultimately benefits the community as a whole and can also change a person’s life for the better.
A way that I am able to influence my vision for others is by setting an example of what it truly means to include people for who they are.
I can show my peers that a friend group is not supposed to be a group of people that only share similar interests, beliefs, or backgrounds.
A friend group is people that, although they may have different opinions than each other, still get along and support each other when facing challenges.
Also, a friend group is supposed to be a place where people love one another like they are a part of their family, with no limitations of who can be a part of it.
Furthermore, I can express to others that one simple action can make a big difference in the world as it influences people to want to be the change in their community.
To conclude, an inclusive culture is one that is accepting of others for who they are, rather than what their opinions are.
It is a place where people feel that they truly belong.
Having an inclusive society can change the lives of those who once felt left out and can greatly impact a large community and society on a larger scale.
Education is key to reducing inequality
It is in our natural instinct to want to be included.
However, in the world we live in today, people continue to exclude and hate people who are not like others.
Included in the excluded are people of different races, genders and members of different communities.
There are plenty of solutions to help reduce the problem of inequality.
Inclusive culture is equality. It is the inclusion of all people, regardless of any differences.
One possible way to positively influence this inclusive culture is by learning more about the different cultures, and then teaching that to other people.
This spreading of information will help people understand why and how people are different and help others comprehend that it is OK to be different.
Instead of judging people based on their skin color, others can learn their cultures and why people act differently than what they are used to.
Cultural differences lead to how people act, think and feel.
Understanding this could lead to people being nicer, less judgmental and more inclusive.
In addition, bringing cultural diversity into the classroom as teachers, role models, and inspirational figures exposes young people to cultures they otherwise would never be exposed to.
Representation of various cultures is important and crucial for young people.
It is important for those groups labeled as different to grow up knowing their peers and teachers are training in diversity, allowing them not to feel isolated or alone.
Just because I personally live in a predominantly white area, that does not mean that I cannot look to teachers to inform me of other cultures.
This affirmative action refers to a set of policies that seeks to include groups that are underrepresented.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.