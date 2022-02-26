Respect vital for inclusive culture
In many places today, cultural diversity is promoted in many ways.
However, this often occurs without promoting any form of inclusive culture.
Cultural diversity can be defined as the presence of many different types of cultures in a specific area or place.
Even while cultural diversity may be present, there may be a lack of harmony within the community because of the many cultural differences present.
Although each human is blessed with their own unique individuality stemming from their respective cultures, those differences are not always accepted by others.
Many times, people may conceal their true nature, or hide aspects of their culture to feel more accepted in the society that they live in.
To me, a true inclusive culture is a culture where differences are celebrated, weaknesses are strengthened, and goals and ideas are supported by others with their own differences for the greater good of humanity.
Accepting the fact that other cultures may have differences while still treating them as normal human beings is the basis of what an inclusive culture would look like to me.
One of the biggest obstacles in achieving cultural inclusiveness is that many cultures, or most, have an innate superiority complex.
Whether we admit it or not, we all want to be the best. Striving for anything less goes against our human nature.
Individually, we should strive to be the best versions of ourselves that we can be, but that does not make any one person better than another.
What mostly separates one human being from the next is our cultural background.
Our unique cultural differences play a vital role in defining who we are.
However, in certain areas, some cultures may feel alienated or unwelcome due to the noninclusive state of society.
This can be harmful and limiting for both cultures as each culture is prevented from expanding and learning from each other.
Instead, we look down upon those who we feel are not as good as us.
Rather than belittling other cultures due to their differences, I believe that if different cultures supported each other and celebrated our distinctiveness, then humans would be able to reach new heights never seen.
The lack of inclusive culture in the world is simple proof that not all humans are respected in this world.
In the end, we are all flesh and blood with limited time on Earth.
No matter what we accomplish in our lives, we will only be remembered by those who will soon be forgotten.
Although we may perish, our cultures will always outlive us.
Each culture in this present day has individually persevered through generations of generations, regardless of any differences between each culture.
That alone is an admirable feat.
Now if only these powerful cultures were to work together to manifest positive change throughout the world, that alone could weigh more than any individual normal human feat in history.
It could symbolize the commencement of a new era of history.
That is when the true culture of humanity can truly be shown.
Only time can tell when a phenomenon of that magnitude would occur.
At the bare minimum, if each culture could learn to acknowledge and respect each other as human beings, that can be the fuel for the development of inclusive culture around the world.
JANIYAH MOFFITT
GREATER JOHNSTOWN
•••
Kids learning to respect each other
You would think after 60 years since integration happened, we African Americans would be equal, but we are not.
What is equality? Equality is people of all races, genders, ethnicities, having the same rights and being treated the same as everyone else.
Have we reached equality yet? No, we have not reached equality. We are still fighting for it.
What is inclusion? Inclusion is individuals being represented in society and feeling included.
The actual definition of these terms does not hold meaning until we give them purpose and see how each shapes our society.
We keep speaking about racism, segregation and adversity as if they are in the past tense.
Meaning we rejoice about overcoming slavery and segregation, while we are also fighting systemic racism and police brutality.
Why is there a disconnect between what is in the past and the present?
Or what can we do to address the situation and find a solution?
The way to obtain an inclusive culture starts with dismantling the idea that there is no form of segregation now.
One example of modern-day segregation is how neighborhoods are separated by race and class.
Communities that are highly populated with Caucasians are classified as suburbs.
However, areas heavily populated with African Americans and other people are categorized as “ghettos” and “hoods.”
The ghettos and hoods are also impoverished, causing the children that attend those schools to be at a disadvantage to their wealthier counterparts.
Johnstown is a reasonable case in point. Additionally, try to differentiate a suburb, Richland, from a ghetto, Johnstown.
The false narrative is that it is a place with a bad reputation, poor living situations and bad people.
The problem is that because of that false narrative of Johnstown, people stereotype us as ghetto.
Likewise, it is upsetting that Johnstown, a diverse town with people of color, gets false stereotypes spread about the people who live here.
As a Black woman, I feel thankful to have grown up in an area like Johnstown where I can express my culture freely.
However, even though Johnstown is diverse, we need to still work toward inclusion within our cultures.
As a community, we can positively influence change starting with our schools and the materials we educate our children on.
Providing more teachers of color with jobs and teaching history about diverse individuals from various ethnicities, races, genders or sexual orientations.
Furthermore, making schools and other buildings sanctuaries for children to flourish will better aid our community.
Importantly, inclusive culture looks like my existence and another’s thriving, flourishing, without conflict, but coexisting together.
Inclusivity is little children from different areas of town playing, loving, learning from the diversity.
One child with box-braids and a darker complexion, one child with straight hair and a fair complexion.
They are different, but they respect each other’s hardships, and they help when a friend is in need.
Learning from the innocence of children, the way that they do not discriminate or appropriate, will strengthen us.
All they want is to be loved and included and that can carry on in our classrooms.
The inclusive culture is the principle of reaching equality.
Making a change starting in our town can inspire others to do the same.
This change helps everyone be at peace and live a happy life, living as one in harmony.
SHAYANN HILL
GREATER JOHNSTOWN
•••
Kids need to grow up in inclusive community
An inclusive culture should not be described with one word.
An inclusive culture makes anyone feel more comfortable in their environment.
Having different peers to compare yourself to helps give you different perspectives on life.
Having an inclusive community is important to growing up.
As a child you learn new behavior from those around you. A child with an inclusive education community has a chance to change their thoughts about discrimination.
This helps prevent more discrimination and exclusion.
My thoughts on inclusion were influenced by my experience. Once, my friends and I, who are people of color (POC), decided to go to the mall. We just discussed going into stores to only browse because we didn’t have a lot of money left.
When we entered the clothing outlet, one of the workers decided to follow us. Something to note is we weren’t the sole group of teenagers in the store.
Being the exclusive POC in the store caused us to feel unwelcome. I instantly got upset realizing the worker was only following us around.
I decided to ask her, “Why are you following us around?” She replied, “To make sure you people aren’t stealing.” I was stung by these words.
I replied, “You people?” My friends and I decided to leave to not cause a more aggressive scene.
I believe if everyone had an inclusive community, the world would be less hateful. Nobody should have fear in their heart for not being accepted. No person of any color should experience what I did.
Inclusion should be a must; it teaches people to love beyond color.
Inclusion is important to everyone. Having an inclusive place builds a safe space for creativity and peace. Helping people understand why being inclusive is better than fighting fire with fire. Building an inclusive community could help children and generations to come about how not to treat people.
That is why inclusion is needed.
ALAYSIA HUDDLESTON
GREATER JOHNSTOWN
•••
Disgusting truth of others’ opinions
It was my freshman year, age 14, and I recently came out as openly gay, but I must have forgotten that I grew up in a religious upbringing. We were at a Sunday service and I exclaimed to my parents I did not feel welcomed here because I am gay. Just then I hear from behind, “Ew, you’re disgusting.” It was the woman sitting in the pew behind me staring with her judgmental eyes. This shocked me, as it did my family.
I was saddened to be judged by what I then realized was someone who had been my Sunday school teacher for the past 11 years. It seemed odd that she might say such a thing, but she did. This was the beginning of the end with my religious lifestyle. After that Sunday, we had not returned to church in at least seven months. When our family finally did return we were not warmly welcomed.
When it was finally time for communion, they denied me. I was confused, but did not want to make a scene, so I simply sat back down.
After church was over, I asked what the problem was. The priest told me he could not offer me communion because I was “actively living in sin.” This was the beginning of my experience with exclusion.
There are many reasons why inclusion is important, one huge reason being mental health.
Many people who are gay are afraid to come to terms with who they are and embrace being themselves, because there is a lack of inclusion and representation within the church for LGBTQ individuals. When knowing that the people who raised you don’t accept you, who can introduce you to personal enemies such as depression, anxiety and – for some LGBTQ teens – suicide.
I’ve experienced the exclusion first hand and watched friends go through the exclusive behavior the church so willingly upholds. Nominal “inclusion” is what religion upholds. Nominal: (a role or status) existing in name only. Meaning you can’t say you’re inclusive if you hate others.
This creates what we call an exclusive culture which turns away certain groups of people.
People go through things we may never see, and it is important to keep that in mind. Although we cannot see other people’s mental battles, it doesn’t mean they aren’t real.
Mental battles can feel as if you’re drowning even on the driest of desert lands. That is why inclusion is so important, especially to the mental health of so many.
BRUCE WILDE III
GREATER JOHNSTOWN
•••
Changing family to positive side
“Stay inside and help me clean the house,” my mother said.
She always called upon me to help her around the house.
I thought nothing of it until I was 13 and had my first sleepover at a friend’s house.
While at her house, I realized that she did not have to do any of the household chores I had to do. She did not have to wash dishes or fold laundry. After dinner, I asked her mother if she wanted help and she said: “Nonsense, you two are little girls, go out and play.”
I realized that my family was different but not in a positive way. I spent most of my time with my mother cleaning and cooking rather than playing. I was the daughter of the family, so the responsibility of taking care of the household fell onto me. My brother on the other hand was able to be careless and have fun every day while I made sure to help my mother.
In 1920, women received the right to vote, and this was a monumental change in history.
Women in the United States gained a freedom we often take for granted today which is the right of choice. Since then, women have acquired more jobs and educational opportunities, but the stereotypical roles for women still exist. For example, a woman’s role in the household still has not changed.
Looking at typical gender roles in a household from the 1920s and a household from modern times does not differ as much as you would think.
Young girls like myself are taught from an immature
age to take care of the household, to clean and how to cook for many people. You may be thinking “these things are important life skills to learn,” which you would be correct to think that, but when only young girls are taught this lifestyle it leads to diversity in the household.
Growing up, not being able to experience things that my brother did like building toys and playing all the time, influenced my idea of inclusiveness.
I realized how women were put into a stereotypical role not just in the household but in everyday life.
I listened to my mother and did as she said without question until I was 15. I knew that my family dynamic had to change, and I decided to have a family meeting. I told my parents how I felt about doing the most chores compared to my brother.
They admitted that it was not their intention but all they knew. They both grew up in the same stereotypical roles and did not realize how that affected their parenting until I brought it up. They both said it was the “traditional way of the household but it should change.”
Since then, my family has changed for the better and I now realize how stereotypical roles affected my sense of self.
To try to change this stereotype I plan to teach my friends and family members about how to combat the stereotype and be inclusive. I also plan to raise my future children without the typical household stereotypes and let them flourish in the opportunities this modern era gives them.
MADYSON SMITH
GREATER JOHNSTOWN
•••
Black women have grown over time
The book definition of inclusion is “the practice or policy of providing equal access to opportunities and resources for people who might otherwise be excluded or marginalized, such as those who have physical or mental disabilities and members of other minority groups.”
In other words, the acceptance of a certain group that stands out. My true definition of inclusion is exclusion.
When I say this, I understand that they have two different definitions, but to have inclusion you had to be excluded at one point in time. Inclusion is a very positive thing that has changed a lot of our history as in American history and lives overall. I feel as if we should realize that we need to look at the exclusion to understand the inclusion specially for minority groups.
Before I get into the history of minorities, I have seen exclusion first hand and also have been a part of exclusion. Being brought into this world as a Black female, you are born with stereotypes before you ever grow up to fulfill those stereotypes.
As I grew older, I have seen young and older Black women go through situations that I’ve never seen an average female go through if they weren’t Black.
I’ve watched Black women and young ladies be torn down in the public eye when it came to anything an average female would do.
Our hair is a problem or threat, it’s too big, too nappy or ghetto. The way we talk is too aggressive, mean or ignorant, because of how we speak.
Our fashion style or the clothes/jewelry we wear is too much, it’s ghetto, or people don’t believe we can afford anything nice because we are simply women of color.
As a Black woman who expresses her natural hair, and melanin, I’ve tried my hardest to expand that to every Black little girl/woman I know because it is beyond hard to love yourself when society views you only as an angry Black woman, or a woman who can’t do anything on her own.
Black women are one of the major minority groups who have had nothing but issues since the beginning of time.
We were looked at as objects, or something that’s just for a man’s pleasure, not as a human, especially during the times of slavery and civil rights moments.
Women overall have had it very hard, but Black women were always put last when it came to slavery – we were beaten, abused mentally, physically and emotionally.
Black women weren’t allowed to vote until 1965 when the passage of voting rights was passed. White women were allowed to vote in 1920. Black men were allowed to vote in 1870.
This is just another example of Black women being put last in every situation.
To understand inclusion you have to understand the history of exclusion.
Without exclusion, we wouldn’t have inclusion and Black women would still be seen as objects. The history of exclusion creates the inclusion we have today for Black women. I explained what exclusion for Black women are, but now I can explain the inclusion for Black women.
Black women have done nothing but grow, we created our own businesses, we got rid of our stereotypes even when the world is still frowning upon us. We embrace our style, the way we talk, our hair, the jewelry, our culture as one.
Black women are nothing short of amazing and I am proud to be a young Black woman.
ELAYA WILLS-HELLAMS
GREATER JOHNSTOWN
•••
Embrace everyone’s different opinions
“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity,” Martin Luther King Jr. said about inclusive culture.
His words are very inspiring, and I agree that we have to accept everyone into humanity to live the right way. We have to embrace all different backgrounds and hear what everyone thinks. We should listen to different ideas from everyone.
If we do rise above all of the narrow confines that shackle us to any sort of prejudice, we can be more open to all people who can enrich our lives.
I can influence others by trying to listen to what they think.
I can tell others what I see and help them understand what I think the world should look like. I could say how I think a problem should be solved, but if they have a different idea of what it should be, then I would listen.
They would listen to what I am saying and try to understand it because that is what inclusive culture is about.
They would hear me out and embrace everybody’s different opinions. In an inclusive culture, people would not hate others for believing in something different than what they believe in.
I think that we could be a better and stronger society if we embrace diversity and respect everyone’s opinion. We could all bond together and understand each other more. That is why the words of Martin Luther King Jr. are so inspiring and important.
ADAM RADKOWSKI
GREATER JOHNSTOWN
•••
Never let anyone feel alone
In this essay I will explore, examine and discuss the importance of inclusive culture.
Inclusive culture is when you are accepted into any space in our society.
Many people have disabilities and they get treated differently for them. A lot of people often experience inclusive culture for their race, ethnicity, gender identity, cultural identity and things of that sort.
A few years ago, my grandmother suffered from a leg injury. She had to have surgery and ever since she hasn’t been the same. From time to time, I cook and clean for her and sometimes help her get from place to place. Sometimes, I wish it could be the way it used to be and I know she does, too, so I try my best to make her feel as comfortable as possible.
I also try my best to make her feel accepted because I don’t want her to feel left out because of her injury.
Before her injury, she would make breakfast every morning, clean the house, go shopping and often take walks for exercise. Before her injury, she was very independent and she didn’t really like asking for help.
It was surprising how much she did on her own for her age.
Even though she was always independent, I still helped her from time to time. After her surgery she was able to do limited things. For example, she couldn’t walk. This was terrible for my grandma because she’s used to doing everything for herself. It was also hard for her to ask us for things. Even during the healing process, she was still trying to cook and clean and do her hobbies.
My grandmother is one of the most important people to me in life. I never wanted her to feel excluded from anything.
I know sometimes she feels alone because of what she can and can’t do, so sometimes we all get together. We do this so she would never feel alone or excluded. We just want her to know that we love her the same with or without her injury.
Inclusive culture means it is important to make sure that your family or loved ones or anyone feels accepted for who they are. Their differences don’t make us any different.
You should never take your abilities for granted. There’s someone wishing they could be able to do what you do or have what you have.
SHIKIER RICHARDSON
GREATER JOHNSTOWN
•••
‘Do I really disgust them?’
“Do you really think that being friends with him is OK?”
Statements like this, along with the dirty looks and scoffs of disapproval were something that I heard a lot growing up. It always seemed to be the older, white women who were disgusted by the fact I was friends with people of color.
I remember crying to my mother, “Why do they care, do I really disgust them?”
Being young and of innocence, I had trouble understanding the problem people had with my friends and me; nobody ever told me not to be friends with someone because their skin was different from mine.
I grew up in a multiracial family where my Black cousin, Donte, was my best friend, and my Spanish aunt, Neysa, were my favorite people. My Aunt Neysa took me everywhere, and sometimes people starred.
My cousin Donte would go to theme parks, and sometimes people would sneer. When I would be outside playing with my friends who looked different from me, the people would ridicule us.
Could we really be that disgusting?
Sooner or later, I grew up. I realized that the world turned differently outside of the walls of my house. People were vicious and rotten. At the age of 10, I was degraded for being friends with the “repugnant” people I knew as my best friends.
At the age of 9, I was told by an older woman to “stay away from those atrocious things, they aren’t good news.”
Even as young as 5, I remember my mother telling me that we couldn’t go to my favorite restaurant anymore because they “closed.”
Later, I found out that the owner was using racist slurs and denying service to people of color. Are they really that disgusting?
I wish I could go back and understand what was happening. I would give a lot to tell that little girl that she’s not doing anything wrong. She was so confused by the things people were saying to her, the way those words made her feel. She wasn’t even sure why they hurt, why she cared, but no matter what she didn’t stop. She refused to change.
I hope everyone who went through what I did knows they should never change. You are not disgusting.
The people in the world we live in are cruel. People find no respect for anyone but themselves; but you don’t have to be that person.
Take a step in the right direction, be kind, be fair, be loving.
Barack Obama once said, “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.”
FIONA STUART
GREATER JOHNSTOWN
•••
Many ways to change communities
Inclusive culture can be as simple as ensuring that people of all races, religions and origins are included in events and traditions. There are also several ways teens come to ensure that there is an inclusive culture in their cities.
Our city has a very inclusive culture, but there is always room to improve upon it.
Johnstown’s earliest ethnic groups were the Irish, Germans and Welsh. Today, there are many ethnic groups around Johnstown including European, African American, Asian, and many others.
In Johnstown, there are also many gatherings held downtown or other local places to end racism and to fight for gay rights and all around human rights, which is a form of inclusive culture. As you can see, Johnstown has been working on making the city welcoming to everyone.
There are many ways for teens to promote an inclusive society such as social media or just talking to others at local gatherings. Social media can help you reach many other teens from all over the world and possibly inspire them to spread your message to make their area also inclusive.
Just about anything you want to bring to others’ attention can reach thousands with a few hashtags. You can also just influence the people in your area. Teens can influence people in their local area by going to local hangouts, because there are many people at those places teens can influence just by talking or going the extra mile and printing out flyers.
These simple tasks can make a huge difference in your community.
There are many ways to create an inclusive culture in your community. It seems the better a city is on diversity the more people feel included and they have a sense of belonging.
Teenagers are the future and there’s no better time to start making a change than now.
GRETCHEN MILLER
GREATER JOHNSTOWN
•••
Learning different ways of living
What does an inclusive culture look like? Well, an inclusive culture to me looks like a group of diverse people sharing and celebrating their differences. We can embrace that we have many different backgrounds and separate ways of thinking.
Whenever I think of an inclusive culture, I think of a place where everyone can come together and exchange their beliefs or their way of life. An inclusive culture creates a way for people to be more open and happy with what they believe in and not ridiculing those who are different.
I can positively influence this vision for others by giving them an opportunity to see what I can see. I can do this by giving them an example of what I think an inclusive culture is and putting them in that example.
For instance, how would it feel to be put in a culture where someone could share what they believed in and everyone would be accepting? No one would ridicule others for believing something that they did not believe in.
Everybody who is in the inclusive culture would be intrigued in hearing what everyone else had strong beliefs in and being able to learn different ways people can live.
I think inclusive cultures are a great way to spread different beliefs and help us come together to communicate our interesting, different ways of life.
While doing this, we unite as a community and strive for a common goal to look out for one another. Personally, I think that an inclusive culture would bring out the best in people’s lives. Everyone would be included in embracing cultures and many distant beliefs. Then, other families or people could practice those beliefs and try out a different way of life.
AMANDA KASISKY
GREATER JOHNSTOWN
•••
Working toward inclusive culture
An inclusive culture is one that successfully integrates everyone from completely different backgrounds to bring everyone together.
For Johnstown to be an inclusive culture, we need to treat everyone with respect, equality and positivity.
Teenagers can positively influence inclusivity by participating in and volunteering at events and advertising events, holidays and community activities to the people around them; whether that may be their social relationships or the media.
To do this, we can create certain events centered around Black history. For example, the pride parade gave LGBTQIA+ people a safe space for celebrating who they are.
The Cambria County Ethnic Festival took place on 2021’s Labor Day weekend to spread the cuisine of traditional Eastern Europeans. The 2021 Juneteenth Poetry and Rap contest was to give representation to Black people and celebrate the offical end of slavery.
If we can follow in the footsteps of the previous events, we could spread the influence to everyone while celebrating these wholesome affairs.
In order to start this new generation of change, we need to influence and spread the word about inclusivity. There are a few ways that teenagers can positively influence everyone in Johnstown no matter the age group.
One example of this is advertising on social media and in properties in Johnstown. An example of spreading the news is by the media such as local newspapers, local news channels on TV, or social media apps and by fliers, posters or even talking about it with other people.
Advertising both the events and inclusivity in very popular places allows more people to see and talk about it – spreading the news even more. Additionally, teenagers can volunteer to help during these types of events and bring friends along to help celebrate to influence other people to mimic their actions.
Doing small things like taking time out of your day to learn about different groups of people, will not only help you become more educated, but allow yourself to spread that newly found education to the people around you.
Johnstown has a long way to go until we have a fully inclusive culture, but working toward it right now will benefit us greatly in the future of this town.
AMANDA BARKLEY
GREATER JOHNSTOWN
•••
Talk to people, get to know them
Inclusive culture to me is including everyone in your life no matter their beliefs, dress, and looks. Everyone is accustomed to seeing someone who has tattered clothes and treating them as an outcast. Attractiveness is a big factor in how people think of others.
They can look at someone and say they’re attractive so they must be a great person.
This assumption leads people to miss out on the great people all around who might not be as attractive as others. I think that it’s important to talk to people and get to know them from their personality, ideals and interests.
When meeting new people, my first thought is to ask about their interests. It’s a basic step in getting to know a person.
When finding a common interest it allows, for more conversations to be made. When I started talking to my one friend the only thing I knew about him was a shared interest in Transformers. From that we started talking more and now we’re good friends. The topic establishes points of similarity that can be used to branch off into a deeper relationship.
The most important part of knowing if a person is likable is their personality. When I notice someone is a loud fun-loving person I’m immediately drawn to them. It can be easy to only talk to people who are very upfront with their personality.
I know people who started out quiet and subdued, but as I talked to them they became more open. There are a lot of people like this who just need someone who will talk to them and never open up because they are judged unfairly.
When getting to know a person, an important thing to really understand them is knowing their ideals. I believe that every life is important and we should stand up for people who can’t stand up for themselves.
A person’s ideals are their most defining quality as it shows how they make decisions. Ideals influence the outlook people have on life and their feelings on particular matters. Getting to know this part of a person is the start of knowing them deeply and should be the basis of a relationship with close friends.
The way a majority of people look at others for their money, connections or occupations is a very flawed way to start a relationship. I have found ways to build a connection with someone. When meeting new people I take all of these things into consideration before making my final judgment on them.
Most of the time as I get to know them they become another one of my friends. I think everyone should make as many friends as possible because you never know who will stick around.
DRAVYN FABINA
GREATER JOHNSTOWN
•••
Accept all regardless of what people believe
An inclusive culture to me is one that accepts all regardless of what people believe, think or feel about the world.
Most importantly, people should be accepted for what they look like whether that be their skin color, their hairstyle or even how they dress.
People should be accepted for all their differences. An inclusive culture is most needed in the world now more than ever with the uprisings of discrimination, police brutality, and most importantly racism.
I believe we need an inclusive culture because everyone in the world should be equal, happy and be able to just live their lives without the worry of being looked at differently.
I also believe we need an inclusive culture because at the end of the day we’re all humans and we all want to love the life we choose to live.
An inclusive culture is important because it helps bring diversity together rather than separate and it teaches people the beauty of accepting all differences.
We can promote inclusivity in our community by showing everyone that we don’t view them any differently than other people. We can also show others we care and respect their beliefs, thoughts and feelings about the world. We can show others that we accept them for what they look like whether that be their skin color, hairstyle and dress.
KYLAN KELLY
GREATER JOHNSTOWN
•••
Remember – be yourself, have confidence
The doctor looked me deep in my eyes and stated, “You’re going to need a booster seat.”
I have always been the little, quiet girl. People would ask me all the time, “Why are you short?” Annoying, isn’t it?
People always looked down on me verbally and physically.
Just imagine everyone underestimating you just because of your height. In elementary school, I always felt like the butt of everyone’s joke. I had to deal with many changes in life.
For years in my household it was always my mom, grandma and me. My mom was working and I would look after grandma, the basic routine.
Once I entered middle school everything was different. Not only was I starting a new school, but I was going through a difficult time discovering myself.
I was a student at Johnstown Christian for four years. It was hard to find my identity with a crowd of people who were not like me.
Johnstown Christian is a predominately white school, so I had to learn to adjust to the stereotypes and backhanded racial encounters. Now as some of you may think, “Why would you settle for that? Why would you not speak up?”
Could I really speak up at that time, why would people even listen to a short little Black girl raised in poverty?
In high school unfortunately things got worse. My so-called friends left me. I was alone.
During my freshman year, I felt like I had no worth, no self-esteem, nothing positive. I became bitter and unmotivated, which had a negative impact not only on my character, but my mental health. I felt excluded my whole adolescence.
Now that I am entering my adulthood, I am learning to accept who I am. I am starting to voice my opinion and stand up for myself. I am a part of many discriminated minorities groups such as the African American community, the mental illness community and even the LGBT community.
Through my own obstacles, I am slowly seeing the person I am becoming. My story goes out to all the little quiet Black girls who are struggling to find who they are. Be yourself. You do not have to fit the racial category white people have been putting us in for years. You do not have to sit and take injustice from the people you have trusted.
Separate yourself, be unique, have confidence in yourself. No one has your back like you do.
You can be anything you put your mind up to, if you really want it you would do anything possible. What society needs to realize is we cannot be equally included until we each accept ourselves and our differences.
NEVAEH THOMPSON
GREATER JOHNSTOWN
