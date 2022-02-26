Big awakening on diversity awareness
During the past year, the world experienced
change, including the Johnstown area, but in the United States, diversity education grows rapidly.
We experienced a great awakening with eyes on diversity awareness. In the rural region, we do not see diversity like people do in more urban areas such as Johnstown.
As a student who goes to Forest Hills School District, our school is 98.9% white Americans and only 1.1% are African Americans, which is a shock compared to the other schools in our region. But, as a school in general, we do not experience diversity such as Johnstown, Richland or Westmont.
As a school that is mostly white students and teachers, learning about Black history is critical. During the summer and in history class, I learned that people in not only the United States, but also in other places in the world, experience diversity, both cultural and racial. Forest Hills students miss what it is really like out there in the world as they rarely experience diverse students.
What I learned from Black history is during the past years, African Americans have been slaves, called names and even arrested because of the color of their skin. And I, as a white teen, learned that I do not experience hardship like the kids who are Black.
I experience very different situations, but what has happened in the past we cannot let it define our future. Everything that has happened over the past years has seemed like it keeps happening over and over again, but in the future I hope that we can make a difference and everyone can be united.
In my community, they say how we can help unite one another in the Johnstown area.
We can first start by accepting one another because your character or color of your skin does not matter.
Next, we need to start by believing as we start to accept one another, not only in the Johnstown area, but in the United States that not all African Americans are bad, because we believe that together we can do anything and that will show other countries that we can be strong just by being united.
As a teen in the Johnstown area, we can make a difference and from what I learned about Black history and just by being out in the community, we can come together big, small, white, Black, etc. We can be one and accept each other one and for all.
BRADY AMBROSE
FOREST HILLS
•••
Inclusive culture is hard goal to maintain
What does an inclusive culture look like to me? That is a sort of tough question to answer eloquently, so this is what I know. Everyone seems to think that maintaining an inclusive culture is like when you force little kids to all play together, but that is only the most rudimentary form of inclusion.
Keeping an inclusive culture in general is a hard goal to maintain, but one must consciously make an effort every day to include everybody in different aspects and make them feel comfortable being just as they are. An inclusive environment is one where no one feels alone in any way, and everyone feels as though they matter in the space they are presiding in.
Inclusion comes in many forms, but this concept does not only mean to include everyone in your school community, but making everyone actually feel included is the real issue that needs to be solved.
Students need to be able to feel as though school and their community in general values them for what they are, and wants them to be included, not just being forced to include everyone because that is what’s supposed to happen.
Creating an inclusive culture entails everyone understanding that they do not have to agree with their neighbor, but have to have respect for them enough to take into consideration how they feel and know that matters just as much as your opinion does.
Tolerance is not inclusion because this is just the easiest route to civility, yet never trying to understand the person who is standing beside you. Fighting for acceptance is when an inclusive culture will exist; it is not just being indifferent to somebody different from yourself, but wanting to know where someone has come from and what they’ve been through.
This is when we go from civil indifference to effective thinking that makes everyone feel included. I think that I could positively influence this vision for others by showing that no matter who you are, you can show even the smallest amount of kindness to a person who might just need it the most.
Giving a compliment to a student you don’t know or just a smile could brighten someone’s day so much that they will show compassion to their peers, thus leading to a chain effect where everyone feels that they are valued even in the tiniest bit at the least.
I know I have given someone a compliment who looked like they really needed it that day, and both of us left the conversation happier than we started.
Little acts like this are needed to start the effect of turning high school from a harsh, miserable four years for many into a safe space where they always feel welcome to grow as not only a student but as a person.
I know that creating an inclusive culture is a collection of small things that will soon add up to an atmosphere where one knows that their worth is seen, and not just pushed aside to make anybody feel more comfortable than they get to feel.
Showing kindness and compassion to create an environment where everyone feels safe and welcome will be the first step to creating an inclusive culture within our community.
KIERAN DELOATCH
FOREST HILLS
•••
Society should accept culture differences
The idea of an inclusive culture in today’s modern society is what the United States must strive to create.
In a country where people come from many different backgrounds and one can be anything they want to be, society should celebrate diversity and accept the differences that people have so everyone can become the best version of themselves.
While this idea seems almost impossible to achieve, the idea will be able to spread if people accept others’ different talents and characteristics and spread that positivity to everyone they encounter.
Ever since I was a child, my parents taught me to “not judge a book by its cover.” This never really made sense to me when I was younger because I always took it literally and did not even look at the cover of a book until I was finished reading it. But as I got older, I started to understand that it relates to the idea of not judging people based on what they look like on the outside, but who they are on the inside.
While that cliché phrase is meant to teach children not to judge others, I believe it is a notable way to start talking about what an inclusive culture looks like to me. An inclusive culture is one where everyone is accepted for what they look like and the role that they have in society.
If one thinks about a hospital, most people would probably state that the doctors and surgeons have the most important roles in that environment.
But how would the hospital run without the custodians and secretaries? It would never be cleaned or organized and would not be the best environment for people to heal and become healthy.
Everyone has a different role in society, and even if people find one position more important than another, that place of work would never function to its full potential without all of the different jobs that are required there.
This could relate to the whole of society because there are many different cultures throughout the United States and each culture brings a different talent and viewpoint on life that can better the country as a whole.
The very idea of changing the way that people think of others throughout the world, or even in just one country, is unimaginable. Even though it is impossible to change others’ thinking on such a large scale, one can always change the viewpoints of people they come in contact with regularly, and in turn, those people can spread what they have learned.
To positively influence the vision of an inclusive culture to others, I would start by not being judgmental to others based on their looks or what they are talented or not talented at.
In today’s society, people are very judgmental and assume things about others based on what they look like or where they work.
Rather than doing this, people have to understand that everyone is different and has an important role in how society is run. It has become normal for people to talk about others and make people feel bad about how they look or what they are interested in.
We have to be proud of our own differences and accept the differences that we see in others.
PAYTON MCGOUGH
FOREST HILLS
•••
Teens lead movement to dissolve stereotypes
“Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.”
As Harriet Tubman followed her own path to the stars to lead formerly enslaved African Americans to freedom, she made the first footsteps in a worldwide trail for equality.
During the course of many years, people of all races would passionately fight for the end of discrimination against Black people.
As newer generations are born, so are new ideas. In today’s world, many teenagers choose to use their voice to bring awareness to the toxic racial issue.
Many dream of an inclusive environment, where a single person would never be put down or made fun of for something that they were born with.
Almost all citizens today were taught the importance of no bullying as early as kindergarten. Nowadays, teenagers are beginning to touch the surface of change, and as a whole community of fighters, they could revolutionize the entire stereotypical society. Some say that actions speak louder than words. I disagree.
Words have been the strongest way of communication since the publication of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” by Harriet Beecher Stowe. This text created new, unique ways of thinking amongst the once “set in stone” opinions that the earliest people to inhabit the United States possessed.
By using this essay as a way of building new ideas, an inclusive culture to me looks like a non-opinionated area where everyone can live in absolute harmony together.
Instead of viewing the world from your eyes, one should open their mind to be able to see from another person’s perspective.
The mind has always been the root of creation, and if everyone was able to realize what they can subconsciously create, there would be no hatred in the world for anybody or anything.
In order to positively influence this vision for others, I think that I could build a poem or an essay that intellectually proves my theory that the mind is the root of all creation. If people would ponder this statement for a few moments, they would realize that the reason that they may dislike going to school everyday is because they wake up with a negative attitude.
The same thing goes for racial injustice. If we look to the stars for guidance and seek the openness of the brain, citizens of the modern world would completely and effectively transform normalized discrimination into an inclusive culture.
CAITLYN HANDEL
FOREST HILLS
•••
Youth to lead positive change
Throughout history, inclusivity has been a struggle as humanity has trouble looking past differences of one another.
An inclusive society to most would mean equal opportunity and treatment of all races. This is true, but inclusivity can span across all human characteristics such as race, ethnicity, religion or gender.
Although our world has seen vast improvements in inclusivity over the past few decades, it is still far from being a totally inclusive culture where people from all backgrounds and walks of life are treated fairly.
Many would argue that the current state of the world and this country is as good as it can be with giving fair opportunity and treatment to everyone.
While our culture is far better than how it was 200 years ago or a short 60 years ago, mistreatment and exclusiveness still exist.
For race, it can come in subtle, but harmful prejudices from a community or employer. For religion, it can be others being fearful of them. For gender, it can come as being viewed as inferior or superior. A perfect and inclusive culture would be one where these issues are eliminated completely.
This is easier said than done. It is not a government issue. Congress has already given rights to everyone and to their knowledge, everyone is on a level playing field in society.
But what about personal and individual conflicts? The government can’t control every conflict or mistreatment that occurs.
This responsibility must fall on a personal level, on the youth of society. As young people, who have grown up in an already more inclusive culture, we understand differences and don’t view them as differences.
By acting in ways of human inclusiveness, we can set an example for older generations to follow.
We can also start by educating others about the harm that hatred and prejudice have on people. It is these positive outlooks and ideas that can influence others to the world for a more inclusive culture.
As expressed, our world is slowly changing for the better with inclusivity, but there is still a great distance yet to come.
Inclusivity needs to expand to all races, ethnicities, religions, and genders on a more personal aspect between people.
It is our role as the youth of society to lead the way and be the positive change and influence.
DORAN FAITH
FOREST HILLS
