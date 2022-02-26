Inclusive culture embraces differences
The key to having a successful world is to let everyone have equal opportunities, and this starts with inclusive culture.
According to author Jaqueline Woodson, “Diversity is about all of us and about us having to figure out how to walk through this world together.”
Embracing an inclusive culture is indeed important today because it celebrates diversity and acceptance, and it will help all walk down many paths together throughout life.
You may be asking yourself, what is it?
Inclusive culture embraces our differences in our backgrounds, experiences and ways of thinking.
Inclusive culture is a way to express ourselves to celebrate how each person is unique, and for us to celebrate diversity that comes from different backgrounds.
It is crucial that inclusive culture is all around us so we can all experience the beauty of diversity in the world we live in.
Accepting and championing diversity in the areas we thrive in can help us see the different perspectives of each person. It can provide us with an awareness of more cultures and customs, which can positively impact our lifestyles. Overall, inclusive culture can result in the spread of other people’s cultures and keep those cultures from vanishing.
Another concept inclusive culture looks like is it keeps diversity alive in the world we live in, and it can help attract all different types of people with unique backgrounds.
Keeping diversity in the places we work and think can help our ideas be shared and spread in the community.
Celebrating inclusive culture being included in the world can help people who have differences in ideas to feel respected and welcomed. It can provide a safe and welcoming workplace for everyone.
For an inclusive culture workplace to work well, everyone needs to respect each other’s differences in how we all live our lives.
All opportunities need to be equal and fair for everyone and people with differences. By doing this and including everyone’s culture, differences and backgrounds, we can create a place for all people to feel welcome and try to do their best work possible.
All in all, this is what inclusive culture is all about and how embracing and accepting diversity can make this world a better place.
HALLE BAIR

Inclusive culture accepts everyone
An inclusive culture is a culture that includes everyone for who they are, disregarding race, religion, gender, ethnicity, belief and background.
Everyone should strive to have an inclusive culture.
An inclusive culture allows for diversity and uniqueness.
Having an inclusive culture enables people to learn different perspectives and allows for more creativeness and opportunities. I think it is important to be nonjudgmental, respect differences, and to be nonstereotypical.
Being nonjudgmental is something that does not happen very often. I feel as if people are judged for how they look, act, status of popularity, economic standpoint and many other things.
The people that are being judged can often feel fearful and the need to belong in society. It is important to not judge someone because it is impossible to know their past or what is going on at home.
In schools and in workplaces are the best places to start with being nonjudgmental, and that can establish a better relationship with peers and allow for a more comfortable and safe environment.
Respecting differences is important to build a mutual relationship between people.
When respecting differences, understanding the significance of others and how they impact those around is beneficial.
Agreeing with everyone and what they believe in is impossible. What is possible is accepting someone for who they are and allowing them to believe in their own things.
Setting an example of this can help younger kids learn from example and hopefully make the future better.
Being nonstereotypical is very important toward having an inclusive culture. Stereotypes are applied to lots of different groups and are inaccurate.
When being stereotypical it often happens that thinking just because one person is one way or another means that the whole group is that way. This is simply not true and cannot happen.
Having equality toward everyone and thinking that everyone is more similar than different needs to happen.
These three ways of thinking and acting are the basics of having an inclusive culture.
There should be no second thoughts when it comes to differences in people. It should just be like seeing a friend.
Inclusive cultures should have a sense of belonging for everyone.
Striving for an inclusive culture is what everyone should try to do today.
With inclusive cultures, the world could be much more welcoming and have a sense of community and peace.
JOSEPH GRITZER

Food a way to connect different cultures
What does inclusive culture mean? For me, inclusive culture means seeing everyone’s differences and cultural styles, such as food, tradition and religion and accepting it for what it is.
Knowing many people from different backgrounds, cultures and ethnicities, I find it cool and interesting how they are all very different, but also have similarities, in some instances such as food.
I feel that food is big in an inclusive culture, because it is a way to connect many different cultures together and a good way to discover new ones.
For instance, with Mexican restaurants, you can see and taste their cultural food, but you can also see their art, hear their music and even see how they dress.
By having the opportunity to experience these ethnic restaurants, it is a way people can be introduced a little bit to certain cultures.
With many different cultures come many different traditions, such as how certain people celebrate holidays as well as what holidays they celebrate.
A culture I have become very familiar with is Russian culture.
Having Russian exchange students living with me, I get to experience differences in their culture almost every day compared to mine. Some major differences they have in traditions are holidays.
For example, I learned that Russians do not celebrate Christmas, instead they have more emphasis on celebrating New Year’s.
They celebrate by having big festivals in their cities, having big meals and family get-togethers.
Another way people can experience other cultures and differences is through religion.
You can learn about people’s culture through their religion by observing certain things they respect, the food that they can and cannot eat, days of fasting and their holidays.
Understanding someone’s religion can help you to understand how they think and what their values are.
I believe if we all could embrace everyone’s differences and respect their beliefs, the world could be a better place.
STEPHEN SANDERS

Words have tremendous impact
Claudia Brind-Woody once wrote, “Inclusivity means not ‘just we’re allowed to be there,’ but we are valued.”
Brind-Woody’s words are incredibly critical to the way we view our society as a whole, and makes us think about the impact that we have on one another.
The words inclusivity and diversity mean something different to each of us.
Valuing others, making them feel welcome, and unifying people is what those words mean.
Each person among us is valued.
There is beauty in diversity, and that is something to grasp and never let go.
Everyone is unique, no matter their race, culture, background, or religion.
From the beginning of each person’s existence, they are made beautiful, and they are loved.
The truth is that we take these things for granted. Sometimes we value what we can see rather than what extraordinary substance our soul is made up of.
When looking into the eyes of one another, we should notice their being, and we should notice their presence. We should not observe what we are or what we look like, but rather who they are and why they are here.
When walking into a room, everyone wants to feel included and heard.
Every moment of every day, we speak at least 7,000 words on average. The fascinating thing about this is that most of the time we do not even realize what is being uttered from our lips.
Frequently, we do not even think about the impact that our words have on each other.
The great effect that tiny words can have on someone’s life is tremendous.
Sometimes, the words that are spoken to us stick with us.
No one wants to feel lonely, abandoned, or companionless.
The color of someone’s skin is not the color of their soul.
Not being able to look past this, whether it is in your place of work or education, can build a wall between opportunities and destroy a bond that could have been.
We are all different, and we all live in a society where we may or may not feel equal.
This is something that has to change because diversity is important.
It is not something that we can just ignore or pass over, hoping that tomorrow something will change.
Standing up for others and listening to their ideas is the tiniest and easiest step to take, to make others feel more included.
We should make changes, even the smallest, to treat others with the respect and the love that they deserve. Everyone should have the right to feel equal to their peers, no matter what.
Everyone of us has a voice, and we can choose to use it specially. How we use our voices determines the mark that we will leave on this world.
No matter the color of someone’s skin, or their religion, or their culture, we all desire and long for the same thing. That is to be loved, to be valued, to be wanted, and to be equal.
JILLIAN RITENOUR

Author best describes inclusive culture
Audre Lorde best described inclusive culture when she wrote, “It is not our differences that divide us. It is our inability to recognize, accept, and celebrate those differences.”
Inclusive culture is equality, respect and fairness for all people regardless of their background.
All people in a community are respected in an inclusive culture. Inclusive culture is when diversity is welcome and everyone in the community has the equal opportunity to take part in education, the workforce, social events, sports and activities.
Further, it means everyone has equal access to community resources, such as natural resources, schooling, health care, housing, parks, recreation, religious practice and political activities.
Each of these entities should provide opportunity and encouragement to everyone regardless of their gender, sexuality, race, religion, economic status, mental abilities, etc.
Everyone should feel as if their suggestions and opinions are welcomed and valued. The concerns and needs of each community member would be given equal consideration.
I could influence an inclusive culture by interacting with and learning from people from all walks of life.
Not only would learning about their differences help each individual understand one another, but it could open up communication resulting in them recognizing their similarities.
I believe when people recognize their similarities, it helps them relate to and accept each other. The realization that people still share the same needs no matter what our differences are is important.
Learning from and developing an understanding of different views can eliminate discriminatory attitudes and establish the foundation in which to build an inclusive culture within the community.
Effective communication can break through the barriers of differences and educate us to not have these detrimental attitudes toward each other.
Such attitudes result in instability in the community leading into things such as mental health issues, substance abuse, economic disadvantages and crime.
By taking personal responsibility and putting forth an
effort to understand differing points of view, I can recognize the value in those viewpoints and help to encourage others to see the value among their differing views. Doing so would benefit the community by building tolerance.
In conclusion, once a community takes steps toward becoming an inclusive culture, it will become more stable and members of the community will begin to notice the benefits.
When everyone in the community is included, represented and respected, strong support for the community will grow.
In the words of Robert Alan, “Cultural differences should not separate us from each other, but rather cultural diversity brings a collective strength that can benefit all of humanity.”
By treating everyone fairly and putting forth an effort to effectively communicate with others, I can lead by example and promote an inclusive culture.
MELISSA SALY ROSAS
Acceptance plays role in diversity
Inclusive culture is when a community brings different ideas and culture together.
The look on diversity has changed over the past generations.
Previous generations did not think about diversity as much as today’s generation. Previous generations took a much more narrow view on diversity. They focused on skin color, ethnic backrounds and sex (male or female).
The current generation has a much wider view on diversity.
In modern times, there is more support for groups such as the LGBTQ+, financially disadvantaged backgrounds, historically oppressed people and religious backgrounds.
Cultural diversity is important because it combines the best parts of different cultures.
It helps introduce new ideas and different ways of understanding the world.
It can assist people from different backgrounds achieve well in school and work. This means when people feel accepted they work harder because of the safe environment they are in. In doing that, it makes for a more stable and productive society.
We can achieve an inclusive culture by accepting people from different backgrounds.
We can be mindful of other people’s beliefs, traditions and physical and mental disabilities.
We can support the creation of groups in work and school that support a diverse variety of people.
We can encourage the local government to support disadvantaged groups. Acceptance can play a big role in making the community more inclusive and diverse.
We can aid in inclusive culture by participating in events that support diverse backgrounds and ideology. We can participate in peaceful protests that support topics like equality.
We can participate in events that support Black history and that raise awareness that surrounds other cultures.
In conclusion, inclusive culture helps us understand different views in our world today.
This brings us closer together, and the acceptance of diversity has increased.
It helps combine the best parts of different cultures. New ideas and different ways of understanding the world can be introduced. We must take action to help make our world more inclusive.
KEVIN LYNCH

Everyone deserves to be given a chance
An inclusive culture, to me, is a huge community that accepts anyone by their personality, and not by their appearance.
This is an important topic as some people judge others only on what they wear or what they like to do.
It is impossible for someone to know how a person really is until they talk with them and share interests.
People should really get to know someone before making an assumption if they like them or not.
This is like the saying, “Never judge a book by its cover.”
An inclusive culture does not only have to be in public; it can be in workplaces, as well.
If someone gets a new job and they walk into the office space, they should not immediately judge their co-workers by appearance alone. They should talk to them to build trust with each other. With trust, these two people might work better together and get more done.
Building trust with one person might lead someone to start building trust with more people.
An inclusive culture could even be at schools.
If someone is sitting in class and sees the person next to them, they should not judge them by appearance; rather, they should judge them by personality.
If someone wants to get to know someone else, they should talk about common things between themselves.
Maybe they could become friends and start hanging out with each other. They could even join a friend group and make even more friends.
This message needs to be heard by everyone in all age groups.
It is important to teach children about this so they do not become a mean person in the future. It is also important for adults to hear it because some of them do judge people by what is on the outside.
The best thing a person can do is give everyone a chance, no matter what they look like on the outside.
If we can convince people to change their ways and be nicer to people, we would live in a better world.
Even if only a couple of people start sharing this message, it could spread around the world faster than we would know. Getting this message to everyone would take some time and might cost some money.
Hopefully people around the world will change their ways, and the world as a whole will become a better place.
LOGAN HEPTNER

Awareness key to feeling welcome
Jesse Jackson contends, “Inclusion is not a matter of political correctness. It is the key to growth.”
Jackson’s words about inclusive culture are important, especially now.
What better way to learn about other cultures than to be an active observer?
Most people love to learn about different cultures. They learn about them in different ways from cooking the food other cultures enjoy, learning their ways of life, and appreciating the clothes they wear.
It is illuminating to see how people really embrace their culture.
My favorite way to learn about culture is through cooking and baking.
People can learn a great deal about cultures through this, and it is very enlightening to see what types of food other cultures cook.
I love trying food from different cultures, but to help cook it is an amazing experience.
Different cultures have specific techniques, spices and ingredients they use for dayto- day food they make. Overall, embracing an inclusive culture is important because it can lead to an appreciation of the many different and exciting ways other cultures prepare ethnic dishes.
Another way to learn about another culture is through learning their ways of life.
For instance, other cultures have different holidays they celebrate. To see the ways they celebrate different holidays is so fascinating.
People in other cultures that celebrate these holidays often have special routines that they follow on a specific holiday.
Being aware of the special ways other cultures celebrate these holidays can help others to avoid making others feel left out.
If we attempt to learn about their special days, we can make them feel like they are included.
We can also invite them to learn about our special holidays. Ultimately, awareness is the key to making sure others feel included.
Finally, observing the clothes other cultures wear is another way to gain insight into other people’s cultures. The way people dress to express themselves is often quite interesting.
Some cultures consider the way they dress of great importance and can be downright strict about what they wear.
Other cultures may even dress differently on special holidays.
These types of rules interest me the most because the rules are particular and unique.
It shows how everyone is different, which is something that we should all celebrate.
I love learning and researching about different cultures.
I think it is important for all to gain this knowledge so we can embrace different ways of life.
We can even benefit from this by accepting new experiences, inviting opportunities, or just allowing ourselves to grow from gaining a new perspective in our life.
Ultimately, to learn about why specific cultures engage in tradition this way is exciting and enlightening. Therefore, inclusivity should be embraced by all.
ELLE BERKEBILE

Differences should be seen as opportunities
The meaning of inclusive culture to me is a world that treats all races, cultures, sexes, origins, religions, ages and disabilities as equals without judgment in our society today.
An inclusive culture does not judge or discriminate against any person that may differ from me in any way. Too many times in our society, conflicts that arise are originated by differences in people that should be irrelevant.
The world should be a melting pot of people that recognizes differences as positives that we can learn, grow and prosper from.
The thought process of many looks at differences as challenges rather than unique opportunities for change and growth.
It is my opinion that young children are accepting of differences in people. However, at some point, this thought process seems to change when the same children transition to adults.
This transition leads me to believe that noninclusive beliefs are learned behaviors that are passed on from others.
When it comes to positively influencing others, most people think that they cannot make a difference and rely on others to influence others. If that cycle continues, then everyone keeps passing the buck and everything remains status quo.
It is my belief that all individuals can make a difference and inspire change.
You have to have the mindset that I need to be accountable for my actions and change needs to start with me.
Embrace the challenge of influencing change.
If this all-in mentality starts with me, I will positively inspire the network of people that surrounds me. It will be inevitable that others will be motivated to pay this positivity forward to their generation surrounding them and will continue to be paid forward.
This new learned behavior will become contagious. Over time, the walls that have been created will start to crumble. This will lead to a more accepting world that wants to genuinely help others even if they differ from themselves.
In closing, we are all accountable and responsible for our own actions.
Everyone can make a difference. We have to start somewhere because our current approach is broken.
We need to stop making excuses and repeating history. Rather, let’s start today and make the world a better place.
Embrace change, empower others, pay it forward, stay true to ourselves, and trust the process will lead us to a much more harmonious world.
CAMI BEPPLER

The importance of inclusive culture
Inclusive culture is very important in the world today.
As Mahatma Gandhi said, “Our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and the test of our civilization.”
If we fail to unite as human beings, life will not be able to prosper as much as if we were all joined together as one. The best way to have an inclusive culture in the world is for people to spread inclusive culture to others. To do this, a person must first know what inclusive culture is.
Put simply, inclusive culture is a group or business that includes people from many different backgrounds, races and religions.
This diversity allows a group to have inputs and ideas that come from multiple points of view. It is easy to do something from one perspective, but it is better to include the thoughts of other people’s perspectives.
Looking at things from different perspectives, such as race or ethnicity, is the definition of diversity. America was founded as a diverse country, so including other cultures is certainly a natural progression.
If a person knows what inclusive culture is, then the next step is to spread it to others.
Spreading inclusive culture far and wide allows other people to learn about it and to help make their own groups or businesses more diverse. Diverse businesses have been proven to be more successful. This is because any decisions can be looked at from many different perspectives, as the workers are from many cultural backgrounds. We need more diversity in this world, and there are many ways to promote it to others.
Spreading inclusive culture can range from anything as small as doing a school project with someone who is different from you, or as large as pushing for a multi-million dollar corporation to hire more diverse employees. Spreading inclusive culture does not necessarily have to be a major production.
It is often the small things that add up and result in a bigger change.
The best part about spreading inclusive culture is that anyone can do it. No matter how young or old someone is, they possess the power to spread inclusive culture. Everyone can work together to make the world a better place.
Humans are stronger united than divided. If we include people of different cultures, we will achieve unity. Everybody must do their part to include others and to spread inclusive culture far and wide. When many people commit small acts of inclusive culture, bigger things will happen sooner rather than later.
Finally, I encourage you, the reader, to go out and spread inclusive culture everywhere.
Your acts of kindness will lead to great things. Go out and make the world a better, more inclusive place.
BRADY DOLGAS

Different cultures coming together
According to Robert Alan, “Cultural differences should not separate us from each other, but rather cultural diversity brings a collective strength that can benefit all of humanity.”
Alan’s words impacted me when I first saw them because this statement talks about how cultural diversity can benefit all of humanity and bring us together.
My vision for including cultural diversity in daily life would have to be looking at different cultures and backgrounds to see the real message from the quote above, bringing us together and working as one in the world, regardless of gender, culture or skin tone.
I firmly believe that educating children, teens and adults on respecting other cultures, themselves, and how we all work as one can really bring my envision on impacting others about inclusive culture today.
Sharing stories about culture, celebrating diversity and teaching about it can impact communities, one by one, to bring us all together to at least respect one another.
Answering this question was quite difficult for me to answer, but there are good concepts to grasp while on this topic – including diversity, inclusion and sharing the richness of cultural histories. Therefore, it is of great importance to reflect upon my opinions and share what I would like to learn and how I can help.
Culture is a beautiful way of art, history and ethnicity to share amongst people who would like to learn about different ways of life and backgrounds from others’ perspectives.
What inclusive culture looks like to me includes people of different backgrounds embracing others’ customs while learning about them.
Diversity is a very important aspect in daily life, in activities and outside of the work or school environment, so we need to work with others no matter what problems there are to solve in the world today.
My vision for a more inclusive culture in everyday life would have to be learning about different ethnicities, practices, religions and traditions to better understand and educate ourselves on how to respect and appreciate them.
Ultimately, my thoughts on inclusive culture and positively influencing my visions on others are straightforward because I want to get more involved in society and diversity.
I strongly believe that inclusion and taking action in participating in diversity can impact Johnstown in such a positive way.
Working together with different cultures can make an impact in which we as a human race, and not as divided people, can all benefit from inclusion of others in this world today.
KAYLEIGH STIFFLER

Communities solving problems together
To understand what an inclusive culture is and how we can make it a reality is that we need to break it down into a couple of segments.
The first segment is that a culture is an assortment of customs and beliefs that define an organization of people. An inclusive culture can happen when the ideas of several particular groups or communities are mixed into one collectively diverse society and are able to communicate to one another.
Now that we have defined what an inclusive culture is, we can further explain how we can achieve it as a community. Based on what I know about inclusivity, we should include everyone’s opinions and thoughts on how to handle a situation.
We can do this by having community gatherings with public officials and expressing our own comments and concerns to them. This will allow for everyone to be able to discuss issues or make a statement that will improve upon a discussion.
Once the discussion is concluded, the public officials will make an informed decision about how to go about reaching a solution that sits well with all.
In some cases, they could also take input from the community on how to put the results into action.
The officials would then collect information and see if the solution worked properly and effectively. If there is no further problem at hand, then there is no need to undergo more discussion of the topic.
If there is still a dilemma, then communication between the citizens and the public officials will continue until there is a definite answer.
They can repeat these steps over and over in order to find a perfect solution that everyone can accept as a community.
This process could take time to execute and gain resolutes, but in the end, the society obtains the goal of solving the problem.
After all of these takes place, we as a community can seek out the final achievement of being an inclusive culture.
Our abilities to listen, communicate and solve problems will allow us to conquer any possible obstacles that we may encounter along the way.
ZACHARY JASTRZAB

No one should feel excluded
What does an inclusive culture look like to me? I have thought long and hard about what I think this is and how it should look.
There are many parts to a culture and everyone is a part of them. To me an inclusive culture is one in which no one should feel excluded. When I picture an inclusive culture, no one is left out. It does not matter where they live, what color of skin or what gender they are.
Inclusive culture should be all around us and exist in the workplace, schools and every other place that requires human interaction.
How can I positively influence my vision for others? I believe that leading by example is one of the best ways to influence someone. It all starts with me. If I am not showing why our culture should be inclusive, then why am I telling someone else that they should?
I can help the younger generation that is still being heavily influenced by everyday actions.
I can show the younger generation what our cultures should look like. I can help them understand.
Children are the future, and if we want to influence our culture, they are the way to do it.
In the future, when I hear the words inclusive culture, I want to think of our own. I want everyone to feel welcome in our society as well as our culture. I do not want people to feel less of themselves because they feel that our culture is not accepting of them. I want to do everything in my power to bring my ideas of inclusive culture to others.
HANNAH JACOB

Everyone needs to be more understanding
Desmond Tutu once said, “My humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be human together.”
Tutu is known for being the first South African Anglican Archbishop, along with an anti-apartheid and human rights activist. His words, along with his accomplishments in life, emphasize the importance of accepting each other’s culture, along with the understanding that every individual is unique and adds their own values to society.
Everyone deserves to be included, regardless of their diversity, because all of us together are born under a common cause – to better benefit humanity.
Personally, I believe that an inclusive society should include positivity toward others, and acceptance of others beliefs and customs. I also believe that in order for a society to match that standard, everyone needs to become more understanding, and learn to see other’s perspectives.
We also need to learn that befitting each other is guaranteed to benefit ourselves, too.
There are so many people who have spread these same messages, each in their own unique way. For example, people such as Thurgood Marshall, Jackie Robinson and Martin Luther King Jr. were all excellent role models who hoped to create an inclusive society.
Marshall was elected the first African American associate justice of the Supreme Court, and was known for using the courts to dismantle segregation.
Robinson was the first African American to play in Major League Baseball, who broke the baseball color line when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947.
King was an American Baptist minister who became one the most influential civil rights activists and led the 1963 March on Washington.
His march, along with his many protests, led to landmark legislations such as the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act.
Each one of these amazing people took a stand for what they believed in, in hopes that others would follow their footsteps.
All of this to say, if each of us takes the time to better understand the people around us, then maybe society, as a whole, will become more culturally inclusive. The messages from Tutu, Robinson, Marshall, King, and countless others all share that same basic principle.
Although, the world we live in is far from perfect, if each of us does our part to include each other and stomp out the negativity that circles around us through our words and through our actions, then maybe together we can create a better tomorrow.
KIRA OCHELTREE

