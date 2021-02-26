Runner-up:
What Could I Possibly Do?
“Prejudice is a burden that confuses the past, threatens the future and renders the present inaccessible” - Maya Angelou.
Maya Angelou was a poet and a civil rights activist; she spent her life fighting for civil rights and illuminating the concept that we, as a society, are a lot more alike than we like to think. As a teen in Johnstown, I could learn from Black History what true strength and resilience looks like, and use these attributes to impact my community positively. I feel as though if I could promote more Black literature in my school, and just actually learning more about Black History in depth, would have an immense impact on my community.
In most English classes I have taken, we read books about where white men come to this astounding revelation that they are unhappy in their life, and contemplate changing it. We never read books where everyone in the class takes something away from the text. If we were required to read more texts from Black authors or about Black History, I think the takeaway would be much more impactful. Since I’ve entered high school, I have enjoyed one novel, "To Kill a Mockingbird." This book exposes the reality of what it was to be an African American at the time in the South. This emphasizes that Black History did not happen quickly and took time and effort to be where we are today.
Books like this make me love literature and make me reflect on my life and the way I treat others. One of the biggest takeaways from literature on Black History is to be conscious of the way we treat others, and the reasoning behind it. If I could encourage our community to put more literature like this in our curriculum, it would be beneficial for everyone.
When we as students learn about Black History, we learn a few things and every year we just go over the same things again. If we as students got more involved in the lessons, and the teachers made their lessons delve deeper into certain events and people, both parties would learn something new. Sometimes, history classes get stagnant and only names and dates orientated.
Both students and teachers need to be engaged in the lessons, for the enrichment to begin. Black History has so many ups and downs, and many life lessons can be learned from it. If I inquired with my history teachers about my interest and many others as well in Black History, the results could be uncanny for our community by all becoming more educated.
I believe what one can learn from Black History are attributes that will all make us better to each other. The more educated we get as a community the more we will become empathetic and supportive of each other. If I could inspire even one of my peers to become more educated in Black History, by literature or textbooks, I would know I made an impact on my community even if it is only slight.
Kieran DeLoatch, Forest Hills High School
• • • • •
Runner-up:
Embracing Black History in the school system
“Why Black History month?” is a question frequently asked. In my opinion, the real question should be “Why don’t we teach Black history the other 11 months of the year?” I believe the lack of Black history being taught in the U.S. is one of if not the biggest issue in our school system. Every world history book I have used in school has only had one or two chapters relating to Africa, and most of the time it is strictly in relation to Europe’s interactions with the continent.
Africa is depicted as a frontier for Europeans to colonize for profit. Yes, the texts do point out the countless atrocities that occurred under colonial rule, but many times the texts fail to explore the rich, diverse African cultures. Without exploring the diversity of Black culture in Africa, we seem to fall into the same mindset of colonizers. We come to the conclusions that Africa is uncivilized and violent – but fail to make the connection that the modern geopolitical climate of Africa is largely the fault of the colonizing Westerners.
Many U.S. History classes seem to exclusively explore the Founding Fathers and the political systems they created. Many times the plights of Africans in the United States are depicted as a political bump in the road that started with the first slaves in North America, and ended with the abolition of Jim Crow Laws. What I consistently fail to learn about are the rich Black cultures and their contributions in the United States. We fail to learn about the issues within the Black communities. We learn about some of the bigger issues such as slavery, but we do not get the proper insight into the modern effects of racial prejudice toward the Black community.
What can I as a student do to change these things? Well, there are a few things we could do.
My first suggestion would be to petition the Pa. Department of Education, local politicians, governor and school boards. If an organized group of scholars would ask for a curriculum more focused on the Black community throughout every stage in history, maybe that would result in more understanding and harmonious appreciation.
As an individual, I can seek more insight into the modern Black community through personal education, researching the history of Black communities and cultures throughout the world, and speaking out about misconceptions primarily white communities have about Black culture. Lastly, I can personally discuss these issues with history teachers to see if they can teach students a more inclusive and accurate Black history throughout the entire year.
Maybe one day we won’t need a Black History Month. It is my hope that one day our school systems will have a more inclusive and accurate curriculum that reports history from every point of view, not just a white one. One day, instead of a Black History Month, Black history will be present every month.
Ian Coyle, Bishop McCort Catholic High School
