Black History has always been very inspiring to me. The strength and dedication that my ancestors have shown is nothing short of amazing. As a teen African American female, there are many challenges that I face, but I sit back and think about how lucky I am to be free. Many before me did not get that opportunity, so I will take advantage of all the opportunities those before me fought so hard for.
Knowing that in 1960 Ruby Bridges was the first African American to integrate an elementary school is devastating. That has pushed me into working hard to maintain good grades and to enroll into the Penn Highlands and Summit programs at Greater Johnstown High School. These programs have helped me jumpstart my educational journey. My big dream is to be accepted to an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) school and to become “Dr. Price.”
Learning about Black history can give us role models to look up to and emulate. Two role models models who have encouraged me to pursue my dreams are Madam C. J. Walker and the influential Harriet Tubman. I would choose Madam C. J. Walker first because of her hustle. No matter what she was faced with in life she worked extremely hard. Her hard work paid off and she became the first female self-made millionaire. After learning about Mrs. Walker, I felt that I am very much like her. She motivated me to begin to babysit for my own source of income. I have now saved enough money and invested into my own Black business, NezzyBoutique, on Instagram. Harriet Tubman was a fearless slave who escaped and helped to free approximately 70 slaves with at least 13 missions that put herself in danger. She also never gave up.
Although going to school, being a young entrepreneur, playing sports, and babysitting has been very stressful, one day it will all pay off and I will be able to pay it forward as they did.
After the senseless murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, I was down and lost faith in our system. I was happy this summer that the city of Johnstown stepped up and had a Black Lives Matter march that I was able to be a part of. Hopefully, this will trigger the community to do more things to help support the movement. Coming to school this year and having an African American teacher who looks like me and understands me is also really inspiring. I would like to have a "Black Girls Rock!" club that could help us young African American females who have similar struggles be able to help and support each other. Having only one month to celebrate Black History in a school setting does not allow us enough time to learn and grow into strong, African American Women. Having a place to discuss our history, hair and goals would be beneficial for everyone.
In conclusion, we owe our ancestors everything so I think as a community we should at least all stick together and uplift one another. We all need to realize that the life we had today our ancestors worked for so we need to stop taking it for granted.
Inez Money Price, Greater Johnstown
• • • • •
My Experience with Black History
Over the many years of my education I have learned a lot about black history. I have learned about slavery, activism, and equal rights. As a teen in my community I have witnessed the community come together to support Black Lives Matter, equal rights marches and peaceful protests. Being a teen of a mixed ethnicity family I can see the importance of Black History month. The equal rights of all humans no matter your ethnicity or religious background is very important. I have witnessed many horrible incidents and deaths in the news even locally that have been blamed on ethnic differences, and I hope in the future that changes.
The issue of poverty still exists in the Johnstown community, and with the help of many resources such as soup kitchens and housing assistance there has been plenty of assistance for families facing poverty. I saw recently in the news that a local pizza shop donated pizzas to the soup kitchen. I hope to get a group of teens together with our parents to volunteer to help serve a meal at the soup kitchen sometime in the future. Poverty today exists in all different ethnic community backgrounds. I as a teen in the community of Johnstown wish in the future there would be less poverty and less ethnic conflicts.
I have read articles on social media about teens helping their communities in many different ways including volunteering their time to assist elderly people with shoveling and mowing grass and those groups of teens did not care what ethnicity the person was because they did it as a helping hand. I hope someday here in the Johnstown area we will see more people helping each other. I know myself I want to be part of the change to the community because I don't see people by the color or their skin or religion; I see them by their unique and different personalities that each person has. No matter the color of a person's skin or their religious beliefs, all humans should be treated equally, and more people need the proper education about the issues other ethnicities have faced in the past to be able to write a new history for future students to learn.
Caleb Stiles, Greater Johnstown
• • • • •
The Untold Story
History does not always paint a pretty picture of the past. Sometimes it is deeply rooted in horror stories that warn us what may happen in the future if we are not careful. These warnings are then passed on through generations with hopes of change and evolution within society. The United States is no different. Its history stems from an idealistic story, but what is a story without its antagonists? This is especially true when it comes to the injustices that African-Americans have faced in America. In the Johnstown regional area, black history does not only involve the successes of African-Americans but the oppressions, as well. Educating oneself on these issues can allow community growth and appreciation, but it will have some growing pains in the process.
While many history books feature the city of Johnstown for its famous floods, they fail to mention the African-American/Mexican ban that happened in this city less than 100 years ago.
In early September 1923, the mayor of Johnstown at the time, Joseph Cauffiel mandated that all Mexicans and African-Americans who had lived in the city for less than 7 years evict their homes and move from the city, or they were to be arrested. Cody McDevitt’s book, "Banished from Johnstown," elaborates on the ban and the racist backlash that this small town faced in the 1920s. McDevitt details, “Cauffiel was not only a sanctimonious teetotaler but also an incorrigible ally of the Ku Klux Klan” (10). The banishment came after a fatal shooting of two police officers involving two black males after an attempted arrest. While it creates a feeling of unrest to know that Johnstown was the home to not only a racist mayor on an expedition to segregate the city but also one of the most dangerous domestic terrorist groups known to our nation, this history should not be ignored. It is the sad truth that no place in the United States, north or south, rural or urban, was exempt from this type of racial segregation.
This history needs to be taught so that youth and adults can learn from the mistakes of the past, and not repeat them.
This history not only can keep the city from repeating its errors, but it can also help the people in this community appreciate the diversity that much more. Johnstown, in less than 100 years, overcame racial adversity to feature a large population of African-Americans and Mexicans who have a profound impact on the community. According to Data USA, the racial diversity in the area is 13.9% African American compared to the time of the ban in which almost every minority was driven out of town. Children in this community have the ability to go to diverse schools and meet others from ethnic backgrounds different from their own.
Well-respected leaders in this community come from all racial backgrounds and work with everyone to make a difference. The past of this community should be learned and the present should be appreciated. While Johnstown may have been home to the unspeakable in the 1920s, in the 2020s, the narrative has been completely rewritten to feature all Americans.
Mia Jordan, Greater Johnstown
Sources:
Data USA. “Johnstown, PA.” https://datausa.io/profile/geo/johnstown-pa.
McDevitt, Cody, and Tony Norman. Banished From Johnstown. The History Press, 2020.
• • • • •
Overcoming fear to make a difference
Rosa Parks once said “You must never be fearful about what you are doing when it is right.” Being a black teenage woman is scary and a lot of the time, fear does hold me back from standing up to what is right, but I will not let it anymore. Getting lost in other people's opinions about the “standard” about what is normal is very easy when they are all around us, but it’s time where other people’s opinions are just a background thought and your own are what matter especially when it comes to doing the right thing.
Standing up for what you believe in, and standing up for those who are looked down upon simply because of their skin color.
All my life I have been in schools where most of the students in attendance are white, so I have been around mostly white people in my life so after a while I found it normal when I would only see a few black people around me. Now that I am older I see that that is simply because of what other people’s opinions can do, when they say “you do not belong here” or “you are not the same as us” all because of skin. Before I would sometimes be ashamed to be black because most of the people I was with everyday were not, or I would just feel out of place. But lately I have come to realize that I should be proud. I am different because of my skin color and I am one of a kind because we may all be different but we are all the same and it is not right to judge others over what they look like or what they believe in.
I am only a teenager which means I have time to stand up for what’s right in my community and in the world so that is what I will do. Fear has always been the reason I accepted things, but it is time that I stop letting fear control me. I will stand up for the well-being of others around me that get judged everyday by people who think they have the power to discriminate when in reality we are just the same. If we did not have people who looked different the world would be boring because what is the fun in being the same as everyone else.
After the first Black Lives Matter protests, I really think it opened more people’s eyes to what is actually going on that most choose to ignore, but my goal is to open more eyes. More eyes to see that we are more than just skin we are people who deserve to be treated as equals and nothing else. Though realistically the problem of racism will never go away the whole way we can definitely try and make it better and where more people see equally more than one is better than the other. I will always try to make sure that nobody feels like they do not belong because of their skin, and like Rosa Parks said if it is something that is right never be afraid to do it.
Arianna Hinton, Greater Johnstown
• • • • •
How Can I Embrace Black History?
How can I as a teen in Johnstown embrace Black history Month? I believe that to embrace it in Johnstown or even everywhere we could talk about it in school more. We could go on trips to see museums like the National Museum of African American History and Culture, or we could do little activities like this essay contest. We could draw names from a hat and whatever name you choose is the person you have to do the report on whether it be like a play or a poster. We could have television specials or even talk about what they wore. They could have guest speakers of color facilitate conversations of the importance of Black History Month. They could have successful people that graduated from our High School as speakers. We as teens could host a Black History Trivia Event and could have prizes with it as well. This will give us a chance to learn more about Black History and the events that happened.
We shouldn’t just learn about Black History in the month of February. Just like any other American histories, it takes way more than a month to learn. It is as important as any other American History. I think we should learn about all of the leaders that changed the world for good, like Harriet Tubman who led her people to freedom through an Underground Railroad even though she knew she was risking her life. Other leaders like Martin Luther King, Jr. led movements for them to be treated as equals.
There are more things that we as teens can do outside of school, too. We can join groups such as the NAACP which is an organization that gives justice for African Americans. Like them, us teens can go to different places and hold activities for the kids to do. They can learn and do fun things. We can go to other schools and represent our group and community to talk to kids about getting involved with different groups. We should influence more students and younger kids to want to learn more about Black History and get involved. In conclusion I believe that Black History shouldn't be just celebrated in the month of February and that more kids should get involved with the programs for Black History and we as teens should engage them to want to know more about their history and how it all started out.
Shemilla White, Greater Johnstown
• • • • •
Jackie Robinson: Baseball legend
He was a man with over 1,500 hits in his career. He was a man with over 700 RBIs. He was a man that hit over 130 home runs. Throughout the over 1300 games he played, there is far more to take away from the Jackie Robinson story than him being a great baseball player. He was a man that has been inspiring generations of kids to this day. Teens today, including those of us in Johnstown, can use lessons he used to fight through problems in school or day-to-day life from Jackie Robinson becoming the first African-American baseball player in the MLB.
In 1947, you had a 0.5% chance to make it to MLB, and people of color had a 0.0% chance. That was until one man came along, and that man was Jackie Robinson. Due to his dedication, he was the man that led to changing that 0.0% to 42.5% today. Every player in professional sports has to be extremely dedicated to their craft but to be the first person of color to play your sport professionally, your dedication has to be on a whole other level. We can use his same dedication in school to get all of our work done or raise our grades.
Robinson was a man who had a great career in the MLB. He’s in the conversation to be the greatest baseball player with other legends like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., and many others.
But no matter how great Robinson played or what records he was breaking, he received a lot of hate. He was called names and racial slurs by fans, opponents, umpires, and even players on his own team. No matter what people called him every day, he went and balled out. Throughout his career, he received thousands of death threats but he just ignored them all. He went and did what he needed to be successful not just for himself but to change the game for millions of people of color in the future. He didn’t let anyone’s negative words affect him, and I think teens today can do the same. We can ignore others’ words whether it’s spreading gossip online or bullying. We can ignore it all and continue to do what we need to be proud of ourselves and be successful.
He was a man who had one of the best careers in the history of his sport. He was a man that inspired many of the best baseball players today to pick up a bat and swing it. He was a man who was extremely dedicated to his craft. He was a man that didn’t let others’ negative words affect him. This and many other reasons is why I think Jackie Robinson is a legend and that more people need to learn his story and take something away from it.
Marcus Zierer, Greater Johnstown
Sources:
Wednesday, Nikole Tower |. “In an Ethnic Breakdown of Sports, NBA Takes Lead for Most Diverse.” Global Sport Matters, 12 Nov. 2020, globalsportmatters.com/culture/2018/12/12/in-an-ethnic-breakdown-of-sports-nba-takes-lead-for-most-diverse/.
“Jackie Robinson.” Baseball Hall of Fame, baseballhall.org/hall-of-famers/robinson-jackie.
• • • • •
'Silent' protest: Your voice can be heard
Protests can influence people across the nation; this is proven by the “Silent Protest” which sparked the fire that was the Civil Rights Movement. Protesting is essential to many of the teens living in Johnstown because it assists in making changes in the community or even the country and it’s also an excellent way for teens to be introduced to Civil Rights.
Now, you may be small, but you can be a part of something huge. I say this because of The “Silent” Protest. The “Silent” Protest was a march in 1917 that brought together the entire black community of New York, and it started because of the killing of a few black people in a drive-by shooting, done by several white men. After the drive-by, some black people retaliated and killed two people. The killing of those two people started a downward spiral that ended in over 40 black people’s deaths.
After all of these deaths occurred the community in Manhattan planned a march in New York City’s business district. The march consisted of 8,000 to 10,000 people of all ages and the one thing they all had in common was that they were all African American. This march brought together a community and made their voices heard without violence. This protest turned waves into tsunamis because it was one of the first things that sparked the Civil Rights movement. This shows that not only can your voice be heard but it can also make a change.
Teaching teens about the “Silent” protest could get them interested in protesting and could spark a fire that could end up doing what the Silent protest did over 100 years ago and have a small communities voice heard all over the country. The Silent protest is just one of many examples of a protest that had massive impacts on the country and it shows us that no matter how small you may think you are, your voice can be heard across the world.
Mathew Rybolt, Greater Johnstown
• • • • •
Embracing the Black History of Amanda Gorman and Giving Insight to My Community
While researching for an inspiring Black individual to study and learn about, I came across people such as Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Barack Obama, and Shirley Chisolm.
These individuals’ names are well known and their stories have been told countless times, so I wanted to discover a Black individual who was lesser known and whose specific causes fit with the current social injustice issues facing our country. I decided to research Amanda Gorman who is an American poet and activist. Gorman’s work focuses on issues of oppression, feminism, race, and marginalization, as well as the African diaspora. I, as a teen in the Johnstown region, learned from and immersed myself in the monumental promenade Amanda Gorman took to pave the way for other African Americans and will inform my community about her journey to inspire others to do the same.
I first learned about who Amanda Gorman was the day she gave her original speech “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration and became the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history. During Gorman’s poem at the inauguration, she says, “…We’ve braved the belly of the beast. We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace. And the norms and notions of what ‘just’ is isn’t always justice” (Lines 4-6). Gorman is alluding to the police brutality that is taking over our country and how these police officers that assault African-American individuals at protests seem to never be punished justly. Allocating Gorman’s journey of unrelenting grit and determination to make change will inspire the people in my community to fight for change and voice their opinions about things that they find discriminatory and unethical.
Amanda Gorman also made history a few days ago and interest in her work soared. Gorman became the first poet ever to perform at the Super Bowl. The poem she cited was another original titled “Chorus of the Captains”; this poem commemorates three people chosen as honorary captains to take part in the coin toss: Trimaine Davis, Suzie Dorner, and James Martin. “We celebrate them by acting with courage and compassion, by doing what is right and just. For while we honor them today, it is they who every day honor us,” Gorman says (Lines 8-12).
Gorman acknowledges each of these individuals because they also fight for the halt of oppression and marginalization of minorities. Sharing the story of Amanda Gorman with my community will establish a spirit of unity and hope because people won’t be afraid to fight for a cause they are passionate about if they know that they have people by their side supporting them every step of the way.
Learning about a trail blazer like Amanda Gorman opened my eyes to the fact that if someone speaks up when they feel something isn’t right, someone will hear it and agree with the premise – they may even join them in their opposition.
Sharing the stories of feats like the ones that Amanda Gorman and many others have accomplished can inspire the people in my community to challenge themselves by doing the unexpected and creating their own standards if they don’t fit into the current ones because everyone deserve to have their story told and voice heard to bellicose against social injustices that plague our country.
Ayanna Gibson, Greater Johnstown
Sources:
Alter, Alexandra. “Amanda Gorman Is the First Poet to Perform for the Super Bowl.” The New York Times, The New York Times, 7 Feb. 2021, www.nytimes.com/2021/02/07/sports/football/amanda-gorman-poem-chorus-of-thecaptains.html.
Gorman, Amanda. Amanda Gorman, 2021, www.theamandagorman.com/.
Liu, Jennifer. “Read the Full Text of Amanda Gorman's Inaugural Poem 'The Hill We Climb'.” CNBC, CNBC, 20 Jan. 2021, www.cnbc.com/2021/01/20/amanda-gormans-inaugural-poem-the-hill-we-climb-full-text.html.
• • • • •
Inspired by Misty Copeland: Black History in art
From the young age of three, I was heavily interested in classical ballet, so I became a ballerina.
I have always admired beauty within different art forms, but specifically, the beauty found in dancing. From dancers like Anna Pavlova to Gelsey Kirkland, most prima ballerinas are historically known to be Caucasian; for a long time, there has been a racial barrier within the dance world, just waiting to be broken. I recognize Misty Copeland’s achievements and successes, and the social and physical barriers she broke within the ballet community, and can, as a teenager in the Johnstown region, expand my knowledge to inform and inspire others of Black History within the art world.
Misty Copeland broke many physical barriers, specifically ones involving her late start to ballet. Copeland was the first female African American dancer in the American Ballet Theater. She also didn’t start dancing until she was thirteen years old, whereas most prima ballerinas get their start as soon as they can walk. Due to her pure, raw talent, Copeland was able to dance on pointe after just a few months of practice – almost every ballerina spends years working up to dance on pointe. Most ballerinas are petite, and delicate, but that’s not the case for Copeland.
Her body is more muscular and powerful, allowing her to break yet another physical barrier that forever changed the stereotypical ballerina figure. Not only does this make her an influential ballerina for people of color, but also for dancers who may think they’re “too big” or not the “ideal” body image.
In addition to the physical barriers Copeland broke, she also broke many social stereotypes, too. In 2007, she became the second-ever African American female to be promoted to soloist and the first in 20 years. In 2015, she became the first-ever African American female principal dancer in the American Ballet Theatre’s 75-year history – he was 32 at the time.
This was quite significant, not only for people of color but also for older ballerinas – even Copeland admitted, “If you’re not a principal dancer in your 20s, it’s [usually] not going to happen.”
She is not only known as one of the most prestigious ballerinas in the world but more importantly, she’s a remarkable role model for dancers in general, especially ones that come from diverse backgrounds. When talking to Janet Collins, an African-American ballerina who performed on Broadway, in films, and on television, Copeland admitted, “The first time I saw you, you were in the Ballet Russe film, I cried my eyes out, because I didn’t even know a black ballerina of your level existed. So that was kind of the start of this mission I had, to learn more about black ballerinas, to try and educate other people about who you are, who Janet Collins is.”
Copeland definitely lived up to her word; she not only educated others about African
American ballerinas, but also she became one of the most influential herself.
Misty Copeland’s achievements and successes, including the breaking of social and physical barriers within the ballet community, can be used to expand knowledge on Black History and inform others of her trailblazing actions within the arts world. No matter what size, color, or shape you are, you too can be a ballerina, and Misty Copeland is living proof of that.
Taylor Mock, Greater Johnstown School District
Sources:
Nurick, Jen. Ballet dancer Misty Copeland on her career, social media and breaking down barriers, 2019.
Phillips, Craig. Breaking Barriers on stage: African American ballet dancers who made history, 2016.
Zimmerman, Jackie, How Misty Copeland broke down dance barriers, 2016.
• • • • •
Change leaders inspire better future
On January 20, 2009 our 44th President took the oath and delivered his inaugural address. He was the first African-American president in the history of our 245 year old country. He showed us that we have the ability to step off the old worn paths of the past and create new ones.
This man's name was Barack Hussein Obama II.
This was an achievement.
“A change is brought about because ordinary people do extraordinary things.” - Barack Obama
On August 28, 1963 a man told us his dream of something better. He was one of the brave few that stood for what he believed in. He gave us hope to do more, and to move towards a better future for everyone.
This man's name was Martin Luther King Jr.
This was an achievement.
“Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” - M.L.K.
On December 1, 1955 a woman turned merely a simple act into a revolutionary battle for equality. She showed us that the human spirit is stronger than our own cruelty, and that we will always be better than the hate we frame within our lives.
This woman´s name was Rosa Louise McCauley Parks.
This was an achievement.
“Each person must live their life as a model for others.” - Rosa Parks
This is just some of the famous few that we all know. But these people were discriminated against for something as absurd as the color of their skin. We all know the stories. But these are not just stories, they are reality. We are still making achievements even today, but we should not have to make achievements for a goal we should already have achieved. And I understand that we have gone a long way from slavery--to Jim Crow laws, to police injustice. But, we have not obtained equality. No matter what we get, people will always want more. So let us embrace it, and strive for more than this. If we want a better world, then we need to see each other as equals so we can keep moving forward. It is our choice to continue this chapter we are on, or start a new book.
We judge people every day, but some people judge people the wrong way. We cannot change how we are born, but we can change how we see. So if people want to judge people for something like color, then why not embrace our colors?
Be red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple or whatever color you are.
Be your own color, and together we can make the painting of the future.
So, for the sake of our painting I am going to embrace everyone’s colors and I am going to wear every color I can. Yes, this is something small, but what if everyone did this? One color is alone, but when many colors come together we can paint any picture we want. But, if we keep looking at everyone’s colors separately, we won’t ever paint anything good.
So it is up to us to make the painting of the future different.
We all paint the future, so let’s try and make it pretty.
Patrick Penrod, Greater Johnstown
• • • • •
Reading the Fine Print
Our town is made up of different ethnicities that helped contribute to the area we live in today. Businesses owned by Black individuals, people of different ethnicities helping to make revisions to different areas of the town to gain more attraction, people in the past working in the coal mines to help with the town’s economy, and other contributions have shaped our town to what it is now. However, many people here don’t tend to think about these contributions and overlook the roots of our town. So, it is our job to discuss and inform others about the different ethnic lives (black ones in this case) that helped to create the community we live in.
To start we should gain basic knowledge about black contributions to the country to put ourselves on the right track. We need to research the history of black lives in our country; gain information on how the battle for racial equality has brought the country to where it is today. With this, search for different colored individuals who have made footprints in our nation’s history to right our wrongs. Keep this information to head on to the next part of the process.
Alright so we have the basic knowledge to help us with this process. Now what should we do? Well, if we want to try to impact our community specifically, we now want to make our research a bit more specific to this area. Try to explore and find information about black peoples’ contributions here; search for black businesses here and important buildings and clubs in the area started by black people. Research about Black people from the past who’ve helped build up the town and have made changes that further helped raise the economy for the town. Even find statistics about how much different ethnicities currently make up our town.
Now that we got all the research out of the way, how will we use it to affect the community? Well, first we need to spread the information around to people in our community so they too can be educated on the importance of black culture in our area. Talk to friends and adults you know about how black culture has shaped our community to how it is today and why it is important for us to gain this knowledge. Ask them to tell their friends and family about the given information, have their friends and family spread the information to people they know, and so on and so forth. Eventually, this will make a sort of ripple effect where the information will spread throughout the community by different people communicating to each other. Some of the information may even spread beyond our town and to people in different communities who may be searching for this information.
With all the information given out, we all can use it to help our community improve itself. We can help to support more local black businesses; make more monuments and centers informing about the ethnic contributions to our town; and even create art that represents black culture. All of these and more can help with raising awareness about the ethnic diversity in our town and will help us to better function together.
Faith LaRue, Greater Johnstown
• • • • •
Black History in Johnstown
As a teen in the Johnstown area, I can learn from black history from talking to my elders about their experiences growing up here in Johnstown and learning what it was like. I can also impact my community by talking with my peers about black history and diversity back in the late 1950’s and early 1960’s and comparing this information with today. After reading the prompt, it occurred to me that we are not only studying Black History; we are living it!
When I was assigned this prompt, I immediately thought back to my grandma, who grew up in Johnstown and would always talk about her childhood. I got together with her, and asked her about her childhood growing up in Johnstown, and the diversity she experienced. She told me “I remember having black friends. We all ate together, we did pep club together, and chorus together.” I also asked my grandpa about his experiences. He lived in Windber until he went to college and seminary. In those days there were no black people living in Windber. What a difference there was in two towns only 20 minutes apart. With this information I took in, I realized that it was similar in different ways. For example, like my grandma, I have lots of black friends who I love and cherish. We go to school, play volleyball, and do everything together. On the other hand, this isn’t the case for all teens growing up in Johnstown today. Some of them will never experience a lot of diversity because they live in a mainly all white community, or may not go to a diverse school.
With all of this information, I was wondering how I could take this and have an impact on my fellow peers, and teens in Johnstown. I would like to see a Johnstown Ethnic Festival in Central Park. Teens of all cultures and all backgrounds would register to have samples of their ethnic food. In addition, groups could sign up to dance, sing, or perform something special from their culture all on the Central Park stage. It would all be open to the public. Wouldn’t this be a very nice eye opener and fun thing to see our generation come together and learn from each other?
To conclude, black history is something everyone should be educated on, and should spread awareness about to their fellow peers. Black history is a serious topic and has a lot of meaning behind it. I know that if I grew up in the South where segregation was accepted , I would have marched right along with people protesting for freedom and equality and stood up for what they believed in with them. I am very thankful that I was raised learning to love and except everybody no matter the circumstances or the color of their skin.
Xenia Kobal, Greater Johnstown
• • • • •
Lessons in diverse thinking for Black History Month
As a teen who resides in the Johnstown region, there is a lot that I am able to learn from Black History Month. One important thing that I see - and learn from - in Johnstown is diversity. Some kids grow up in an environment that is not rich in diversity; when they get older and head off to the work force and/or college, they will not be used to seeing other races or interacting with a more diverse group of individuals.
This could impact people in a negative way, by making them feel uncomfortable around other people of a myriad of backgrounds and cultures. Eventually, this type of xenophobia could create problems and prevent people from making strong friendships, and it may force people to stop interacting with most people in general. The benefit of living in a more diverse place, like Johnstown, is that you are exposed to a broad spectrum of people and cultures, which in turn, allows you to feel more comfortable around a plethora of people. This dynamic helps with building friendships and feeling more outgoing toward others.
Now the question remains: how does all of this relate to Black History? Diversity relates to black history because most people were not permitted to develop an appreciation of other cultures prior to the Civil Rights Movement of 1964. The effect of this was the mistreatment of African-Americans and others of color, as well. It would be beneficial to educate the people in our community about the importance of diversity and ways in which to adapt and embrace our collective history. If the Johnstown community and other communities are able to adapt to diversity more willingly, then it could strengthen the bonds between people and could potentially be able to settle other problems that exist amongst the varying races. We, not just as a community, but also as a society of progressive thinkers, could be more unified, in turn. Black History is everyone’s history.
Christopher McKendrick, Greater Johnstown
• • • •
Activist Angela Davis tackled oppression, prison reform
Johnstown is highly populated with African American people compared to surrounding areas and many are within my school. It is full of Black History, such as NAACP groups, BLM organizations, The African-American Heritage Society, and the Johnstown Area Heritage Association. History is not recognized by many and a lot of people are unaware of the greatness they can accomplish. A great example of a Black History role model people from my area should look up to is Angela Davis.
Angela Davis was an activist for an organization called the Black Panthers, an all-black branch of the Communist Party. She was a professor at the University of California where she taught courses on the history of consciousness and she was appointed a presidential chair. Angela wrote many books such as Woman, Race, and Class, Are Prisons Obsolete, Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and Foundations of a Movement, Blue Legacies and Black Feminism. She was in a movie called the "Black Power Mixtape." The movie explains the history of the Black Power movement from 1967-1975. She worked with the Che-Lumumba Club which also is a Black Communist Party. An organization she founded is called Critical Resistance and they focused on abolishing the prison-industrial complex, in other words, she argued that the prison system in the U.S. is like a new form of slavery.
In the Johnstown area, our prison system is heavily populated with African Americans, so I do understand the claim she is making that the system was made for one race of individuals to rise above another, while the other is oppressed. I came to my conclusion by observing “Visualizing the Racial Disparities in Mass Incarceration,” the racism inherent in mass incarceration affects children as well as adults and is often especially punishing for people of color who are also marginalized along other lines, such as gender and class.
Davis makes a great point in one of her statements about prisons, “This is a measure of how difficult it is to envision a social order that does not rely on the threat of sequestering people in dreadful places designed to separate them from their communities and their families.” Additionally, I can see the trends of how most criminals are mainly African American, so they can fit into the stereotype of a bad person. The unacceptable racial stereotype of African Americans is very hard to break out of especially in my town where a lot of Black people live. In Johnstown, we the people, and the town itself are given a bad reputation by many outsiders.
The main conclusion people make about my town is that it is "ghetto" or "the hood" and that people in the town are those adjectives. In Western Pennsylvania, Johnstown is the town with the most black people and we are one of the poorest towns in Pennsylvania. The words “poor, ghetto and hood" are always associated with Black people. In other words, it's very evident that the system in America is very corrupt and Johnstown is a great example of it working to oppress more and more people.
Angela Davis conveys a good way of handling that oppression. Angela was not going to submit to a system that works against her metaphorically speaking. She started a campaign to free The Soledad Brothers from the Black Panther Party and risked the consequences of going to jail or worse. She fought for her rights, her life, her freedom, and just for future generations of African Americans can be inspired by her and her work. Angela Davis is also in the LGBT and stands up for gay rights. I want people in my town to be encouraged by Angela Davis and encouraged to fight systemic racism by peaceful protesting, join organizations like NAACP, sign and make petitions that could pass laws against systemic racism, and to use their voices to help the silenced. An example of one of her quotes that really speaks to me is, “I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept.” I hope everyone who reads her quote can let that sink in and question how much you accept things that are not morally correct.
Shayann Hill, Greater Johnstown
• • • •
