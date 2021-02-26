What Could I Possibly Do?
“Prejudice is a burden that confuses the past, threatens the future and renders the present inaccessible” - Maya Angelou.
Maya Angelou was a poet and a civil rights activist; she spent her life fighting for civil rights and illuminating the concept that we, as a society, are a lot more alike than we like to think. As a teen in Johnstown, I could learn from Black History what true strength and resilience looks like, and use these attributes to impact my community positively. I feel as though if I could promote more Black literature in my school, and just actually learning more about Black History in depth, would have an immense impact on my community.
In most English classes I have taken, we read books about where white men come to this astounding revelation that they are unhappy in their life, and contemplate changing it. We never read books where everyone in the class takes something away from the text. If we were required to read more texts from Black authors or about Black History, I think the takeaway would be much more impactful. Since I’ve entered high school, I have enjoyed one novel, "To Kill a Mockingbird." This book exposes the reality of what it was to be an African American at the time in the South. This emphasizes that Black History did not happen quickly and took time and effort to be where we are today.
Books like this make me love literature and make me reflect on my life and the way I treat others. One of the biggest takeaways from literature on Black History is to be conscious of the way we treat others, and the reasoning behind it. If I could encourage our community to put more literature like this in our curriculum, it would be beneficial for everyone.
When we as students learn about Black History, we learn a few things and every year we just go over the same things again. If we as students got more involved in the lessons, and the teachers made their lessons delve deeper into certain events and people, both parties would learn something new. Sometimes, history classes get stagnant and only names and dates orientated.
Both students and teachers need to be engaged in the lessons, for the enrichment to begin. Black History has so many ups and downs, and many life lessons can be learned from it. If I inquired with my history teachers about my interest and many others as well in Black History, the results could be uncanny for our community by all becoming more educated.
I believe what one can learn from Black History are attributes that will all make us better to each other. The more educated we get as a community the more we will become empathetic and supportive of each other. If I could inspire even one of my peers to become more educated in Black History, by literature or textbooks, I would know I made an impact on my community even if it is only slight.
Kieran DeLoatch, Forest Hills
• • • • •
Inspired by history, changing my community
I think learning from our history helps us create a better future. A woman on a bus can inspire us to be fairer, four men can stage a sit in and wait, and wait, because that's how much they want justice. The woman on the bus was Rosa Parks, a woman who will not give up her seat in an action to make seats for people of every color.
Those four men were called the Greensboro Four, and are a part of our history for what they did, staging a sit-in, in a restaurant where only white people were allowed. There were many others like this, we need to know their history, so we can use it to create a better society. To learn this history at a young age helps to provide a community of people who know our history, through teaching of it to children, we can have teens and adults who help spread awareness.
As a teen, a younger member of my community, my voice can sometimes be outspoken by older, supposedly wiser ones. I want to make my voice louder and impact my community by using knowledge of our history, to shape mine, and many others' futures. I think we need equality in this world, which to me, can start with basic kindness. If we show everyone kindness, treating them as we would want to be treated, no matter who they are, we can create a great, new future, for generations to come.
There are many ways to show kindness, by standing up for others, by a simple thank you, even by picking up someone's books in a school hallway. To show kindness, and show it to everyone, no matter the color of their skin, the way they dress, or any factor that might make them different from you, is a great thing, and if we teach it to others, we can soon grow a community filled with people who make our world a better place. It may sound cheesy, but kindness is the medicine we all need and it is a big step in creating equality in our community.
Looking at black history can inspire us to stand up against inequality in our daily lives. When you look at Rosa Parks and her legacy, it shows you that you can fight for equality, and whether you do it for yourself, or for a friend, it makes a difference for everyone around you. Rosa Parks did not give up her seat, the Greensboro Four did not leave the restaurant even after coffee was spilled on them, and constant ridicule arose from people around them. I have a question for you, to answer through actions or words, however you can to help your community and the people around you; If they didn’t give up, then why should you?
Sophie Mize, Westmont Hilltop
• • • • •
Black History Month Essay Contest
As a teenager in Johnstown, I believe I can make changes in my community to educate others about Black History. This History can be learned and expressed in several ways by becoming more indulged into their culture, history, and experiences.
You can find genuinely reliable information from some online resources, organizations, as well as first hand conversations from those involved in the black community. While educating yourself on Black history, you must be fully open to all history that occurred, which might not come as you’d anticipated. Upcoming are a variety of sources and educational events that may help our community, as well as others, learn more about black history.
First and foremost, to help myself embrace and learn about Black History Month, I do research online to trace back the history and events that have occurred from the early development of life to the present day. This can be very helpful with the correct resources and sites. You can fact check sites if you are unsure of the accuracy of the data and or information if need be as well. The convenience of technology can make self-educational research much easier, especially during a pandemic, compared to going to events where you are more likely to spread the virus. I began to research parts of culture, movement heroes, and timelines to become more familiar with the history embedded into the one month we have for Black History awareness. This becomes more predominant during Black History Month in comparison to the other months of the year, but that shouldn’t stop us from becoming educated with all history that surrounds our community.
Another manner you can approach bringing awareness to Black History Month is by using a platform, such as social media, to influence the spread of awareness of the importance of being educated about Black History Month. Social media has become so persuasive and influential to society that it is a major tool in becoming a voice for something you find of importance to your community or your peers. I myself can become more educated by going to sources and organizations on social media platforms with ease. You make a difference by reading articles, signing petitions, and even donating to communities in need which spread awareness while making a change in your community and foremost using your resources to help the black community by showing others their history. Social media is the start of an improved world that we can use to educate ourselves and others.
As expressed, while living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, there are many opportunities to make changes online, through social media platforms, and through organizations that can be found in the media or through events. Although I live in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, I am able to find this information wherever I may be through technology which is provided to us nowadays, that is very beneficial to our education. Even though this may be new to some to research and become open to, it is very beneficial in the long run to educate yourself about history of all sorts.
This will help you understand people, cultures, and reasoning more thoughtful than you have before. With that being said I can make a change by using social media platforms, online research, and learning from organizations for Black History Month education.
Makayla Bettencourt, Westmont Hilltop
• • • • •
Impacting the Community: Embracing and Comprehending Black History
“When day comes we ask ourselves, - where can we find light in this never-ending shade?” asked Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate, selected to speak at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration in her poem The Hill We Climb. Knowledge about Black History scatters throughout the world, yet few truly understand the Black Experience. Not everyone is deeply educated about Black culture, and not many attempt to impact the world based upon the trials and victories for diverse populations.
Living as a Forest Hills student, I can embrace, learn, and benefit my community through Black Culture by enlightening others in educational programs, adding additional books/ readings to the school and public library, and using my voice to further advocate about this culture.
To begin with, creating new programs for students in my community will greatly impact our society. Teaching students about the black community's resilient, strong, and intelligent ethnic background though an interactive presentation will expose more people to black culture.
These programs will explain why everyday citizens will benefit from becoming a part of the change this world needs. Enlightening others in both Black History and Literature can open eyes to the tribulations for the Black Community.
Additionally, adding more books and articles across the community will greatly increase the amount of cultured people living in our area. When explained very adequately in well thought out writings, black history has the opportunity to become a world renowned, educational topic. By writing about this country’s black leaders, like Martin Luther King, Hosea Williams and John Lewis, civil rights movements, and accomplishments, students will learn the specifics surrounding Black culture and the importance of learning about it.
To end with, Black History can be taught through means of communication. I can raise my voice. I can advocate. I can teach others. When explaining the importance of learning about Black culture, prejudices and differing opinions will dim. Our modern society could possibly realize that we are all human, no matter our ethnic background.
Overall, the feasibility of teaching, enlightening, and changing the way the world views Black History is at an all-time high. Impacting the community requires more people to understand our country’s history. This world needs change, and it can start with students that are going to be the next generation of adults. When educational programs, books, articles, and spokesmen are placed in front of students, they will realize that this idea of change starts with them. After all, “...there is always light, if only we are brave enough to see it,” mused Amanda Gorman, in The Hill We Climb. We must be the brave light that illuminates the darkness and creates diversity for the 21st Century.
Alexis Henderson, Forest Hills
• • • • •
How can I, as a teen in the Johnstown region, embrace or learn from Black History and have an impact on my community?”
I am born and brought up In Johnstown and a senior in Westmont Hilltop school district. My parents are from Asia and I stand alone in my school for my skin color. During my tender age I always thought I am different than others. It came to my mothers attention , when I was writing my 5th birthday party invitations. I asked my mother if can call all my “Human” friends. Then she asked me what are you, then I mentioned ,because I am not white I am an Alien. She sat me down and explained ,helped me clear my misconception - that skin color does not make any difference and we are all one. As I grew older I traveled to India and saw so many other people with my skin color and realized that there are different customs and cultures but all humans have same rules that is respect everyone equally.
I cannot express enough in words about my disappointment when I was in local drug store and someone said “ go back to your country,” I said to myself this is my country too. I shared my experience in my forensics piece. I feel how black teen would feel like to walk in white neighborhood. I was exposed to students with different race and color in my summer camp in Baltimore. I thoroughly enjoyed my teammates who are black teens and we shared our experiences with each other. I felt so connected with cause that black lives matter.
I stand alone in my class with different skin color, but growing older helped me establish my place in my class ,school and town. I volunteer in Women’s center and participate in local community activities and I am very comfortable in my skin. I am one of the finalist in outstanding young women Cambria county competition. I expressed myself with confidence and showed judges and local community that having different skin color cannot stop me. I will work hard to prove my self and will educate friends and peers when ever I will get opportunity.
Meghana Gella, Westmont Hilltop
• • • • •
Illuminate The World With Light and Love
Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
When I first read this quote, it prompted me to consider the question, How can I
illuminate the world with light and love? By shining a light, it demonstrates the love that you are showing to the world.
When I was little, I was frightened by the dark. I thought there were monsters under the bed, in the closet, and throughout my room, but one thing helped me feel less afraid. A night light. It showed me that there was nothing in my room to be afraid of. That one light made the difference.
While there is darkness in the world today, there is also light. The light that people shine makes a difference and a lasting impact. In the past, people have brought light to this darkened world, but new generations are needed to shine their lights as well. Fear can be a hindrance in people stepping out, but taking the first step leads people to take on more challenges, which then shines a light as well.
I shine a light when I think before I speak. I shine a light when I put others before myself. I shine a light when I value the opinion of others. All these things show that my love is shining through my light.
Light and love, to me, are not two separate things, but rather the light that each of us can shine is love. When we are shining our lights, darkness and hate cannot survive. Stepping out shows the world that we care about making a difference and that love is shining our lights. If no one is willing to step out, shine their light, and make a difference, who will? How can you illuminate the world with light and love? The difference starts with us. We’re all radiating our lights of love together.
Trevor Trotz, Westmont Hilltop
• • • • •
Learning and Embracing Black History Month
Originating in the United States, the annual observance of Black History Month acts as an important part of American culture. During the month, we celebrate and remember African Americans and their important roles throughout our history and in the future. This takes place in February in the United States of America and in Canada.While other countries like the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom celebrate and remember during the month of October.
As a teen in the Johnstown region I can embrace and learn about black history month by researching remarkable figures and events that happened and affected our daily lives.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic many places remain closed,however I could still attend a virtual tour online through a civil rights museum. To hit closer to home, I could find African Americans that used to live in Johnstown Pennsylvania and see how they transformed the community I love and know. I can learn about how their bravery and progressiveness changed the world that I now live in. I could also celebrate black history month by volunteering in black communities near me to help tutor students or organize a clean up to beautify the neighborhood.
Learning about and embracing Black History Month can impact my community by bringing more attention to the great obstacles that black Americans fought to overcome so that they could shatter stereotypes in America. It can bring more awareness and appreciation to the people that fought so hard for equality for all. By attaining information about the 1960s and how groups of people united to fight for equal rights, it can inspire others in my community to never give up even when it seems like everything is stacked against success
It can show people to stand up for what is right even though it might be dangerous.
Significant people like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, Harriet Tubman, and Frederick Douglass paved the way for so many others to attain better lives and brighter futures.
In summary , I can celebrate and embrace black history month by being more involved in my community, researching remarkable African Americans in my area, and inspiring others through the lessons taught by the stories of brave black American men and women and their fight for equality for all.
Laura Montag, Forest Hills
• • • • •
Information for Understanding: Personal, Historical, and Technical
As a teen in the rural region around Johnstown, one can learn and help others learn from black history by learning the struggles the Black Community had to go through to get where they are today and to share the knowledge they learned with others around. Tapping in on the knowledge of others, considering the long-lasting effects of slavery, and tapping in on the positive spread of information, can
One way someone could learn more about the African-American’s struggles of the past, they could ask people knowledgeable. They could ask their history teacher for more in depth information about what they had to go through during different eras of the United States up to this point. A history teacher would know as the african-americans had a decent footprint on the history and rise of the United States as a country.
One example of what they were put through was slavery early on in the country’s development. Slavery was legal and practiced from near when the country began nearly up to the point when slavery was abolished in the thirteenth ammendment of the United States Constitution in December of 1865. Although, the fight for this to be held true throughout the states, there was a great deal of fighting against americans, and among them were african-americans fighting for their hopes to come true, that if not they, that the generations after them could live a free life.
Although they were successful in allowing those after them to be free, this was not entirely true. After slavery was abolished, the African Americans were denied many rights a white man would have, as well as additional ‘black codes’ being put into place to make life more difficult for them. African Americans were generally not allowed to use the same buildings or utilities as white people. They also were not allowed the same schooling as white children, so most were not educated enough to search for a method to change the discrimination.
Finally, one would have to spread the information. There are two broad ways to accomplish this, vocally and electronically. The electronic method is much easier as someone could take more time to think of methods to arrange the information in a way that could better get the attention of those who may see it. As well as having a better way to present the information, social media also provides a platform to get the information to a broader range of people. A high school student likely physically talks to less than thirty people every day, as it is far more convenient to use an application to talk to others. On the contrary, if used properly, social media platforms including but not limited to Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, can be an easy platform to spread information to over one thousand people.
In summary, one can learn about black history by asking those who are knowledgeable, and spread the information they learned with others around them. With strong, solid information, from personal, historical, and technical sources, we can enhance the Black experience and begin a journey to learn more about the diverse history of African Americans.
James McKendree, Forest Hills
• • • • •
Equity and Inclusion: Open Eyes, Open Minds, and Open Hearts
“We are striving to forge a union with purpose; To compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters and conditions of man,” noted Amanda Gorman, in her 2021 Inagural poem, The Hill We Climb. Amanda Gorman,The Youth Poet Laureate, was the youngest person to ever read at a presidential inauguration. Her example shines for 21st Century youth who struggle to embrace cultural diversity and the deep racial divide. Although Black History plays an important part in our world today, due to the little diversity in my area, many people do not understand its importance. But, as teenagers in the Johnstown area, we can come together and make major changes to our community and embrace the importance of black history by treating all people equally, understanding unconscious bias, and learning more about their past.
Empathy and equality come from within a person. For Gorman, she not only shows the courage and determination to improve our nation, but also demonstrates that no matter our race, age, gender, or history, that we are all people and we stand together as a nation. Additionally, our community needs to follow in her footsteps, come together, and prove our courage and determination to show equality throughout the world. We first need to demonstrate that we all deserve to be treated equally, no matter our description, color, or past. By doing so, and realizing the importance of equality, it will bring more people together, and cause less racism and stereotypes around the world.
In addition, another significant step we can take is to teach people about unconscious bias. Unconscious bias is an unsupported judgment or stereotype that we make against someone or something outside of our own conscious awareness. For example, someone may not like Pitbulls due to their past experiences, causing them to form an unconscious bias against all Pitbulls, and think they all act alike. It is important to help people better understand unconscious bias because many people form judgments against people of color, because of certain events that have happened. So, by bringing awareness to Unconscious bias, we can show that all people act differently, and one thing, such as race, does not change the way someone acts.
Embracing and learning more about the past events of Black history is also very important. If we learn more about the Black Experience and past and teach others, we may be able to understand feelings and perspectives better. Once more people understand their feelings and their perspective of the world, it may change the way people think and act towards people of color.
Finally, as teenagers in the Johnstown area, we can come together and make major impacts on our community and embrace the importance of black history by treating all people equally, understanding unconscious bias, and learning more about their past. Yet, our goal is not simply understanding, but embracing and facing diversity with open unbiased eyes, open minds, and open hearts filled with empathy and a desire to form a union committed to equity and inclusion for all.
Grayson Giffin, Forest Hills
• • • • •
Change Will Come
“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek,” noted Barack Obama, former United States President.
Growing up as a teenager in the rural Johnstown region, diversity does not spread out as readily as in other places. For some people, this can lead to stereotypical thoughts and manners, which, although, completely unnecessary, happens due to under exposure which leads to misunderstanding and fear. If everyone learned more about Black History, these ideas could float away and be replaced with facts, realities, and heart-warming stories.
To start, non-diverse regions should start to learn more about Black History.
Many simple ways include keeping up with the news, learning more about prominent Black leaders, who used Black History as a way to uplift the need to remember the divide. For instance, Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate, just gave a speech at Joe Biden’s inauguration in the form of a poem. In this poem, The Hill we Climb, she gave the country many influential phrases and words of wisdom. As an example, “We close the divide because we know, to put our future first, we must first put our differences aside…” What Gorman says here explains that for our country’s future success, society must put their differences away. This includes race, religion, and the past. The past brought the country many inconveniences and arguments, and she wants us to break through these tough thoughts and learn to get along. Her poem exposes a great way to learn from Black History.
However, once we learn about Black History, we must implement these facts into our lives.
We should strive to be role models and leave an impact on our communities. As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?” Impacting the community can happen in surprisingly simple ways, like asking local libraries to try and include more books on Black History. From Black and Brown authors. Living in non-diverse areas like the rural Johnstown region, thoughts of creating large parties that inform others on Black History rarely exist. Even so, big groups are not needed to make a change. Many small changes can add up to something bigger.
In sum, diversity might not be as spread out as it is in some places as others, but that should not stop people from embracing Black History and finding ways to impact their community with it. Learn Black history by staying on track with the news and make an impact on a community by asking local libraries to add books on Black History.
Luke McCleary, Forest Hills
• • • • •
Our Rural Burgh Rejects Racism
Location. It’s Everything … or is it? Live in a rural, urban, or suburban area? Well, that location introduces a great impact on knowledge, understanding, and world views. Black history and the Black experience, currently very powerful subjects, surged due to recent rise in demand for social justice with the Black Lives Matter Movement. As a teen from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Black History can be embraced by expanding knowledge with research, appreciation and exposure to cultural diversity, and by promoting equality and unity.
To begin, in a smaller town like Johnstown, diversity is rarely discussed. As a low diversity community, we cannot begin to understand a life that includes people of all different shapes, sizes, and colors. Currently, knowledge of diversity seems unimportant and miniscule. But as the United States along with its citizens grow and prosper, people of all backgrounds have to be normalized to all, not just to those who see diversity more often. As a community, we must educate ourselves on diversity.
Racism cannot continue. Understanding diversity must unite all races and cultures so that America can rise above dark times. These dark times consist of systematic, subconscious, and blatant racism.
In order to make the United States unlike all other countries, understanding is necessary and unity is mandatory. Though it is near impossible to change the world overnight, we can start right here in our hometown of Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
To begin, people can use research to embrace and appreciate Black History. Being knowledgeable of culture so that appropriation and degradation is avoided at all costs, comes from acknowledgement. Remembering requires thoughtful consideration because the United States cannot go back to its violently racist past.Culture can also be explored by traveling to different areas of the world. Exposure to different races is very healthy for all people, especially to those who live in rural areas like Johnstown.
Johnstown’s population consists of 75.3% Caucasian citizens, and only 13.9% African-Americans. As previously stated, the ratio of Caucasians to African-Americans is vastly unequal.Yet, this does not excuse our need to embrace diversity.Many people who live here have not had much experience with diversity, but maybe, with the next topic, that could change.
Lastly, the community can be impacted by preaching and promoting equality.This would make a difference to Johnstown because, as discussed several times, we lack diversity.An effect of this is the people of Johnstown becoming very ignorant to racial differentiality. This ignorance leads to close mindedness and lack of understanding. More cultural education in schools could promote cultural appreciation, especially during black history month. Outside of schools, the workplace could dedicate time to recognize its ethnically diverse employees.To rid this issue from the whole town would be hard, but with the help of others we could pay respects to the African-American community for all that they’ve done.
Thus, as a teen from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, I can expand knowledge with research, appreciate and expose myself to cultural diversity, and promote equality and unity. The importance of black history is prevalent, but all cultures and ethnicities deserve recognition because equal appreciation for all people is what will guide us to a future of unity.
Lia Konchan, Forest Hills
• • • • •
How I can Embrace and Learn from Black History to Impact my Community
For many decades, and even centuries, the media had falsely portrayed African Americans as being ignorant and uneducated because of their roots in slavery. These claims were debunked and shut down when many African Americans proved their intellect by seeing trends and moving to Johnstown at a time when business was booming in the steel industry and cotton was being taken westward. As a teen in the Johnstown region, I can embrace this history in my community by playing in jazz concerts with the school jazz band and promoting businesses owned by African Americans in my area.
The first way I can embrace African-American heritage in my community involves performing with the school jazz band a handful of times every year for the community to come and listen. Jazz music, which originated from Blues and Ragtime, is a genre of music that has roots in African-American history and culture was a political and social outlet for Black musicians. Jazz and the Blues were a way that previous slaves and African-Americans expressed their struggles in this country at the time this music was first conceived. By continuing to play jazz music today, we honor Black History and their music more than a century later and remember the struggles heard through the song’s notes and melodies.
Another step we can take to embrace Black History to have a positive impact on this region is by promoting and advertising for businesses that are locally owned by African Americans. There are plenty of restaurants, services, and other forms of business in this diverse area that are owned and operated by African-American individuals. We can honor their hard work and heritage by promoting their businesses through different media outlets such as the newspaper, posters, commercials, and many others. It would certainly help our community and the owners of such businesses to have advertisements for a while before another African-American owned business gets its chance at being promoted through the common media.
Finally, as a teen in the Johnstown region, I can embrace this history by playing in jazz concerts and promoting local businesses owned by African-American people. Black History is a very profound and definite part of the history of Johnstown and this area as a whole. There is a lot to know and see that point towards African-American heritage. A good place to see a representation of this is the Heritage Discovery Center. There, they have a movie called “The Great Migration” that was produced in the 90s where students interviewed African-Americans from this region to get an understanding of their story of either them moving to this area or their parents during a period of time when the cotton industry in the south was dying and the steel work in the north was in search of more workers. My generation creates a better future for this region as a whole as they embrace and remember Black History.
Doran Faith, Forest Hills
• • • • •
Acceptance leads to unity
Over the past year the world experienced change, including the Johnstown area, but in the United States diversity education grows rapidly. Over the past year and over the summer, we experienced a great awakening with eyes on diversity awareness. In the rural Johnstown region, we do not see diversity like people do in more urban areas like Johnstown.
To begin, as a student who goes to Forest Hills School District, our school is 98.9% White-Americans and only 1.1% are African-Americans, which is a shock compared to the other schools in our region. But, as a school in general we do not experience diversity like Johnstown, Richland, Westmont. As a school that is mostly White students and teachers, learning about Black History is critical. Over the summer and in history class I learned that people in not only the United States but also in other places in the world experience diversity, both cultural and racial. Forest Hills students miss what it is really like out there in the world as they rarely experience diverse students.
To continue, what I learned from black history is, over the past 100 years, African-Americans have been slaves, called names, and even been arrested because of the color of their skin, and I as a white teen learned that I do not experience hardship like the kids who are black. I experience very different situations, but what has happened in the past we cannot let it define our future. Everything that has happened for over the past 300 years has seemed like it keeps happening over and over again, but in the future I hope and see that we can make a difference and everyone can be united.
To finish, in my community they say how we can help unite one another in the Johnstown area is, we can first start by accepting one another because your character or color of your skin does not matter instead, start by accepting one another as human beings. Next we need to start by believing as we start to accept one another people not only in the Johnstown area but in the United States that not all African-Americans are bad because we believe that together we can do anything and that will show other countries that we can be strong just by being united.
To conclude, as a teen in the Johnstown area we can make a difference and from what I learned about black history and just by being out in the community we can come together big, small, white, black, etc we can be one and accept each other one and for all.
Brady Ambrose, Forest Hills
• • • • •
Embracing Black History: Change is Needed
As a teenager in the Johnstown area, diversity is scarce and uncommon. Minorities are certainly not what fills the town around me. Life for me and most of the people living around me flows easily and carefree. Exposure to the unfairness that minorities undergo is very limited in the Johnstown area. They face growing up in a small town with one church that everyone absorbs themselves in brings teens little to no experience with anything.
There is utterly nothing stopping any of us from living our privileged lives the way we want to. The unfair part of this happens to be that we can live our lives carelessly, as the majority while the minorities struggle to exist.The difficulties of learning about Black History are very present, but we should try to learn no matter how their lives contradict from ours. Reading about and talking to racialized people is a great way to learn about the tragic, yet wonderful history of their ancestors and own personal experiences.
Though there are few minorities in the school that borders the ones living in this area, some of the few we encounter can share the good and bad experiences they have gone through.
It comes about that this small amount of diversity can still help educate on different cultures and heritage. It happens to be possible to make an impact by helping my community recognize what life is like for minorities outside of our ‘uniform’ community. Reading poetry and books by black authors makes an absolute difference in helping to enlighten the people in this area of Black History.
Learning about the struggles and hardships that their forefather unjustly experienced creates one of the most unpleasant things to discover. The fact that events of that kind are still occurring entirely disturbs me. Though impacting my community would be difficult, showing them that we all need to treat everyone equally and give them all the same opportunities.
The need for change exists tremendously in the world we all live in today.
Nadia Daubert, Forest Hills
• • • • •
Taking message to rural regions
At 13.4%, according to the United States Census, African-Americans make up the second most populated race in America. Yet, in rural areas, many students are not exposed to African-American culture, but there are many ways to learn about their culture through embracing and seeking to understand how they were brought up in this nation.
Ways to teach less diverse students about this history are to try to convince the librarians to open an African-American history section in the library, persuade history teachers to maybe make a little extra time to teach about African-American history, and get Forest Hills to provide a club during study hall or activities that could expand on teaching students about the importance of Black History and cultural diversity in our nation. Opening a specific section for African-American culture can and will help students in our culture to get exposed to learning about Black History. This could end up leading to students realizing that our area really is not that diverse. Then, this information may help them to understand that most Americans really do not know that much about their culture in this area, but it could spark some interest for them to seek to understand more. Furthermore, these informative facts may spark us to seek to understand more about how African-Americans were brought up in this nation, and it might surprise a lot of people to see how far they have come in the United States.
Next, persuading history teachers to incorporate Black History into their plans would help students to have to learn about black history, but it could also spark an interest in some of them to learn more about this culture. Even if it could be for around 20 minutes a week, this history can change the way these students feel about the struggles that African-Americans have had to overcome. Living in a non-diverse community really makes it hard to picture what people had to overcome to get to this level of equality, but there is still a long fight ahead of America.
The last way to help kids to understand the importance of Black History is to hold a club during study hall or activities that would teach about African-American culture. These teachers could invite students who are further interested in learning about this culture and go in depth on how African-Americans started in the US and how they accomplished becoming the second most populated race in America. The students might then realize all the challenges that they went through, and may then understand that all people are alike, no matter what color skin they have.
To summarize, opening an African-American history section in the library, persuading history teachers to maybe make a little extra time to teach about African-American history, and providing a club during study hall or activities that could expand on teaching students about the importance of Black History in our nation will help students to learn and embrace about African-American culture. Students may think that they cannot do anything to change the course of history, but all this knowledge about African-American culture will help to teach future generations about the importance of Black History in America.
Si McGough, Forest Hills
• • • • •
Impacting the Minds of Others- Promoting Black History Throughout the Community
“Freedom is never given; it is won,” stated A. Philip Randolph, American Politician. Winning equality insists that hard work and dedication will create the victory. Black History Month is a period where we celebrate the achievements of African- Americans. We should celebrate black history every chance we get, not just a month. Therefore, there are some changes that I would like to make to help many others understand how everyone should be treated equally. Going around and promoting black history, adding information in libraries, and treating each other equally are only a few ways where the community can learn about black history in a way to impact the community.
Teens growing up in the Johnstown rural area are not able to experience much diversity, however it is still an extremely important subject in history. I grew up knowing that no matter how somebody looks, or what someone thinks, they do not differ any greater than anyone else. Promoting Black History Month could help locals in my town learn the importance of accepting everyone. This can take place by adding posters around town, or excerpts in the local newspaper. In today’s current society, white supremacy and racism still occur in multiple forms.
Teaching people facts, and helping them understand, might put an end to this bigotry.
Furthermore, adding additional information in libraries about African- American culture could possibly teach lots, and show what we truly celebrate. Currently, informational pieces fill libraries, however the knowledge mainly focuses on topics that contain more popular information. For instance, a copy of Martin Luther King jr.’s famous I Have A Dream speech could be included along with many others into a section. Going to the library to ask the librarian to devote a section to black history is a way where we can achieve this goal. This would contain, late newspaper articles, novels, and other versions of research. Hopefully, people would pay a visit to the library more often just to learn about diversity.
Finally, the only thing that we could really truly do is to treat everyone with equal respect. We will never improve the way we think without working together to treat everyone around us the same. For example, Langston Hughes uses his poem to show that everyone is the same, “Besides, they’ll see how beautiful I am, and be ashamed… I, too, am American.” This proves that nobody is perfect, and just because someone looks different than somebody else, does not mean that they deserve to be treated any less. Racism is still a big challenge that needs to be faced, but without joining together to fight the bias, our world will stay the same.
In summary, going around and promoting black history, adding information in libraries, and treating each other equally are only a few ways where Black History Month can be learned about in a way to impact the community. Black history should not be spoken about for just one month, so let us change that and make it a normal act of kindness throughout the community.
Nina Martyak, Forest Hills
• • • • •
How can I, as a teen in the Johnstown region, embrace or learn from Black History and have an impact on my community?
This past summer, we saw as thousands marched across the nation, from big towns to small towns, demanding justice for those who had died, unjustly. We saw the power ordinary people had to highlight big issues within our country, and to support a community often ignored. In this, we might forget that protests, although effective, don’t have to be the only way to stand in solidarity with the African-American community. In fact, they shouldn’t be.
Protests can sometimes become a fad, a thing to do just because everyone else is doing it. That shouldn’t be the case. Everyday we, as a community, have to strive to do better. Every action, no matter how small, counts. For many, when they think of having an impact on an issue, it’s usually something quite big and organized. Hundreds, maybe thousands of people marching, all for one common cause. It can seem like a daunting task, one that can’t be done alone. The truth is though, everyone can make an impact, no matter how small. Sometimes we might forget, but one life changed is still a big difference. We can all make a difference, and make a greater effort to learn for the sake of our community.
Sometimes, it can simply be giving others a chance to speak at the table. To put aside our own thoughts and just listen to what people have to say. It can be listening to others’ stories and experiences; about hearing the injustice but also celebrating the triumphs. It can be learning from the mistakes of the past, but it can also be cherishing the rich culture found beneath the grim days. It can be uplifting the painters, the dancers, the singers, and the chefs who continue to produce their goods for the world to appreciate. Making an impact doesn’t have to be intricate, it can even just be appreciating the art that’s already out there. Textbooks aren’t the only places that are filled with history; sometimes it’s the brightly painted walls of our city.
With listening and learning, other times, it may be speaking up for those who aren’t at the table. It could be catching a family member’s comments, and starting a conversation. Boycotts and simple conversations can both have a huge impact. It can be seeing something unjust, and striving to change it. Change wasn’t made sitting around and watching the world pass by. All of us can make a difference, and we can all learn and embrace Black History not just this month, but everyday. As Martin Luther King Jr. said, “The time is always right to do what is right.”
Sambridhi Khanal, Richland School District
• • • • •
