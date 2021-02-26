First place:
Black girl dreaming ...
Black History has always been very inspiring to me. The strength and dedication that my ancestors have shown is nothing short of amazing. As a teen African American female, there are many challenges that I face, but I sit back and think about how lucky I am to be free. Many before me did not get that opportunity, so I will take advantage of all the opportunities those before me fought so hard for.
Knowing that in 1960 Ruby Bridges was the first African American to integrate an elementary school is devastating. That has pushed me into working hard to maintain good grades and to enroll into the Penn Highlands and Summit programs at Greater Johnstown High School. These programs have helped me jumpstart my educational journey. My big dream is to be accepted to an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) school and to become “Dr. Price.”
Learning about Black history can give us role models to look up to and emulate. Two role models models who have encouraged me to pursue my dreams are Madam C. J. Walker and the influential Harriet Tubman. I would choose Madam C. J. Walker first because of her hustle. No matter what she was faced with in life she worked extremely hard. Her hard work paid off and she became the first female self-made millionaire. After learning about Mrs. Walker, I felt that I am very much like her. She motivated me to begin to babysit for my own source of income. I have now saved enough money and invested into my own Black business, NezzyBoutique, on Instagram. Harriet Tubman was a fearless slave who escaped and helped to free approximately 70 slaves with at least 13 missions that put herself in danger. She also never gave up.
Although going to school, being a young entrepreneur, playing sports, and babysitting has been very stressful, one day it will all pay off and I will be able to pay it forward as they did.
After the senseless murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, I was down and lost faith in our system. I was happy this summer that the city of Johnstown stepped up and had a Black Lives Matter march that I was able to be a part of. Hopefully, this will trigger the community to do more things to help support the movement. Coming to school this year and having an African American teacher who looks like me and understands me is also really inspiring. I would like to have a "Black Girls Rock!" club that could help us young African American females who have similar struggles be able to help and support each other. Having only one month to celebrate Black History in a school setting does not allow us enough time to learn and grow into strong, African American Women. Having a place to discuss our history, hair and goals would be beneficial for everyone.
In conclusion, we owe our ancestors everything so I think as a community we should at least all stick together and uplift one another. We all need to realize that the life we had today our ancestors worked for so we need to stop taking it for granted.
By Inez Price, Grade 9, Greater Johnstown High School
